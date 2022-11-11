Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

BREADBELLY

review star

No reviews yet

1408 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA 94118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Thanksgiving Menu

5.5'' Macadamia Pineapple Tart (Thanksgiving Pre-order)

5.5'' Macadamia Pineapple Tart (Thanksgiving Pre-order)

$30.00

Salted muscovado caramel, toasted macadamia, candied pineapple, candied yuzu zest. Serves 2-4. contains: alcohol, coffee, dairy, eggs, gluten, nuts. Storage Suggestions: box wrapped in plastic/cling wrap, away from direct heat or sunlight or source of moisture. Do not refrigerate! Seal well. Serving Suggestions: Best when served within 2 days of purchase date. Okay to serve up to 4 days after purchase date. Serve as is, or with some unsweetened whipped cream or creme fraiche :) *Please note the pick-up day you select below! Your holiday pre-order item will be available 9am-2pm on the day you select. Please disregard the time indicated at check-out. Additionally, please be sure to verify your pick-up date prior to placing your order! We are not able to accommodate changes once your order has been placed. Thanks for understanding =)

5.5'' Not-Ube Tart (Thanksgiving Pre-order)

5.5'' Not-Ube Tart (Thanksgiving Pre-order)

$30.00

Stokes purple sweet potato, salted yolk, toasted meringue. Contains: dairy, eggs, gluten. Serves 2-4 Storage Suggestions: box wrapped in plastic/cling wrap, away from direct heat or sunlight or source of moisture. Air-tight container is best. May be refrigerated. Serving Suggestions: Best when served within 2 days of purchase date. May be kept in the refrigerator, with the box wrapped well with cling wrap, up to 4 days after purchase date. To serve, remove from the refrigerator and unwrap 1-3hrs before serving. *Please note the pick-up day you select below! Your holiday pre-order item will be available 9am-2pm on the day you select. Please disregard the time indicated at check-out. Additionally, please be sure to verify your pick-up date prior to placing your order! We are not able to accommodate changes once your order has been placed. Thanks for understanding =)

Mt. Tam Basque Cheesecake - Whole 4'' round (Thanksgiving Pre-order)

Mt. Tam Basque Cheesecake - Whole 4'' round (Thanksgiving Pre-order)

$28.00

Basque-style burnt cheesecake w/ Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam and jujube-coconut crisps. 1 Whole cake! Cheesecake is gluten-free. Crisps contain gluten & seeds *Please note the pick-up day you select below! Your holiday pre-order item will be available 9am-2pm on the day you select. Please disregard the time indicated at check-out. Additionally, please be sure to verify your pick-up date prior to placing your order! We are not able to accommodate changes once your order has been placed. Thanks for understanding =)

8-pc Milk Bread Buns (Thanksgiving Pre-order)

8-pc Milk Bread Buns (Thanksgiving Pre-order)

$15.00

Milk Bread Buns - 8pcs Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs *Please note the pick-up day you select below! Your holiday pre-order item will be available 9am-2pm on the day you select. Please disregard the time indicated at check-out. Additionally, please be sure to verify your pick-up date prior to placing your order! We are not able to accommodate changes once your order has been placed. Thanks for understanding =)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breadbelly is an Asian-American bakery + cafe located in San Francisco, CA. Open 5 days a week: Thursday-Monday 9am to 2pm. Online Ordering starts at 10am. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. We are currently serving to-go only. There is a small outdoor dining area available on a first-come basis. If you are placing an order online, please be sure to be present to retrieve your order at your assigned pick-up time! Due to the limited nature of our products, we are unable to offer replacements or refunds for your food if you are unable to pick-up your order. Please no laptops in the parklet during store hours =) See you soon!

Website

Location

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA 94118

Directions

Gallery
BREADBELLY image
BREADBELLY image

Similar restaurants in your area

B Star Bar - 127 Clement
orange starNo Reviews
127 Clement San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Lokma
orange star4.6 • 1,288
1801 Clement St San Francisco, CA 94121
View restaurantnext
Koolah Cafe - 6909 Geary Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
6909 Geary Blvd. San Francisco, CA 94121
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Laurel Village
orange star4.1 • 50
3509 California Street San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Equator Coffees Roundhouse
orange starNo Reviews
Golden Gate Bridge Plaza San Francisco, CA 94129
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
orange star4.7 • 6,362
919 Divisadero St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
orange star4.7 • 2,084
517 Clement Street San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,827
436 Balboa Street San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Istanbul
orange star4.7 • 1,602
349 CLEMENT ST San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Lily
orange star4.6 • 344
225 Clement St. San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Presidio
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lower Nob Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Stonestown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston