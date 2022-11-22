Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bread Bike Bakery

2060A Parker St.

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Olipop

Cherry Vanilla

Cherry Vanilla

$3.95

We pinpointed the cherry pie flavor we were craving with a careful combination of tart morello cherries and the sweet tang of rainier cherries, then rounded things out with the soft and sumptuous taste of vanilla bean.

Orange Squeeze

Orange Squeeze

$3.95

The Orange Squeeze reinvents orange soda with a citrusy, vitamin C rich blend of natural ingredients. Clementine and mandarin juices collide with a hint of lemon to produce a bright twist on the nostalgic classic.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.95Out of stock

A botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream.

Tropical

Tropical

$3.95

Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch.

Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.95

Better than spooning fluffy, sweet marshmallow cream straight out of the jar, our Cream Soda blends irresistibly decadent natural vanilla flavors with premium pure vanilla extract for a sumptuous, smooth soda you’ll savor.

Strawberry Vanilla

Strawberry Vanilla

$3.95

Strawberry Vanilla is a modern take on a classic cream soda. We use real strawberry juice, fresh lemon and pink rock salt to round out what is a naturally sweet, refreshing treat.

Droplet

Pretty Bright

Pretty Bright

$4.95

Pretty Bright is like sunshine in a can, with a little Yuzu-sponsored Vitamin C, the superb healing effects of whole Ginger juice, and a sprinkle of health-promoting Reishi.

Pretty Happy

Pretty Happy

$4.95

Rhodiola is a star adaptogen, helping your body focus and maintain energy levels without the jitters of caffeine. Droplet also threw in some Cacao for mood-shifting, skin-improving, and brain-boosting flavonoids, a shot of Passion Fruit, used traditionally in many cultures to reduce anxiety (and recently found to improve skin hydration!), and vanilla, for its comforting vibe. Antioxidants + Mood-boosters + Skin Hydrators - Anxiety = a healthier, happier, prettier you.

Wildwonder

Guava Rose

Guava Rose

$3.95

Tropical pink guava meets fresh brewed rose petals in this fruity and floral bestseller. One sip of this dreamy pink drink will transport you to your favorite beach holiday destination, with an extra dose of immune-boosting elderberry to support all your “travels."

Lemon Ginger

Lemon Ginger

$3.95

Enliven all the senses with fresh-squeezed California lemons and Peruvian ginger juice. Sweet and tart, this refresher also has a hint of spice to supercharge your digestion. It's a modern love child of lemonade and ginger ale.

Mango Turmeric

Mango Turmeric

$3.95

Sweet sun-ripened mangos are balanced with fresh brewed turmeric root and tart passion fruit juice in this tropical refresher. Indulge your senses and empower your immunity with a "golden" pop that tastes just like the sun on your face feels.

Strawberry Passion

Strawberry Passion

$3.95

Strawberry feels forever with this tropical fusion between passion tea and a strawberry popsicle. Perfectly ripe strawberries meet tart passion fruit juice for a naturally sweet and juicy refresher. Balanced with freshly brewed hibiscus and elderflowers, one sip will ignite your immunity and inspire your passion.

Peach Ginger

Peach Ginger

$3.95

Succulent peach, Peruvian ginger juice, and fresh brewed ginger root makes this gut-healing twist on a sweet peach tea irresistible. Enjoy peachy vibes that leave a zesty kick.

Pear Tumeric

Pear Tumeric

$3.95

Crisp, juicy pear marries the earthiness of turmeric and rooibos in the delectable drink. We call this flavor "liquid gold" because every sweet sip gives you anti-inflammatory superpowers.

Guayaki

Enlighten Mint

Enlighten Mint

$3.95

Enlighten Mint is a blend of peppermint, yerba mate, and a touch of honey

Passion

Passion

$3.95

Passion fruit infused brewed yerba mate. Contains 140mg of caffeine

Unsweetened Traditional Tereré

Unsweetened Traditional Tereré

$3.95

A carefully crafted infusion of brewed yerba mate. Pure and unsweetened. Contains 140mg of caffeine

Mint Tereré

Mint Tereré

$3.95

Mint infused brewed yerba mate. Contains 140mg of caffeine

Bluephoria

Bluephoria

$3.95

Bluephoria provides a euphoric burst of blueberry, elderberry, and yerba mate

Whalebird Kombucha

Dry Hopped Pamplemousse

Dry Hopped Pamplemousse

$4.95

A French style grapefruit with hints of seasonal hops. Tastes like biting into a piece of ripe grapefruit!

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$4.95

Brilliant lavender flowers grown in San Luis Obispo, paired with the zest of lemon myrtle.

Manguava

Manguava

$4.95

A delicious and well-balanced blend of fresh mango and guava.

Mate Charger

Mate Charger

$4.95

A gingery, Yerba Mate infused Kombucha with 130mg of caffeine per pint. Start your morning off with a healthy kick.

Purple Rain

$4.95

A bouquet of floral notes playing a delicate citrus and herbal finish that's sure to relax your mind and body.

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.00

Coconut water sourced from young, green coconuts. Delicious taste that is hydrating and packed with electrolytes

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

organic naturally leavened artisan bread and california style pastry made by hand and delivered by bike.

Website

Location

2060A Parker St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

