BreadWorks Bakery -EM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Pittsburgh's finest restaurants and hotels. We have many options to fulfill your bread needs. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2110 Brighton Road, Allegheny, PA 15212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
No Reviews
1534 Brighton Road Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View restaurant
40 North at Alphabet City - 40 W North Ave
No Reviews
40 W North Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Allegheny
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant