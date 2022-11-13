Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway

Arlington, MA 02474

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:15 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:15 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:15 pm
Artisan Bread & Pastry with a focus on local, whole grains. ----------------------------------------------- Fall 2022 Schedule: Wednesday // Friday // Sunday ****** 8AM - 1PM: Order In Person at the Door ****** --------------------PREORDER ONLINE - See Details ------------------------------------------------ *All pickups are outdoors at our window* ------------------------------------------------ Pre-orders due two days in advance, by Mon/Wed/Friday afternoons (around 2pm). ---------------------------------------------- Pre-orders for baked goods are now priced at a 5% discount. (All prices already adjusted below). Whole cakes & pies, retail items, some specials and holiday menus excluded. ------------------------------ Pre-orders are open one day at a time, i.e. when Wednesday's orders close, Friday's will open. (This allows us to manage quantities correctly). There may be a gap when ordering is temporarily off between weeks as we determine changes to the menu.

203 A Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474

