Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
694 Reviews
$
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Popular Items
Bar Snacks
Baked Idaho Potato
A giant Idaho potato smothered in butter, sour cream, fresh chives and melted American cheese. Add bacon and chili $2.50 each Extra sour cream $0.50
Charcuterie Plate
piccolo prosciutto, capicola ham, Genoa salami, Black Forest ham, olives, parmesan toasted French baguette slices, oil and vinegar
Cheese Plate
100 day aged imported Swiss, sharp cheddar, garlic thyme goat cheese, Maytag blue cheese, spicy pepper jack, feta cheese served with toasted French baguette slices and fruit garnish
Chips & Guac
Fresh guacamole served with tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
House-made salsa served with tortilla chips
Chips, Gucamole & Salsa
House-made salsa with fresh guacamole served with tortilla chips
Frito Pie
Fritos, beef chili, sour cream, chives, shredded cheddar and chopped onions
Hummus
Classic hummus, topped with diced tomato and cucumber, served with pita chips
Beef Jerky
Jerkface beef jerky, weekly selection of locally-made artisan jerky
Mixed Plate
Piccolo prosciutto, capicola hot, 100 day aged imported Swiss, Muenster, garlic thyme goat cheese spread, toasted French baguette slices served with oil and vinegar
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
a creamy mix of spinach and artichoke hearts blended with parmesan, garlic and a dash of smoked paprika, served with a side of tortilla chips
Nachos
Bowl Of Mac
Bruschetta
3 French baguette slices topped with shaved Parmesan, diced tomatoes, garlic, basil balsamic vinegar and drizzled with olive oil
Soups
Chili Mac
Macaroni and cheese with beef chili, topped with shredded cheddar and tortilla chips
Chicken Noodle
Chunks of oven rotisserie chicken in a hearty broth with egg noodles and savory vegetables
Chili
Ground beef, beans, onion, Chipotle and habanero peppers, tomato, pepper jack, sour cream, cilantro and crackers
Tomato Soup
Savory tomato soup made with celery, carrot, onion, Rosemary and thyme
Veggie Chili
Blend of pinto, Spanish black beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, sweet corn, carrots, bell peppers, onions, celery and potatoes, and portobello mushroom
Veggie Chili Mac
Macaroni and cheese with veggie chili, topped with shredded cheddar and tortilla chips
Sandwiches
Tacos Tuesday
3 soft or 3 hard tacos (beef, chicken, chorizo, veggie, or pork) with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and side of homemade salsa
BBQ
Pulled pork BBQ in Chipotle spread topped with coleslaw, served on a potato bun
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread
Breadsoda
Oven roasted turkey, imported Swiss, coleslaw, tomato, onion and deli mustard on grilled pumpernickel bread
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs with American cheese on toasted wheat . Add bacon $2.50
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken, bell peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese and mayonnaise on a sub roll
Chicken Club
Sliced roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and deli mustard on toasted whole wheat bread
Chicken Parm
Encrusted chicken breast, provolone, homemade tomato sauce on garlic toasted sub roll topped with grated Parmesan
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Grilled American cheese with applewood smoked bacon on sourdough bread
Grilled Cheese BLT
Our grilled cheese and applewood smoked bacon + lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Grilled Cheese Wheat
Grilled American cheese on whole wheat bread
Ham & Swiss
Black Forest ham, imported swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, mayo, field greens, tomato and red onion on whole wheat bread
Italian Sub
Genoa salami, capicola hot, prosciutto, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, oil and vinegar on a sub roll
Meatball Sub
Handmade meatballs (ground beef, Italian sausage, onion, parmesan and Italian seasoning) provolone and thick, homemade tomato sauce, on a garlic parmesan toasted sub roll
Mozzarella
Freshwater mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette with truffle oil on a baguette
Proscuitto
Thin sliced piccola prosciutto with homemade basil and roasted red pepper spread served on a toasted baguette
Roast Beef
Roast beef, Maytag blue cheese, tomato, red onion with housemade horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread. Add au jus $1.50
Reuben
Top round pastrami, imported Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted rye bread
Salmon Sandwich
Smoked salmon, capers, tomato, romaine lettuce and red onion, with garlic thyme goat cheese spread on twisted pumpernickel
Steak & Cheese
Chopped Roast beef, bell peppers, lettuce tomato, onion, provolone cheese and Mayo on a sub roll
The Cali
Oven roasted turkey, sprouts, avocado, lettuce, tomato, fresh lemon juice, herb Mayo lightly spread on a warm baguette
Turkey & Pepperjack
Ovengold turkey, pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta bread
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty, tomato, grilled red onion and basil aioli, mixed greens in imported swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta bread
Veggie Sandwich
Cucumber, tomato, carrots, field greens and sprouts, garlic thyme goat cheese spread on multigrain bread
Sides
Bacon Side
2 slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon
Caesar Salad Side
Hearts of romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing
Chili Mac Side
Macaroni and cheese with beef chili, topped with shredded cheddar and tortilla chips
Chili Side
Ground beef, beans, onion, Chipotle and habanero peppers, tomato, pepper jack, sour cream, cilantro and crackers
Chix Noodle Side
Chunks of oven rotisserie chicken in a hearty broth with egg noodles and savory vegetables
Cole Slaw Side
Homestyle freshly-made coleslaw
Deviled Eggs Side
3 of mom's recipe deviled eggs
Fruit Salad Side
Blueberries, cantaloupe,pineapple, melon, and watermelon
Mixed Greens Side
Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, scallions, goat cheese and Italian dressing
Potato Chips
Mrs Vicki's potato chips. BBQ, jalapeno, salt and vinegar, or sea salt
Pickle
Guac Side
Fresh guacamole
Mac and Cheese Side
Homestyle mac and cheese. Add diced applewood smoke bacon $1.25
Tomato Soup Side
Savory tomato soup made with celery, carrot, onion, Rosemary and thyme
Veggie Chili Side
Blend of pinto, Spanish black beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, sweet corn, carrots, bell peppers, onions, celery and potatoes, and portobello mushroom
Veggie Chili Mac Side
Macaroni and cheese with veggie chili, topped with shredded cheddar and tortilla chips
Salad
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
turkey, ham, Swiss, hard-boiled egg, mixed greens, tomatoes, red peppers, cucumbers, carrots, radishes, avocado and buttermilk ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar
Hearts of romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken breast
Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg wedge, scallions, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles
Mixed Field Greens
Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, scallions, goat cheese and Italian dressing
Desserts
Liquor
*Rail Vodka
Deep Eddie Grapefruit
Deep Eddie Orange
Deep Eddie Sweet Tea Vodka
Espresso Vodka
Grey Goose
Hangar One
Ketel One
Lususowa
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Stoli Citron
Stoli Raz
Stoli Vanilla
Svedka Clementine Vodka
Three Olives Loopy Vodka
Tito's
Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka
WW One Vodka
*Rail Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Green Hat
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Drumshambo
*Rail Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Malibu
Meyers
Rum Chata
Sailor Jerry's
*Rail Tequila
Patron Silver
Corzo Silver
Corzo Reposado
Corzo Anejo
Vida Mezcal
Milagro Silver
Milagro Anejo
Milagro Reposado
Cenote Blanco
Cenote Anejo
Cenote Reposado
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Joven Illegal Mezcal
Casamigos
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Rompe Heartbreaker Mecal
*Rail Whiskey
Bushmills
Chivas 12
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson
Powers
Red Breast
Skrewball
Seagrams 7
Tullamore Dew
Balvenie 12
Balvenie 17
Balvenie 21
Basil Hayden Rye
Basil Hayden's
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Catoctin Rye
Dewars
Dewars 12
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet Nadurra
Glenlivet Founders
Henry McKenna 10
High West Campfire
High West American Prairie
High West Double
High West Rendevous
Highland Park
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Rye
JW Black
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Laphroaig 10
Longbranch
Macallen 12
Macallen 15
Maker's
Monkey Shoulder
Old Forrester
Old Overholt
Whistle Pig Rye
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Henry McKenna 10
