Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards

694 Reviews

$

2233 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese Wheat
Reuben
Baked Idaho Potato

Bar Snacks

Baked Idaho Potato

Baked Idaho Potato

$6.95

A giant Idaho potato smothered in butter, sour cream, fresh chives and melted American cheese. Add bacon and chili $2.50 each Extra sour cream $0.50

Charcuterie Plate

$10.95

piccolo prosciutto, capicola ham, Genoa salami, Black Forest ham, olives, parmesan toasted French baguette slices, oil and vinegar

Cheese Plate

$10.95

100 day aged imported Swiss, sharp cheddar, garlic thyme goat cheese, Maytag blue cheese, spicy pepper jack, feta cheese served with toasted French baguette slices and fruit garnish

Chips & Guac

$6.50

Fresh guacamole served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

House-made salsa served with tortilla chips

Chips, Gucamole & Salsa

$8.00

House-made salsa with fresh guacamole served with tortilla chips

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$6.95

Fritos, beef chili, sour cream, chives, shredded cheddar and chopped onions

Hummus

$6.25

Classic hummus, topped with diced tomato and cucumber, served with pita chips

Beef Jerky

$8.00

Jerkface beef jerky, weekly selection of locally-made artisan jerky

Mixed Plate

Mixed Plate

$10.95

Piccolo prosciutto, capicola hot, 100 day aged imported Swiss, Muenster, garlic thyme goat cheese spread, toasted French baguette slices served with oil and vinegar

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.50

a creamy mix of spinach and artichoke hearts blended with parmesan, garlic and a dash of smoked paprika, served with a side of tortilla chips

Nachos

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl Of Mac

$6.25

Bruschetta

$7.50

3 French baguette slices topped with shaved Parmesan, diced tomatoes, garlic, basil balsamic vinegar and drizzled with olive oil

Soups

Chili Mac

$7.50

Macaroni and cheese with beef chili, topped with shredded cheddar and tortilla chips

Chicken Noodle

$7.75Out of stock

Chunks of oven rotisserie chicken in a hearty broth with egg noodles and savory vegetables

Chili

Chili

$7.50

Ground beef, beans, onion, Chipotle and habanero peppers, tomato, pepper jack, sour cream, cilantro and crackers

Tomato Soup

$6.50

Savory tomato soup made with celery, carrot, onion, Rosemary and thyme

Veggie Chili

$6.95

Blend of pinto, Spanish black beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, sweet corn, carrots, bell peppers, onions, celery and potatoes, and portobello mushroom

Veggie Chili Mac

$7.50

Macaroni and cheese with veggie chili, topped with shredded cheddar and tortilla chips

Sandwiches

Tacos Tuesday

Tacos Tuesday

$7.00Out of stock

3 soft or 3 hard tacos (beef, chicken, chorizo, veggie, or pork) with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and side of homemade salsa

BBQ

BBQ

$7.95

Pulled pork BBQ in Chipotle spread topped with coleslaw, served on a potato bun

BLT

BLT

$7.95

Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread

Breadsoda

$9.95

Oven roasted turkey, imported Swiss, coleslaw, tomato, onion and deli mustard on grilled pumpernickel bread

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Two eggs with American cheese on toasted wheat . Add bacon $2.50

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.95

Chicken, bell peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese and mayonnaise on a sub roll

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.95

Sliced roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and deli mustard on toasted whole wheat bread

Chicken Parm

$9.95

Encrusted chicken breast, provolone, homemade tomato sauce on garlic toasted sub roll topped with grated Parmesan

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$7.95

Grilled American cheese with applewood smoked bacon on sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese BLT

Grilled Cheese BLT

$8.95

Our grilled cheese and applewood smoked bacon + lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Grilled Cheese Wheat

$5.95

Grilled American cheese on whole wheat bread

Ham & Swiss

$8.95

Black Forest ham, imported swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, mayo, field greens, tomato and red onion on whole wheat bread

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.95

Genoa salami, capicola hot, prosciutto, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, oil and vinegar on a sub roll

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Handmade meatballs (ground beef, Italian sausage, onion, parmesan and Italian seasoning) provolone and thick, homemade tomato sauce, on a garlic parmesan toasted sub roll

