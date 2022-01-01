Restaurant header imageView gallery

Break'n Eggs Creperie Amherst

review star

No reviews yet

1280 Sweethome Rd

suite 104

Amherst, NY 14228

Popular Items

(10) - Breakfast Crepe
(34A) Nutella/Strawberries
Greek Omelette

Breakfast

(10) - Breakfast Crepe

(10) - Breakfast Crepe

$14.95

Two Eggs your way, Choice of Swiss, Brie, Cheddar, or Goat Cheese, served with Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, Home Fries and Fresh Fruit

French Toast

French Toast

$13.50

Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.50

Choice of 3 Plain, Banana, or Chocolate Pancakes, served with fresh fruit and pure Maple Syrup

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.95

Two poached eggs served with Potatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Home-Made Corned Beef and topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Local Breakfast

Local Breakfast

$13.25

Two Eggs, choice of Peameal Bacon, Bacon or Sausage, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes

Local No Meat

$9.95

Two Eggs, White, Wheat or Rye Toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes

Steak n Eggs

Steak n Eggs

$16.25

4oz Sirloin Steak with Two Eggs, White, Wheat, or Rye Toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes

waffle dog meal

$9.95

Crepes Benedict

Ham Benedict

Ham Benedict

$13.95

Two Poached Eggs, Peameal Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce

Spinach Benedict

Spinach Benedict

$12.95

Two Poached Eggs, Spinach, Hollandaise Sauce

Asparagus Benedict

Asparagus Benedict

$12.95

Two Poached Eggs, Asparagus, Hollandaise Sauce

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.25

Two Poached Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Hollandaise Sauce, Shaved Red Onions and Capers

California Benedict

California Benedict

$14.95

Two Poached Eggs, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce

Crab Cakes Benedict

Crab Cakes Benedict

$17.95

Two Poached Eggs, Home-Made Crab Cakes, Hollandaise Sauce

Steak Benedict

Steak Benedict

$18.95

Two Poached Eggs, 4oz Filet, Hollandaise Sauce, served on a French Baguette

Dessert Crepes

(30) 2 Sweet W Maple Syrup

(30) 2 Sweet W Maple Syrup

$7.25

w/ Maple Syrup

(30A) 2 Sweet W English Cream

$8.50

w/ Maple English Cream Sauce

(31) Apple/ Maple

(31) Apple/ Maple

$8.95

w/ Maple Syrup, and whipped cream

(32) Suzette

(32) Suzette

$8.95

w/ warm Orange Sauce flambeed in Grand Mariner

(33) Strawberry Crepe

$8.95

w/ Honey Butter, whipped cream and Strawberry Coulis

(34) Nutella/Banana

$8.75

w/ whipped cream

(34A) Nutella/Strawberries

(34A) Nutella/Strawberries

$9.75

w/ whipped cream

(35) Dulce de leche Crepe

$8.95

w/ Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Caramel Sauce

(36) Smores Crepe

(36) Smores Crepe

$8.50

w/ melted Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Topped w Chocolate Sauce

(37) Cookies n Cream

(37) Cookies n Cream

$8.75

w/ Oreo Cookies and English Cream Sauce, whipped cream

(38) Fried Dough Crepe

$9.95

w/ Cinnamon, Maple Syrup & English Cream Sauce

Savoury Crepes

(11) Apple/Brie/Walnuts

(11) Apple/Brie/Walnuts

$13.50

Sauteed Apples, Brie, and Candied Walnuts served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(12) Chick/Asp/Peppers/Mornay

(12) Chick/Asp/Peppers/Mornay

$14.95

Chicken, Asparagus, Roasted Red Peppers, Mornay Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(13) Chick/Bacon/Apple/Cheddar

(13) Chick/Bacon/Apple/Cheddar

$14.95

Chicken, Bacon, Granny Smith Apples, Cheddar served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(14) Chick/ham/Swiss

(14) Chick/ham/Swiss

$15.50

Chicken Ham and Swiss cheese topped with Mornay Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(15) Filet Mignon Crepe

(15) Filet Mignon Crepe

$19.50

4oz Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Goat Cheese with a Blueberry Chipotle Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(16) Seafood Crepe

(16) Seafood Crepe

$17.95

Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mushrooms sauteed with garlic, Shallots, and white wine topped with a Mornay Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(17) Smoked Salmon Crepe

(17) Smoked Salmon Crepe

$17.25

Smoked Salmon, Capers, thinly sliced red onions, with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Omelettes

Cheddar Ome

Cheddar Ome

$12.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Ham /Swiss Ome

Ham /Swiss Ome

$14.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Spin/Ched Ome

$13.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Bacon/ Ched Ome

Bacon/ Ched Ome

$14.95

served with Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Mush/ Aspa/ Swiss Omelette

Mush/ Aspa/ Swiss Omelette

$14.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$14.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Tomato Omelette

Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Tomato Omelette

$14.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Meatlovers Omelette

Meatlovers Omelette

$16.50

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Salads & Soup

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Bacon Bits, & House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Apple Salad

Chicken Apple Salad

$15.95

Spring Mix, Sliced Apples, Candied Walnuts, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, tossed in our House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

12oz Of Soup

12oz Of Soup

$5.50

Soup Quart

$13.20

Extra Sides

Side Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side English Cream

$1.95

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Side Mornay Sauce

$1.95

Side French toast

$3.50

Side Plain Pancakes

$3.95

Side Banana Pancakes

$3.95

Side Choco Pancakes

$3.95

Side Strawberries Pancakes

$4.75

Side Blueberries Pancakes

$4.75

Side Egg

$1.75
Side Fresh Fruits

Side Fresh Fruits

$4.50

Side Vegetables

$4.50

Side Tomatoes

$3.50

Side Ham /Peameal Bacon

$3.95

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Wheat Toast

$2.50

Rye Toast

$2.50

White Toast

$2.50

Side Potatoes

$3.95

Side Potatoes/onions

$4.95

Strawb/honey Butter

$0.75

Powder Sugar

$0.50

Reg Butter

$0.50

Extra Caramel Sauce

$1.00

Extra Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Extra Maple Syrup

$1.75

Side Nutella

$1.75

Extra Strawberry Sauce

$1.00

Side Cornedbeef Hash

$6.25

Kids Menu

Kids Pancakes

$10.75

Kids French Toast

$10.75

Kids Nut/Banana Crepe

$10.75

Kids Local

$10.75

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25+

Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Hot Tea

Cappucino

$2.75+

Cappucino

Small Milk

$2.75

Small Milk

Large Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Small Chocolate Milk

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Large Chocolate Milk

Unsweetned Ice Tea

$3.25

Unsweetned Ice Tea

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.25

Sweet Ice Tea

Sweet Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Sweet Raspberry Tea

Sweet Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

$3.25

Sweet Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

Lemonade

$2.95

Small Lemonade

Large Lemonade

$2.75

Large Lemonade

San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange

$2.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange

Latte

$2.75+

Latte

Espresso (Single)

$1.95

Espresso (Single)

Espresso (Double)

$2.95

Espresso (Double)

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

8 oz Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

Orange Juice

$3.25

Small Orange Juice

Large Orange Juice

$3.25

Large Orange Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Small Grapefruit Juice

Large Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Large Grapefruit Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Small Cranberry Juice

Large Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Large Cranberry Juice

Apple Juice

$2.95

Small Apple Juice

Large Apple Juice

$2.75

Large Apple Juice

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Small Tomato Juice

Large Tomato Juice

$2.95

Large Tomato Juice

V8

$3.50

V8

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Break’N Eggs Creperie is a unique and beautiful local family restaurant where an abundance of breakfast and lunch items are being prepared in front of your eyes using the freshest ingredients available on a daily basis.

1280 Sweethome Rd, suite 104, Amherst, NY 14228