Balvenie 16
Amaretto
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Bailey's
Campari
Chacho
Chambord
Courvoisier
Fernet
Fernet Menta
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Hennessy VS
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Korbel
Montenegro
Pimms
Sambuca
St. Germain
Capel Pisco
Specialty Cocktails
Braddler
Stiegl Radler on ice with your choice of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, whiskey or rye
Brown Derby
Maker's Mark bourbon, ruby red grapefruit juice, honey
Bullitt Crush
Cucumber Martini
Frozen Mango Marg
Frozen Pain Killer
Sailor Jerry rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut
Grapefruit Crush
Kat’s Clause
Green hat old Tom Gin, capitoline dry vermouth, honey, lemon juice, thyme
Orange Thyme Old Fashioned
Old Overholt rye, orange-thyme simple syrup, Pechaudâ€™s bitters, orange zest, thyme garnish
Pain Killer
Sailor Jerry rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, cream of
Pimms Cocktail
St. Germain
St. Germain, prosecco, lemon juice
Pepe’s Paloma
Milagro tequila, fresh lime juice, agave syrup and fresh grape
Harvey Mushman
High West Double Rye, allspice dram, honey, lemon, ginger
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
B-52
Bay Breeze
Bee's Knees
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
French 75
Gimlet Rocks
Green Tea
Greyhound
Hot Cider (Virgin)
Hot Cider + Bourbon
Hot Cider + Brandy
Hot Cider + Fireball
Hot Cider + Honey Bourbon
Hot Cider + Rum
Hot Cider + Rye
Hot Cider+ Orange Jameson
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kamikazi Shot
Kir Royale
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini UP
Michelada
Mimosa
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
OO7
Red Headed Slut
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
St. Germain Cocktail
Tequila Sunrise
Thyme Old Fashioned
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Bottled Beer
Allagash Curiex
Allagash Tripel
Allagash White
Anderson Blood Orange Gose
Angry Orchard
ANXO Cider
ANXO Pride
Austin Blackberry Cider
Austin Blood Cider
Austin Dry Cider
Avery Brown
Avery IPA
Bells Oberon
Black Butte
Blue Point Toasted
Bravazzi Hard Soda
Bucket O Beers
Bud Light
Bud Light Mini
Bud Mini
Budweiser
Chimay
Cocunut Porter
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Coronita
Dales Pale
DB Blood Geyser
DC Brau Black Cherry Seltzer
DC Brau Dubliner
Dc Brau Imperial
DC Brau Joint Res
DC Brau Kieboom
DC Brau Mango Seltzer
Delerium
Deschutes Squeezy Rider
Double Dog Ipa
Downeast Cider
Downeast Sangria
Downeast Winter
Dupoint Saison
Duvel
Fat Tire
Fresh Squeezed IPA
G'Knight
Great Lakes IPA
Heineken Zero
High Life
Hoegarden
Kona Pipeline
Kwak
Lagunitas Hazy Wonder
Laguntias IPNA
Magic Hat #9
Modello Especial
Modello Negra
O. H. Citra + Mosaic
O. H. Lime Snap Lager
O.H Green City DDH IPA
O.H. Double Mosaic Daydream
O.H. Green Dots
O.H. Green Flowers
O.H. Mosaic Everything
O.H. Tomato Factory
Old Pro
Old Rasputin
Pacifico
Passionfruit Gose
PBR
Red Bear Flannel
Red Bear Nutty
Sam Adams Boston
Sam Wicked Easy Lager
Sam Wicked Hazy Ipa
Sophie
Sorry Chicky
Stella
Stiegl
Tecate
Topo Chico
Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea Half&Half
Twisted Tea Peach
Twisted Tea Raspberry
Vienna Lager
High Life Mini
Drafts
Atlas
Bells Two Hearted
DC Brau Corruption
Flying Dog Hop Electric
Gaffel Kolsch
Guinness
Hofbrau
Miller Lite
Peroni
Port City Pils
Pineapple Cider
Right Proper Raised By Wolves
Weinstephan
Draft Margarita
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little
White Wine
Red Wine
Merlot
Citra ~ Italy
Cabernet Sauvignon
Cousino-Macul ~ Chile
Malbec
Tilia ~ Argentina
Pinot Noir
Dom Brunet ~ France
Tempranillo
ViÃ±a Bujanda ~ Spain
Btl Cabernet Sauvignon
Cousino-Macul ~ Chile
Btl Malbec
Tilia ~ Argentina
Btl Merlot
Citra ~ Italy
Btl Pinot Noir
Dom Brunet ~ France
Btl Tempranillo
ViÃ±a Bujanda ~ Spain
Sparkling
NA Beverages
Bottle Boylan's Black Cherry
Bottle Boylan's Creme Soda
Bottle Boylan's Root Beer
Coffee
Coke - Bottle
Coke - Can
Coke - Fountain
Cranberry
Diet Coke - Can
Diet Coke - Fountain
Ginger Ale - Bottle
Ginger Ale - Fountain
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit
Lemonade - Fountain
OJ
Orange Crush - Bottle
Pineapple
Red Bull
San Pellegrino
Sprite - Can
Sprite - Fountain
Tea - Hot
Tea - Iced
Water - Bottle
Water - Cup
Topo Chico sparkling water
Heineken Zero
The Elder
The Chalmers
Bottle Lemonade
Jarritos Pineapple
Omission Bright-Eyed
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007