Mozzarella

$9.95Out of stock

Freshwater mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette with truffle oil on a baguette

Proscuitto

$9.00

Thin sliced piccola prosciutto with homemade basil and roasted red pepper spread served on a toasted baguette

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$9.95

Roast beef, Maytag blue cheese, tomato, red onion with housemade horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread. Add au jus $1.50

Reuben

Reuben

$9.95

Top round pastrami, imported Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted rye bread

Salmon Sandwich

$9.25Out of stock

Smoked salmon, capers, tomato, romaine lettuce and red onion, with garlic thyme goat cheese spread on twisted pumpernickel

Steak & Cheese

$9.95

Chopped Roast beef, bell peppers, lettuce tomato, onion, provolone cheese and Mayo on a sub roll

The Cali

$9.95

Oven roasted turkey, sprouts, avocado, lettuce, tomato, fresh lemon juice, herb Mayo lightly spread on a warm baguette

Turkey & Pepperjack

Turkey & Pepperjack

$9.95

Ovengold turkey, pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta bread

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Veggie patty, tomato, grilled red onion and basil aioli, mixed greens in imported swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta bread

Veggie Sandwich

$7.95

Cucumber, tomato, carrots, field greens and sprouts, garlic thyme goat cheese spread on multigrain bread

Sides

Bacon Side

$2.50

2 slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon

Caesar Salad Side

$4.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing

Chili Mac Side

$3.95

Macaroni and cheese with beef chili, topped with shredded cheddar and tortilla chips

Chili Side

$3.95

Ground beef, beans, onion, Chipotle and habanero peppers, tomato, pepper jack, sour cream, cilantro and crackers

Chix Noodle Side

$3.80Out of stock

Chunks of oven rotisserie chicken in a hearty broth with egg noodles and savory vegetables

Cole Slaw Side

$2.50

Homestyle freshly-made coleslaw

Deviled Eggs Side

$2.50

3 of mom's recipe deviled eggs

Fruit Salad Side

$2.75Out of stock

Blueberries, cantaloupe,pineapple, melon, and watermelon

Mixed Greens Side

$4.00

Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, scallions, goat cheese and Italian dressing

Potato Chips

$1.00

Mrs Vicki's potato chips. BBQ, jalapeno, salt and vinegar, or sea salt

Pickle

$0.35

Guac Side

$3.50

Fresh guacamole

Mac and Cheese Side

$3.50

Homestyle mac and cheese. Add diced applewood smoke bacon $1.25

Tomato Soup Side

$3.50

Savory tomato soup made with celery, carrot, onion, Rosemary and thyme

Veggie Chili Side

$3.95

Blend of pinto, Spanish black beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, sweet corn, carrots, bell peppers, onions, celery and potatoes, and portobello mushroom

Veggie Chili Mac Side

$3.95

Macaroni and cheese with veggie chili, topped with shredded cheddar and tortilla chips

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Hearts of romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

turkey, ham, Swiss, hard-boiled egg, mixed greens, tomatoes, red peppers, cucumbers, carrots, radishes, avocado and buttermilk ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar

$11.95

Hearts of romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken breast

Iceberg Wedge

$7.95

Iceberg wedge, scallions, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles

Mixed Field Greens

$6.95

Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, scallions, goat cheese and Italian dressing

Desserts

Butter Cups

$2.50

Cheese Cake

$2.50

Cookie Oatmeal Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Crunkcake

$7.00Out of stock

Buttercake

$5.00

Rocky road brownie topped with walnuts oh, Rich peanut butter chips, and the chocolate swirl

M&M's

$2.50

Lemon Heads

$2.50

Vanilla Wafer

$5.50

Brownie

$3.00

Liquor

*Rail Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddie Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddie Orange

$9.00

Deep Eddie Sweet Tea Vodka

$9.00

Espresso Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Hangar One

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Lususowa

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blue

$8.00

Stoli Citron

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Svedka Clementine Vodka

$9.00

Three Olives Loopy Vodka

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka

$9.00

WW One Vodka

$9.00

*Rail Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Green Hat

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Drumshambo

$10.00

*Rail Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Sailor Jerry's

$8.00

*Rail Tequila

$7.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Corzo Silver

$10.00

Corzo Reposado

$10.00

Corzo Anejo

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Milagro Anejo

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Cenote Blanco

$10.00

Cenote Anejo

$14.00Out of stock

Cenote Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Joven Illegal Mezcal

$11.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

Rompe Heartbreaker Mecal

$10.00

*Rail Whiskey

$7.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Chivas 12

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Powers

$8.00

Red Breast

$10.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Balvenie 12

$12.00

Balvenie 17

$16.00

Balvenie 21

$18.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$11.00

Basil Hayden's

$11.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00Out of stock

Bulliet

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Catoctin Rye

$9.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 12

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet Nadurra

$13.00

Glenlivet Founders

$12.00

Henry McKenna 10

$11.00Out of stock

High West Campfire

$13.00Out of stock

High West American Prairie

$12.00

High West Double

$13.00

High West Rendevous

$13.00

Highland Park

$12.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jim Beam Black

$9.00

Jim Beam Rye

$9.00

JW Black

$10.00Out of stock

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Longbranch

$10.00

Macallen 12

$12.00

Macallen 15

$15.00Out of stock

Maker's

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Old Forrester

$10.00

Old Overholt

$9.00

Whistle Pig Rye

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Henry McKenna 10

$12.00

Balvenie 16

$15.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chacho

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Fernet

$8.00

Fernet Menta

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Korbel

$8.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Pimms

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Capel Pisco

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Braddler

$10.00

Stiegl Radler on ice with your choice of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, whiskey or rye

Brown Derby

$11.00

Maker's Mark bourbon, ruby red grapefruit juice, honey

Bullitt Crush

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Frozen Mango Marg

$12.00

Frozen Pain Killer

$12.00

Sailor Jerry rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Kat’s Clause

$14.00

Green hat old Tom Gin, capitoline dry vermouth, honey, lemon juice, thyme

Orange Thyme Old Fashioned

$12.00

Old Overholt rye, orange-thyme simple syrup, Pechaudâ€™s bitters, orange zest, thyme garnish

Pain Killer

$12.00

Sailor Jerry rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, cream of

Pimms Cocktail

$12.00

St. Germain

$12.00

St. Germain, prosecco, lemon juice

Pepe’s Paloma

$12.00

Milagro tequila, fresh lime juice, agave syrup and fresh grape

Harvey Mushman

$14.00

High West Double Rye, allspice dram, honey, lemon, ginger

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

B-52

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet Rocks

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Cider (Virgin)

$5.00

Hot Cider + Bourbon

$10.00

Hot Cider + Brandy

$10.00

Hot Cider + Fireball

$10.00

Hot Cider + Honey Bourbon

$10.00

Hot Cider + Rum

$10.00

Hot Cider + Rye

$10.00

Hot Cider+ Orange Jameson

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Kamikazi Shot

$8.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini UP

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

OO7

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$11.00

St. Germain Cocktail

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Thyme Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Allagash Curiex

$10.00

Allagash Tripel

$10.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Anderson Blood Orange Gose

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

ANXO Cider

$8.00

ANXO Pride

$5.00Out of stock

Austin Blackberry Cider

$7.00

Austin Blood Cider

$7.00

Austin Dry Cider

$7.00

Avery Brown

$7.00

Avery IPA

$7.00

Bells Oberon

$7.00

Black Butte

$7.00

Blue Point Toasted

$7.00

Bravazzi Hard Soda

$7.00

Bucket O Beers

$12.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Mini

$3.00

Bud Mini

$3.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Chimay

$12.00Out of stock

Cocunut Porter

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Coronita

$3.00

Dales Pale

$7.00

DB Blood Geyser

$7.00

DC Brau Black Cherry Seltzer

$7.00

DC Brau Dubliner

$7.00

Dc Brau Imperial

$8.00

DC Brau Joint Res

$7.00

DC Brau Kieboom

$7.00Out of stock

DC Brau Mango Seltzer

$7.00

Delerium

$12.00

Deschutes Squeezy Rider

$7.00

Double Dog Ipa

$10.00

Downeast Cider

$7.00

Downeast Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

Downeast Winter

$7.00

Dupoint Saison

$9.00

Duvel

$11.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.00

G'Knight

$6.00Out of stock

Great Lakes IPA

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$4.00

High Life

$5.00

Hoegarden

$8.00

Kona Pipeline

$7.00

Kwak

$11.00

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$7.00

Laguntias IPNA

$6.00

Magic Hat #9

$7.00

Modello Especial

$6.00

Modello Negra

$7.00

O. H. Citra + Mosaic

$10.00

O. H. Lime Snap Lager

$9.00

O.H Green City DDH IPA

$10.00

O.H. Double Mosaic Daydream

$10.00Out of stock

O.H. Green Dots

$10.00Out of stock

O.H. Green Flowers

$10.00

O.H. Mosaic Everything

$10.00Out of stock

O.H. Tomato Factory

$10.00Out of stock

Old Pro

$7.00

Old Rasputin

$9.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Passionfruit Gose

$8.00

PBR

$5.00

Red Bear Flannel

$10.00

Red Bear Nutty

$10.00

Sam Adams Boston

$7.00

Sam Wicked Easy Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Sam Wicked Hazy Ipa

$7.00

Sophie

$9.00

Sorry Chicky

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Stiegl

$7.00

Tecate

$6.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Twisted Tea Half&Half

$5.00

Twisted Tea Peach

$5.00

Twisted Tea Raspberry

$5.00

Vienna Lager

$7.00

High Life Mini

$3.00

Drafts

Atlas

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted

$8.00

DC Brau Corruption

$5.00

Flying Dog Hop Electric

$8.00Out of stock

Gaffel Kolsch

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hofbrau

$8.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Peroni

$7.00

Port City Pils

$7.00

Pineapple Cider

$7.00

Right Proper Raised By Wolves

$7.00

Weinstephan

$8.00

Draft Margarita

$10.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little

$8.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00

Canyon Oaks ~ California

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Zenato ~ Italy

Riesling

$8.00

Clean Slate ~ Germany

Rose

$8.00

Vitano ~ Italy

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Oxford Landing ~ Australia

btl Chardonnay

$26.00

btl Pinot Grigio

$31.00

btl Riesling

$31.00

Clean Slate ~ Germany

btl Rose

$36.00

btl Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Red Wine

Merlot

$7.00

Citra ~ Italy

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Cousino-Macul ~ Chile

Malbec

$7.00

Tilia ~ Argentina

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Dom Brunet ~ France

Tempranillo

$8.00

ViÃ±a Bujanda ~ Spain

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon

$31.00

Cousino-Macul ~ Chile

Btl Malbec

$31.00

Tilia ~ Argentina

Btl Merlot

$26.00

Citra ~ Italy

Btl Pinot Noir

$31.00

Dom Brunet ~ France

Btl Tempranillo

$42.00

ViÃ±a Bujanda ~ Spain

Sparkling

Champagne

$7.00

Paul Luis ~ France

Sp. Rose

$8.00

Zardetto ~ Italy

Prosecco

$8.00

Zardetto ~ Italy

btl Champagne

$31.00

Paul Luis ~ France

btl Sp. Rose

$42.00

Zardetto ~ Italy

btl Prosecco

$41.00

Zardetto ~ Italy

BTL Bugey Sparkling Rose

$45.00

Btl Cleto Chiarli

$45.00

Gls Cleto Chiarli

$9.00

Lambrusco

$8.00

NA Beverages

Bottle Boylan's Black Cherry

$3.00

Bottle Boylan's Creme Soda

$3.00

Bottle Boylan's Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke - Bottle

$3.00

Coke - Can

$1.25

Coke - Fountain

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke - Can

$1.25

Diet Coke - Fountain

$2.00

Ginger Ale - Bottle

$2.00

Ginger Ale - Fountain

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Lemonade - Fountain

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

Orange Crush - Bottle

$3.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Sprite - Can

$1.25

Sprite - Fountain

$2.00

Tea - Hot

$2.00

Tea - Iced

$2.00Out of stock

Water - Bottle

$1.00

Water - Cup

Topo Chico sparkling water

$2.50Out of stock

Heineken Zero

$4.00

The Elder

$6.00

The Chalmers

$6.00

Bottle Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Omission Bright-Eyed

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

