Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breadblok Silver Lake

review star

No reviews yet

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Pain Au Chocolat
Croissant

Seasonal Specials

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$8.50+Out of stock

Olive Oil Cake slice. Made from Breadblok's own organic Olive Oil from Provence.

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$9.00

(NF)

Buckwheat Sourdough

Buckwheat Sourdough

$22.00

Earthy, 24-hour fermented sourdough made from our mother starter (V)

Brioche

Brioche

$24.00

(NF)

Challah

Challah

$24.00Out of stock

(DF)

Caraway

Caraway

$18.00

(NF, V)

Chestnut Sourdough

Chestnut Sourdough

$22.00

(V)

Herbed Focaccia

Herbed Focaccia

$14.00

(DF, NF)

Olive

Olive

$22.00
Whole Grain

Whole Grain

$22.00Out of stock

(V, NF)

Vegan Burger Bun

$5.00+Out of stock

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$9.50
Croissant

Croissant

$7.50
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$9.50
Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant

Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant

$9.50
Hazelnut Praline Éclair

Hazelnut Praline Éclair

$10.50

Choux pastry filled with an almond and hazelnut praline cremeux and topped with a chocolate glaze and roasted hazelnuts

Coffee Éclair

Coffee Éclair

$10.50
Chocolate Brioche Donut

Chocolate Brioche Donut

$8.50

Brioche filled with chocolate cremeux and topped with chocolate glaze (NF)

Maple Brioche Donut

Maple Brioche Donut

$8.50

Brioche filled with maple cremeux and topped with maple glaze and maple streusel.

Vanilla Beignet

Vanilla Beignet

$8.00
Raspberry Beignet

Raspberry Beignet

$8.00

Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.50

(GrF)

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$7.50

(GrF, V)

Scones

Maple Pecan Scone

Maple Pecan Scone

$9.50

(V)

Muffins

Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$7.50

(DF, GrF)

Individual Cakes

Honey Lavender Cake

Honey Lavender Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Tartlets

Mixed Berry Tartlet

Mixed Berry Tartlet

$10.50
Pumpkin Tartlet

Pumpkin Tartlet

$10.50Out of stock
Apple Tartlet

Apple Tartlet

$12.00Out of stock

(V)

Pecan Tartlet

Pecan Tartlet

$10.50
Pear Bourdaloue Tartlet

Pear Bourdaloue Tartlet

$10.50

Tea Cakes

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$6.50+
Buckwheat Pumpkin Bread

Buckwheat Pumpkin Bread

$6.50+

Retail

Almond Butter Thins

Almond Butter Thins

$17.00

Prepackaged box of 15 cookies

Rosemary Crackers

Rosemary Crackers

$13.00

(V)

Cheddar Crackers

Cheddar Crackers

$17.00

Prepackaged box of 35 crackers (NF)

Everything Crackers

Everything Crackers

$17.00

Prepackaged box of 35 crackers (NF)

Walnut Buckwheat Crackers

Walnut Buckwheat Crackers

$17.00

Prepackaged box of 20 crackers (V)

Shortbread

Shortbread

$13.00Out of stock

Prepackaged box of 20 cookies (V)

Lemon & Thyme Shortbread

Lemon & Thyme Shortbread

$13.00

Prepackaged box of 20 cookies (V)

Chocolate Buckwheat Granola

Chocolate Buckwheat Granola

$19.00

Prepackaged box of 300g of granola (DF, EF)

Vanilla Buckwheat Granola

Vanilla Buckwheat Granola

$19.00

Prepackaged box of 300g of granola (V)

Organic Coffee (12 oz.)

Organic Coffee (12 oz.)

$15.00
Ippodo Organic Matcha

Ippodo Organic Matcha

$20.00

20g container

Linen Bread Bag

Linen Bread Bag

$5.00
Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$20.00
Keep Cup

Keep Cup

$26.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$20.00
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$45.00
Croutons

Croutons

$12.00

(V)

Staff Uniform

$4.70

Breakfast/Brunch

Baker's Basket

Baker's Basket

$22.00

Selection of artisan breads served with butter, assorted jams, & honey

Coconut Yoghurt

Coconut Yoghurt

$15.00

Topped with homemade chocolate buckwheat granola, & lacto-fermented blueberries (DF, EF)

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$15.00

Topped with seasonal berries & toasted coconut flakes (V, GrF)

12-Hour Overnight Oats

12-Hour Overnight Oats

$15.00

Homemade almond milk, peanut butter, chia seeds, & farmers market strawberries (V)

2 Organic Eggs + Toast

2 Organic Eggs + Toast

$12.00

Served with Buckwheat Sourdough toast & butter

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$26.00

Sourdough, 2 eggs, choice of side (bacon, Jambon de Paris, smoked salmon, or mushrooms), heirloom tomatoes, avocado, & potatoes (DF)

Potato Galette

Potato Galette

$17.00

Eggs, potatoes, onion, cherry tomatoes, parsley, & mixed greens (DF, NF)

Mountain Mushroom Toast

Mountain Mushroom Toast

$20.00

Chestnut bread, eggs, mushrooms, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic, chives, & mushroom stock

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

sourdough, scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, & chipotle mayonnaise

Smoked Salmon Croissant

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$21.00

Sesame & poppy seed croissant, chive cream cheese spread, smoked salmon, & radish sprouts

Vanilla Brioche French Toast

Vanilla Brioche French Toast

$21.00

Seasonal berries, homemade whipped cream, & maple syrup

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$10.50

Lunch

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$10.00

Mushroom soup with potatoes, onion, carrot, celery, leeks, and cashew - with choice of sourdough or chestnut toast. (V)

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

Bacon, ham, onion, & gruyere (NF)

Margherita Pizza Square

Margherita Pizza Square

$14.00

Focaccia, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil (NF)

Leek & Green Onion Tart

Leek & Green Onion Tart

$15.00Out of stock

Leeks, green onion, goats cheese, & gruyere (NF)

Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin Soup

$10.00

Sandwiches/Tartines

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Sourdough, avocado, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeño, sprouts, & micro cilantro (V)

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$21.00

Caraway bread, homemade cashew crema*, smoked salmon, olive & caper relish, arugula, & red onion (DF) *contains soy

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sourdough, cheddar cheese (EF)

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Sourdough, gruyere cheese, & jambon de paris (EF)

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$17.00

Sourdough, gruyere cheese, jambon de Paris, & a sunny side up egg

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$23.00

Sourdough, romesco sauce, turkey, bacon, cheddar, & arugula

Beet Hummus & Veggie Sandwich

Beet Hummus & Veggie Sandwich

$18.00

Sourdough, beet hummus, carrot, cucumber, avocado, & radish sprouts (V)

Baguette Sandwiches

Turkey

Turkey

$20.00Out of stock

Sourdough poppy seed baguette, turkey, cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes, mayonnaise, sprouts, & cranberry relish

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$20.00

Sourdough baguette, chicken, pesto mayonnaise, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, & arugula

Prosciutto & Gruyere

Prosciutto & Gruyere

$20.00Out of stock

Sourdough baguette, prosciutto, gruyere, & garlic aioli

Salads

California Cobb

California Cobb

$25.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, scallion, cherry tomatoes, egg, goats cheese, cucumbers, avocado, chives, bacon, & smoked vinaigrette (GrF, NF)

Spinach & Pomegranate

Spinach & Pomegranate

$22.00Out of stock

Spinach, arugula, candied pecans, pomegranate, goats cheese crumbles, chives, & pomegranate molasses dressing (EF, GrF)

Fall Garden

Fall Garden

$22.00

Garden greens, sweet potato, avocado, garbanzos, watercress, roasted peppers, pepitas, & tarragon-dijon dressing (V, GrF, NF)

Sprouted Lentil & Beet

Sprouted Lentil & Beet

$22.00

Arugula, sprouted lentils, beets, green onion, carrot, parsley, candied butternut squash, pepitas, & dijon vinaigrette (V, GrF, NF)

Sides

Avocado

$4.50

Avocado Mash

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Roasted Tomatoes

$3.00

Mushrooms

$5.50Out of stock

Goats Cheese

$3.00

Eggs

$2.75+

Toast

$1.50

Potatoes

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Turkey

$7.00

Chicken

$7.00

Ham

$5.50

Bacon

$4.00

Jam

$2.95

Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

Cashew Crema

$4.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Latte

Latte

$5.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$5.00+
Flat White

Flat White

$5.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.00+
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$6.00+

Speciality

Babyccino

Babyccino

$2.00

Steamed milk of choice, honey, & cacao powder (4 oz)

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$6.00+

With our homemade chocolate ganache syrup

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$7.00+

with organic coffee and homemade vanilla syrup

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.00+
Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$7.00+

Organic coffee and homemade pumpkin syrup.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$7.00+

With organic coffee and homemade lavender syrup

Pink Velvet Latte

Pink Velvet Latte

$6.00+

With organic fermented beet powder, maple syrup, rose extract, and cinnamon

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$7.00+

With organic ceremonial matcha powder

Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$5.50+

With organic ceremonial matcha powder

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$6.00+

Latte flavored with organic rose extract and housemade refined sugar-free syrup. Topped with rose petals.

Tea & Other

Choice of Tea

Choice of Tea

$3.00+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+
Hibiscus Rose Tea

Hibiscus Rose Tea

$3.00+
Freshly Squeezed OJ

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$10.00+
Housemade Organic Milk

Housemade Organic Milk

$10.50

Choice of almond or coconut

Glass of Milk

$10.00+
Spring Water 750ml

Spring Water 750ml

$2.99
Sparkling Water 750ml

Sparkling Water 750ml

$2.99
GT's Kombucha

GT's Kombucha

$3.99
Vina Prebiotic Soda

Vina Prebiotic Soda

$2.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

A gluten-free bakery for everyone.

Website

Location

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Directions

Gallery
Breadblok image
60ca44dd-0916-44a8-9f5c-c73834f8d88d image
Breadblok image

Similar restaurants in your area

Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
3922 West Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
All Day Baby
orange star4.6 • 78
3200 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
El Cochinito
orange star4.3 • 1,650
3508 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1521 Griffith Park Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
The Black Cat
orange star4.2 • 1,069
3909 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
The Window - Silver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1529 Griffith Park Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston