Breadblok Santa Monica

Popular Items

Pain Au Chocolat
Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant
Maple Pecan Scone

Seasonal Specials

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$8.50+

Olive Oil Cake slice. Made from Breadblok's own organic Olive Oil from Provence.

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$9.00

(NF)

Buckwheat Sourdough

Buckwheat Sourdough

$22.00Out of stock

Earthy, 24-hour fermented sourdough made from our mother starter (V)

Brioche

Brioche

$24.00Out of stock

(NF)

Challah

Challah

$24.00Out of stock

(DF)

Caraway

Caraway

$18.00

(NF, V)

Chestnut Sourdough

Chestnut Sourdough

$22.00Out of stock

(V)

Herbed Focaccia

Herbed Focaccia

$14.00Out of stock

(DF, NF)

Olive

Olive

$22.00
Whole Grain

Whole Grain

$22.00

(V, NF)

Vegan Burger Bun

$5.00+Out of stock

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$7.50
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$9.50
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$9.50
Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant

Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant

$9.50
Hazelnut Praline Éclair

Hazelnut Praline Éclair

$10.50Out of stock

Choux pastry filled with an almond and hazelnut praline cremeux and topped with a chocolate glaze and roasted hazelnuts

Coffee Éclair

Coffee Éclair

$10.50
Chocolate Brioche Donut

Chocolate Brioche Donut

$8.50

Brioche filled with chocolate cremeux and topped with chocolate glaze. (NF)

Maple Brioche Donut

Maple Brioche Donut

$8.50Out of stock

Brioche filled with maple cremeux and topped with maple glaze and maple streusel.

Vanilla Beignet

Vanilla Beignet

$8.00

Brioche filled with vanilla cremeux. (NF)

Raspberry Beignet

Raspberry Beignet

$8.00

Brioche filled with homemade raspberry jam. (NF)

Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.50

(GrF)

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$7.50

(GrF, V)

Scones

Maple Pecan Scone

Maple Pecan Scone

$9.50

Muffins

Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$7.50Out of stock

With maple streusel (DF, GrF)

Individual Cakes

Honey Lavender Cake

Honey Lavender Cake

$9.00

Tartlets

Mixed Berry Tartlet

Mixed Berry Tartlet

$10.50
Pumpkin Tartlet

Pumpkin Tartlet

$10.50
Apple Tartlet

Apple Tartlet

$12.00

(V)

Pecan Tartlet

Pecan Tartlet

$10.50
Pear Bourdaloue Tartlet

Pear Bourdaloue Tartlet

$10.50

Tea Cakes

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$6.50+

(V)

Buckwheat Pumpkin Bread

Buckwheat Pumpkin Bread

$6.50+

Retail

Almond Butter Thins

Almond Butter Thins

$17.00

Prepackaged box of 15 cookies

Cheddar Crackers

Cheddar Crackers

$17.00

Prepackaged box of 35 crackers (NF)

Chocolate Buckwheat Granola

Chocolate Buckwheat Granola

$19.00

Prepackaged box of 300g of granola (DF, EF)

Everything Crackers

Everything Crackers

$17.00

Prepackaged box of 35 crackers (NF)

Lemon & Thyme Shortbread

Lemon & Thyme Shortbread

$13.00

Prepackaged box of 20 cookies (V)

Shortbread

Shortbread

$13.00Out of stock

Prepackaged box of 20 cookies (V)

Vanilla Buckwheat Granola

Vanilla Buckwheat Granola

$19.00

Prepackaged box of 300g of granola (V)

Walnut Crackers

Walnut Crackers

$17.00

Prepackaged box of 20 crackers (V)

Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$20.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$20.00
Keep Cup

Keep Cup

$26.00
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$45.00
Rosemary Crackers

Rosemary Crackers

$13.00

Prepackaged box of 35 crackers (V)

Croutons

Croutons

$12.00

(V)

Linen Bread Bag

Linen Bread Bag

$5.00
Organic Coffee

Organic Coffee

$15.00

Organic Ethiopia Sidamo Coffee (12 oz.)

Ippodo Organic Matcha

Ippodo Organic Matcha

$20.00

20g container

Soma Water Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

Breakfast/Brunch

Baker's Basket

Baker's Basket

$20.00

Selection of artisan breads served with butter, assorted jams, & honey

Coconut Yoghurt

Coconut Yoghurt

$15.00

Topped with homemade chocolate buckwheat granola, & facto-fermented blueberries (DF,EF)

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$15.00

Topped with seasonal berries & toasted coconut flakes (V, GrF)

12-Hour Overnight Oats

12-Hour Overnight Oats

$15.00

Homemade almond milk, peanut butter, chia seeds, & farmers market strawberries (V)

Vanilla Brioche French Toast

Vanilla Brioche French Toast

$21.00

Seasonal berries, homemade whipped cream, & maple syrup

Mountain Mushroom Toast

Mountain Mushroom Toast

$20.00

Chestnut bread, eggs, mushrooms, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic, chives, & mushroom stock

Potato Galette

Potato Galette

$17.00

Eggs, potatoes, onion, cherry tomatoes, parsley, & mixed greens (GrF, NF, DF)

2 Organic Eggs + Toast

2 Organic Eggs + Toast

$12.00

Served with Buckwheat Sourdough toast & butter

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$10.50
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Sourdough, scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, & chipotle mayonnaise

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$26.00

Sourdough, 2 eggs, choice of side (bacon, Jambon de Paris, smoked salmon, or mushrooms), heirloom tomatoes, avocado, & potatoes (DF)

Smoked Salmon Croissant

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$21.00

Sesame & poppy seed croissant, chive cream cheese spread, smoked salmon, & radish sprouts

Lunch

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$10.00

Mushroom soup with potatoes, onion, carrot, celery, leeks, and cashew - with choice of sourdough or chestnut toast. (V)

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

Bacon, ham, onion, & gruyere (NF)

Margherita Pizza Square

Margherita Pizza Square

$14.00

Focaccia, tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil (NF)

Leek & Green Onion Tart

Leek & Green Onion Tart

$15.00Out of stock

Leeks, green onion, goats cheese, & gruyere (NF)

Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin Soup

$10.00

Sandwiches/Tartines

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Sourdough, avocado, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeño, sprouts, & micro cilantro (V)

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$21.00

caraway bread, homemade cashew crema*, smoked salmon, olive & caper relish, arugula, & red onion (DF) *contains soy

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sourdough, cheddar cheese (EF)

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Sourdough, gruyere cheese, & jambon de Paris (EF)

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$17.00

Sourdough, gruyere cheese, jambon de Paris, & a sunny side up egg

Beet Hummus & Veggie Sandwich

Beet Hummus & Veggie Sandwich

$18.00

Sourdough, beet hummus, carrot, cucumber, avocado, & radish sprouts (V)

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$23.00

Sourdough, romesco sauce, turkey, bacon, cheddar, & arugula

Baguette Sandwiches

Turkey

Turkey

$20.00

Sourdough poppy seed baguette, turkey, cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes, mayonnaise, sprouts, & cranberry relish

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$20.00

Sourdough baguette, chicken, pesto mayonnaise, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, & arugula

Prosciutto & Gruyere

Prosciutto & Gruyere

$20.00

Sourdough baguette, prosciutto, gruyere, arugula, & garlic aioli

Salads

California Cobb

California Cobb

$25.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, scallion, cherry tomatoes, egg, goats cheese, cucumbers, avocado, chives, bacon, & smoked vinaigrette (GrF, NF)

Spinach & Pomegranate

Spinach & Pomegranate

$22.00

Spinach, arugula, candied pecans, pomegranate, goats cheese crumbles, chives, & pomegranate molasses dressing (EF, GrF)

Sprouted Lentil & Beet

Sprouted Lentil & Beet

$22.00

Arugula, sprouted lentils, beets, green onion, carrot, parsley, candied butternut squash, pepitas, & dijon vinaigrette (V, GrF, NF)

Fall Garden

Fall Garden

$22.00

Garden greens, sweet potato, avocado, garbanzos, watercress, roasted peppers, pepitas, & tarragon-dijon dressing (V, GrF, NF)

Sides

Avocado

$4.50

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Bacon

$4.00

Chicken

$7.00

Goats Cheese

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Eggs

$2.75+

Jam

$2.95

Potatoes

$4.00

Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

Mushrooms

$5.50

Roasted Tomatoes

$3.00

Turkey

$7.00

Ham

$5.50

Cashew Crema

$4.50

Avocado Mash

$4.50

Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+
Latte

Latte

$5.00+
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+
Flat White

Flat White

$5.00+

Iced Coffee

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00+
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$6.00+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Speciality

Babyccino

Babyccino

$2.00

Steamed milk of choice, honey, & cocoa powder (4 oz)

Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$5.50+

with organic ceremonial matcha powder

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$7.00+

with organic ceremonial matcha powder

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$6.00+

with our homemade chocolate ganache syrup

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.00+
Pink Velvet Latte

Pink Velvet Latte

$6.00+

with organic fermented beet powder, maple syrup, rose extract, and cinnamon

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$7.00+

Organic coffee and homemade lavender syrup

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$7.00+

with organic coffee and homemade vanilla syrup

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$6.00+

Latte flavored with organic rose extract and housemade refined sugar-free syrup. Topped with rose petals.

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$7.00+

Tea & Other

Choice of Tea

Choice of Tea

$3.00+
Spring Water 750ml

Spring Water 750ml

$2.99
Sparkling Water 750ml

Sparkling Water 750ml

$2.99
GT's Kombucha

GT's Kombucha

$3.99
Housemade Organic Milk

Housemade Organic Milk

$10.50

Choice of almond or coconut

Freshly Squeezed OJ

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$10.00+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+
Hibiscus Rose Tea

Hibiscus Rose Tea

$3.00+
OLIPOP Vintage Cinnamon Cola

OLIPOP Vintage Cinnamon Cola

$1.99
LaCroix

LaCroix

$1.49

Glass of Milk

$10.00+
Vina Prebiotic Soda

Vina Prebiotic Soda

$2.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A gluten-free bakery for everyone.

Website

Location

1511 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Directions

Gallery
Breadblok image
Breadblok image
Breadblok image

