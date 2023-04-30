  • Home
  • /
  • Amador City
  • /
  • Break Even Beermakers Kitchen & Brewery - 14141 Old Route 49
BG picView gallery

Break Even Beermakers Kitchen & Brewery 14141 Old Route 49

review star

No reviews yet

14166 Old Route 49

Amador City, CA 95601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Smalls

Pickled Egg

$2.00

An organic egg pickled in brine.

Hot Honey Nuts

$5.00

California grown dates & walnuts with a hot honey glaze.

Pickle Plate

$5.00+

120 grams of rotating pickled items.

Fleehart Cheese

$12.00

Our house beer cheese, made with smoked Sierra Nevada goat cheese, served warm with seasonal crudités and focaccia toasts.

Fried Risotto

$10.00

Fried balls of black garlic & mozzarella risotto served over red sauce.

House Chips

$12.00

Fried potato rounds tossed in a paprika-yeast, dry seasoing blend served with white sauce for dipping.

Hummus

$8.00

Extra Red Sauce

$0.93

Extra white sauce for dipping

$0.93

Our white sauce is a housemade, black pepper mayonnaise blended with a splash of white vinegar.

Bigs

Umami Green Salad

$12.00+

Seasonal salad greens tossed with a sweet sesame dressing and crispy shallot-sesame mix.

Kung Pao Plate

$16.00

Pan seared broccolini and fried oyster mushrooms tossed with onions and house Kun Pao sauce -tamari, mixed peppercorns, 5 spice, and more.

Meat Loaf Dinner

$21.00

10 ounces of pork & beef meatloaf served with red sauce, seasonal vegetables, and house chips.

Sausage Plate

$14.00

Asparagus Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Shirts

Long Sleeve Mens

$85.00

Short Sleeve Mens

$50.00

Long Sleeve Womens

$85.00

Short Sleeve Women's

$50.00

Orval Day 2023 Tie Dye

$35.00

Front B//E Wordmark Logo

$25.00

Jawbone

$3.00

Back B//E Wordmark Logo

$40.00

Orval Day 2023 Tie Dye

$35.00

Green/Brown

$40.00

Men's

$30.00

Women's

$30.00

Women's Grey

$35.00

Front Howlin' Hank Crewneck Sweatshirt

$55.00

Hats

Day Patch

$35.00+

Night Patch

$35.00+

Small, Fancy, Large Patch

$35.00+

Poppy Pedal Hat

$29.00

Classic BE Nylon Hat

$34.00

Howlin' Hank Nylon Hat

$34.00

Hoodies

Howlin' Hank Zip Up

$60.00

Poppy Pullover

$65.00

Odds & Ends

Bicycle Map

$5.00

Viole Strap

$11.00

Koozie

$5.00

Water Bottle

$5.00

Orval Day 2023 Stickers

$5.00

Shipping Priority Mail

1-2 item Priority Shipping

$15.00

3+ item Priority Shipping

$20.00

Outside Sales

BlueBelly

BlueBelly 1/6bbl

$110.00

BlueBelly 1/2bbl

$330.00

BlueBelly 12oz Case

$66.00

JawBone

Jawbone - California Agrestic Beer - Draft & cans. Open fermented warm, and cold conditioned for 4 weeks. Jawbone is our flagship “Agrestic” beer using all California ingredients. In addition to California grown wheat and malted barley from Admiral Maltings, this batch has crystal, cascade, and comet hops from 16 Quartz hop farm in Amador County.

1/6bbl Jawbone

$110.00

1/2bbl Jawbone

$330.00

12oz Case Jawbone

$66.00

CRV Case Tax

CRV Case Tax

$1.20

Shell Deposit

Shell Deposit

$50.00

KITFOX

KITFOX 1/2bbl

$330.00

KITFOX 1/6bbl

$110.00

KITFOX Case

$90.00

Batch 1

Fresh Sourdough Crust with a Creamy Mouthfeel and Preserved Lemon Rind on the End. It’s a Beers Beer.

Case Fresh Pours - Batch 1

$90.00

1/6bbl - Batch 1

$110.00

1/2bbl - Batch 1

$330.00

Hundred Percent: Simcoe

Hundred Percent: Simcoe - aromatic hoppy pale - 6.5% abv - 100% California malt, open-fermented with an expressive yeast, and then racked onto Simcoe hops from Yakima, Washington. Sweet cara cara orange aromatics with a palate to match. It’s a sticky foamer for the IPA crowd.

1/6bbl Hundred Percent: Simcoe

$110.00

1/2bbl Hundred Percent: Simcoe

$330.00

Case 16oz Cans Hundred Percent: Simcoe

$90.00

The Stars to the East

The Stars to the East - open fermented small porter - 3.5% abv. Draft only. Big flavor here for such a small package. This beer is a kitchen sink recipe, with 68% California malts and 32 % British crystal and chocolate malts. Open fermented for nice fruity ester production. It is creamy and roasty. Best drank in threes.

1/6bbl The Stars to the East

$100.00

1/2bbl The Stars to the East

$300.00

Case 16oz Cans The Stars to the East

$90.00

Gold Plated Door

1/6bbl Gold Plated Door

$110.00

1/2bbl Gold Plated Door

$330.00

Case 16oz Cans Gold Plated Door

$90.00

Lupine

Hoppy Pale Wheat w/ Centennial, Mosaic. Open fermented with a new yeast. Just transferred onto some pretty rad Mosaic hops. Hoppy, Wheaty (smooth), and pale. Don’t call it a hazy, bro!

1/2bbl Lupine

$330.00

1/6bbl Lupine

$110.00

Case 16oz Cans Lupine

$90.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Little beer making project in Amador City looking to support the land and the community.

Website

Location

14166 Old Route 49, Amador City, CA 95601

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grumpy Jeff's Public House
orange star4.8 • 25
12 W Main Street Ione, CA 95640
View restaurantnext
Richard’s Patty Wagon -
orange starNo Reviews
7123 Beaver Pond Rd El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
View restaurantnext
Wally's Pizza Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4079 Cameron Park Dr Cameron Park, CA 95682
View restaurantnext
Rey Mimosa Breakfast and Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
3300 Coach Lane Cameron Park, CA 95682
View restaurantnext
60 Beach Hut Deli - 60 Cameron Park
orange starNo Reviews
3940 Cambridge Road Cameron Park, CA 95682
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - El Dorado Hills
orange starNo Reviews
3373 Bass Lake Road El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Amador City
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
No reviews yet
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston