Breadberry Local - Brooklyn Square

236 Reviews

$$

3611 14th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11218

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 12:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Kick off your day with a smile. Arriving at work, there's already enough on your plate. We understand you're in a rush, so we rearrange your plate with real, enticing food that puts the good in your morning.

3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218

