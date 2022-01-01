Break'N Eggs Creperie imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Break'N Eggs Creperie Williamsville

review star

No reviews yet

5235 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beignets
Local Breakfast
French Toast

Quiche to Go, Please allow 30 minutes for us to make your quiche fresh.

Quiche To Go. Please note your quiche is being made fresh please allow 30 minutes from time of order. Thank you.

Cheddar Quiche

$11.95

Ham/ Swiss Quiche

$13.50

Spinach/Cheddar Quiche

$12.50

Bacon/Cheddar Quiche

$13.50
Mushrooms/Asparagus/Swiss Quiche

Mushrooms/Asparagus/Swiss Quiche

$13.50
Greek: Spinach/Tomatoes/red onions/feta cheese Quiche

Greek: Spinach/Tomatoes/red onions/feta cheese Quiche

$13.95
Quiche Mushrooms/Onions/Spinach/Tomatoes

Quiche Mushrooms/Onions/Spinach/Tomatoes

$13.95

Mushrooms/ Onions /Tomatoes /Spinach

Quiche Ham/Sausage/Bacon/Cheddar

Quiche Ham/Sausage/Bacon/Cheddar

$15.95

5 Eggs Sausages/Ham/Bacon Cheddar Cheese

Corned Beef/ onions/roasted red peppers Quiche

Corned Beef/ onions/roasted red peppers Quiche

$14.95

Homemade Cornedbeef Roasted Red peppers Potatoes Onions 5 Eggs

Smoke Salmon Quiche

Smoke Salmon Quiche

$15.95

Smoke Salmon/Capers/Onions

Family Style House Salad

$14.95

Family Style Breakfast Potatoes

$10.25

Family Style Fresh Fruits

$12.50

Breakfast

(10) - Breakfast Crepe

(10) - Breakfast Crepe

$14.95

Two Eggs your way, Choice of Swiss, Brie, Cheddar, or Goat Cheese, served with Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, Home Fries and Fresh Fruit

French Toast

French Toast

$13.25

Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.25

Choice of 3 Plain, Banana, or Chocolate Pancakes, served with fresh fruit and pure Maple Syrup

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$14.25
Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.95

Two poached eggs served with Potatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Home-Made Corned Beef and topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Local Breakfast

Local Breakfast

$13.25

Two Eggs, choice of Peameal Bacon, Bacon or Sausage, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes

Local No Meat

$10.75

Two Eggs, White, Wheat or Rye Toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes

Steak n Eggs

$16.25

4oz Sirloin Steak with Two Eggs, White, Wheat, or Rye Toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes

Beignets

$10.25

Crepes Benedict

Ham Benedict

Ham Benedict

$13.95

Two Poached Eggs, Peameal Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce

Spinach Benedict

Spinach Benedict

$12.95

Two Poached Eggs, Spinach, Hollandaise Sauce

Asparagus Benedict

Asparagus Benedict

$12.95

Two Poached Eggs, Asparagus, Hollandaise Sauce

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.25

Two Poached Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Hollandaise Sauce, Shaved Red Onions and Capers

California Benedict

California Benedict

$14.95

Two Poached Eggs, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce

Crab Cakes Benedict

Crab Cakes Benedict

$17.95

Two Poached Eggs, Home-Made Crab Cakes, Hollandaise Sauce

Steak Benedict

Steak Benedict

$18.95

Two Poached Eggs, 4oz Filet, Hollandaise Sauce, served on a French Baguette

Dessert Crepes

(30) Two Sweet Crepes

$7.25

w/ Maple Syrup

(30a) Two Sweet Crepes Maple English

$8.50

w/ Maple English Cream Sauce

(31) Granny Smith Apples Crepe

$8.95

w/ Maple Syrup, and whipped cream

(32) Crepe Suzette

(32) Crepe Suzette

$8.95

w/ warm Orange Sauce flambeed in Grand Mariner

(33) Strawberry Crepe

$8.95

w/ Honey Butter, whipped cream and Strawberry Coulis

(34) Banana Nutella Crepe

$8.75

w/ whipped cream

(34a) Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$9.75

w/ whipped cream

(35) Dulce de leche Crepe

$9.75

w/ Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Caramel Sauce

(36) Smores Crepe

(36) Smores Crepe

$8.50

w/ melted Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Topped w Chocolate Sauce

(37) Cookies n Cream Crepe

(37) Cookies n Cream Crepe

$8.75

w/ Oreo Cookies and English Cream Sauce, whipped cream

(38) Fried Dough Crepe

$9.95

w/ Cinnamon, Maple Syrup & English Cream Sauce

Savoury Crepes

(11) Sauteed Apples Crepe

(11) Sauteed Apples Crepe

$13.50

Sauteed Apples, Brie, and Candied Walnuts served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(12) Chicken & Asparagus Crepe

(12) Chicken & Asparagus Crepe

$14.95

Chicken, Asparagus, Roasted Red Peppers, Mornay Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(13) Chicken & Apple Crepe

(13) Chicken & Apple Crepe

$14.95

Chicken, Bacon, Granny Smith Apples, Cheddar served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(14) Chicken & Ham Crepe

(14) Chicken & Ham Crepe

$15.50

Chicken Ham and Swiss cheese topped with Mornay Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(15) Filet Mignon Crepe

(15) Filet Mignon Crepe

$19.50

4oz Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Goat Cheese with a Blueberry Chipotle Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(16) Seafood Crepe

(16) Seafood Crepe

$17.95

Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mushrooms sauteed with garlic, Shallots, and white wine topped with a Mornay Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

(17) Smoked Salmon Crepe

(17) Smoked Salmon Crepe

$17.25

Smoked Salmon, Capers, thinly sliced red onions, with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Omelettes

Cheddar Omelette

Cheddar Omelette

$12.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Ham & Swiss Omelette

Ham & Swiss Omelette

$14.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Spinach & Cheddar Omelette

$13.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Bacon & Cheddar Omelette

Bacon & Cheddar Omelette

$14.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Mushroom & Asparagus Swiss Omelette

$14.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$14.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Tomato Omelette

$14.95

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Meatlovers Omelette

Meatlovers Omelette

$16.50

served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit

Salads & Soup

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Bacon Bits, & House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Apple Salad

Chicken Apple Salad

$15.95

Spring Mix, Sliced Apples, Candied Walnuts, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, tossed in our House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cup Of Soup

Cup Of Soup

$5.95
Bowl Of Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$6.95

Soup Quart

$15.95

Extra Sides

Maple Syrup

$2.00

English Cream Sauce

$2.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Mornay Sauce

$2.00

French Toast

$3.75

Plain Pancake

$3.95

Banana Pancake

$3.95

Chocolate Pancake

$3.95

Strawberry Pancake

$4.50

Blueberry Pancake

$4.50

Egg

$1.75

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Vegetable

$4.50

Tomatoes

$3.75

Peameal

$4.50

Bacon

$4.50

Breakfast Sausage

$4.95

Wheat Toast

$2.50

Rye Toast

$2.50

White Toast

$2.50

Potatoes

$3.95

Potatoes & Onions

$4.50

Straw Butter

$0.75

Powder Sugar

$0.50

Reg Butter

$0.50

Extra Caramel Sauce

$1.00

Extra Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Extra Maple Syrup

$1.95

Extra Nutella

$1.00

Extra Strawberry Sauce

$1.00

Side Cornedbeef Hash

$6.25

Kids Menu

Kids Pancakes

$10.75

Kids French Toast

$10.75

Kids nutella/banana Crepe

$10.75

Kids Local

$10.75

Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

Cappucino

$4.25

Cappucino

Small Milk

$2.75

Small Milk

Large Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Small Chocolate Milk

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Large Chocolate Milk

Unsweetned Ice Tea

$3.25

Unsweetned Ice Tea

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.25

Sweet Ice Tea

Sweet Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Sweet Raspberry Tea

Sweet Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

$3.25

Sweet Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

Small Lemonade

$2.95

Small Lemonade

Large Lemonade

$3.95

Large Lemonade

San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange

$3.75

San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange

Latte

$4.25

Latte

Espresso (Single)

$2.00

Espresso (Single)

Espresso (Double)

$2.95

Espresso (Double)

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

Small Orange Juice

$3.25

Small Orange Juice

Large Orange Juice

$4.25

Large Orange Juice

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Small Grapefruit Juice

Large Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Large Grapefruit Juice

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Small Cranberry Juice

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Large Cranberry Juice

Small Apple Juice

$2.95

Small Apple Juice

Large Apple Juice

$3.95

Large Apple Juice

Small Tomato Juice

$2.50

Small Tomato Juice

Large Tomato Juice

$3.50

Large Tomato Juice

V8

$3.50

V8

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Break’N Eggs Creperie is a unique and beautiful local family restaurant where an abundance of breakfast and lunch items are being prepared in front of your eyes using the freshest ingredients available on a daily basis.

Website

Location

5235 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

Directions

Gallery
Break'N Eggs Creperie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Manna@Northland - Northland Center
orange star5.0 • 2
683 Northland Ave Buffalo, NY 14211
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Hertel
orange starNo Reviews
1408 Hertel Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Fresheez
orange star4.8 • 108
9560 Main St Clarence, NY 14031
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Delaware
orange star4.6 • 494
227 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Eggsquisite Eats, LLC.
orange star4.5 • 260
1752 Grand Island Blvd Grand Island, NY 14072
View restaurantnext
Craft Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
6612 Campbell Blvd Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Williamsville

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Hutch's
orange star5.0 • 3,387
1375 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14209
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger
orange star4.4 • 3,274
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst, NY 14228
View restaurantnext
Mythos
orange star4.6 • 2,835
510 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsville
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston