BreadWorks Bakery -EM

2110 Brighton Road

Allegheny, PA 15212

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Serving Pittsburgh's finest restaurants and hotels. We have many options to fulfill your bread needs. Come in and enjoy!

2110 Brighton Road, Allegheny, PA 15212

