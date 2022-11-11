BREADBELLY

5.5'' Not-Ube Tart (Thanksgiving Pre-order)

$30.00

Stokes purple sweet potato, salted yolk, toasted meringue. Contains: dairy, eggs, gluten. Serves 2-4 Storage Suggestions: box wrapped in plastic/cling wrap, away from direct heat or sunlight or source of moisture. Air-tight container is best. May be refrigerated. Serving Suggestions: Best when served within 2 days of purchase date. May be kept in the refrigerator, with the box wrapped well with cling wrap, up to 4 days after purchase date. To serve, remove from the refrigerator and unwrap 1-3hrs before serving. *Please note the pick-up day you select below! Your holiday pre-order item will be available 9am-2pm on the day you select. Please disregard the time indicated at check-out. Additionally, please be sure to verify your pick-up date prior to placing your order! We are not able to accommodate changes once your order has been placed. Thanks for understanding =)