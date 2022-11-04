  • Home
Break Room Pizza and Billiards 2510 S 84th St #16

No reviews yet

2510 S 84th St #16

Lakewood, WA 98499

Appetizers

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.75

Coconut Prawns

$10.50

Fries

$5.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Mushrooms

$9.00

Onion Rings

$7.75

Poppers

$9.25

Potstickers

$9.00

Sampler

$14.75

Wings

$10.50

Tots

$6.75

chips

$0.91

Breakfast

3 eggs

$11.99

Omelet

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Biscuits n Gravy

$8.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.50

Bbq Bacon Chicken Burger

$13.00

BLT

$10.75

Cheese Burger

$11.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.75

Club Sandwich

$12.50

Cowboy Burger

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.25

Fish Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.50

Ham and Cheese Sandwich w Chips

$9.00

Hamburger

$10.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50

Philly

$11.95

Turkey Bacon Swiss Melt

$12.50

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$14.75

Chicken and Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Fish and Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Special

$13.50

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$11.50

Family Pizza

$17.75

Side Sauce

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Marinera

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Pancake

$3.75

2 Piece French Toast

$5.25

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Side Salad

$2.50

Extra Chicken

$4.50

Extra Hamburger Patty

$4.50

Extra Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Aus Jus

$1.25

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Side of Ham

$2.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.50

Side of Sausage

$4.95

Side of Toast

$1.50

Sub Fries

$2.00

Sub Onion Rings

$2.00

Sub Side Salad

$2.00

Sub Tots

$2.00

Soup and Salads

Chef Salad

$12.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Dinner Salad

$6.75

Chili

$4.50+

To Go

To Go

$0.75

Splits

Cabernet

$7.00

Champagne

$7.75

Chardonay

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Pinot

$7.00

White Zin

$7.00

Bottle of Wine

Bordeaux

$25.00

Brandy

Christian Bro

$7.00

EJ

$7.50

Cognac

Courvoisier

$15.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Hennessy XO

$35.00

Martell

$25.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay

$7.75

Hendericks

$9.25

Magellan

$13.25

Plymouth

$12.75

Seagrams

$5.75

Tanqueray

$8.50

Liqueur

Apricot Brandy

$6.25

Baileys

$7.00

Charmbord

$7.25

Disarrono

$7.25

Frangelico

$7.25

Goldschlager

$7.25

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grind

$8.75

Hypnotic

$7.50

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.25

Midori

$7.00

Orchata

$6.25

Rumpleminze

$7.25

Sambuca

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Tequila Rose

$7.50

Yukon Jack

$7.50

Yukon Jack (Copy)

$7.50

Rum

Bacardi

$7.25

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Cruzan 151

$9.50

Kraken

$7.50

Malibu

$7.25

Meyers

$7.50

Ron Zucapa

$13.00

Salior Jerry

$7.50

Scotch

Chivas

$9.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$11.00

JW Black

$10.00

JW Blue

$35.00

JW Red

$8.50

Laphroaig

$15.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$25.00

Macallan 18

$30.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Tequila

1800

$8.75

Cazadores

$8.75

Clase Azul

$15.25

Corralejo

$9.50

Cuervo de la Familia

$30.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

El Jimador

$7.75

Hornitos

$9.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Kah

$35.00

Patron

$14.00

Sauza

$7.00

Sparkle Donkey

$9.50

Tarantula

$7.50

Up-Charge

1 dollar up Charge

$1.00

2 dollar up charge

$2.00

Energy

$1.75

Add Puree

$0.75

Vodka

Absolute

$7.50

Bainbridge

$14.25

Ciroc

$9.25

Deep Eddy

$8.25

Grey Goose

$8.75

Kettle One

$8.00

Purgatory

$11.00

Smirnoff

$6.75

Smirnoff Flavored

$7.00

Stoli

$7.75

Three Olives Berry

$8.00

Titos

$7.75

Wild Roots Huckleberry

$8.25

Wells

Gin

$5.50

Rum

$5.50

Tequila

$5.50

Vodka

$5.50

Whiskey

$5.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

2Bar Bourbon

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Black Velvet

$6.75

BSB

$8.25

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Bullet

$9.50

Bushmills

$9.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown Apple

$8.25

Crown Peach

$8.25

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Caramel

$8.25

Crown Vanilla

$8.25

Fireball

$7.25

George Dickle

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Fire

$7.50

Jack Honey

$7.50

Jameson

$7.75

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Mac Naughtons

$6.50

Makers

$10.00

Pendelton Rye 1910

$11.00

Pendleton

$9.00

R & R

$6.75

Red Breast 12

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.75

Skrewball

$9.75

Teeling

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.75

Soda

Cherry Coke

$4.25

Glass Soda

$4.00

Pitcher Soda

$6.75

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$6.00+

Rockstar

$6.00

Energy

$5.00

Juice

Cranberry

$4.25

Pineapple

$4.25

Tomato

$4.25

Orange

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.25

Cherry Lemonade

$5.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Juice

$5.00

Hot Beverages

Tea

$4.25

Single serve Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Espresso Drink

$6.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

7' Pool Rates

1 Hour

$6.00

15 minutes

$1.50

Half hour

$3.00

Fee

CORCKAGE

$20.00

Cans

Guiness

$7.00

Irish Death

$7.00

PBR

$4.25

Rainer

$4.75

Twisted Tea

$5.75

White claw

$5.75

Truly

$20.00+

NA Brew

Black Butte NA Porter

$5.75

Downwinder NA Gose

$5.75

Free Wave Hazy IPA

$5.75

Heinekin ZERO NA

$5.25

Run Wild NA IPA

$5.75

Upside Down NA GOLDEN

$5.75

Wit's Peak NA WITBIER

$5.75

Draft Beer

2 Towns Pacific Pineapple

$8.00+

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Boneyard

$6.00+

Bud Light

$5.00+

Coors Light

$5.00+

Lucille

$7.50+

Mack & Jack

$8.00+

Mannys

$7.50+

Modelo

$6.00+

Space Dust

$8.00+

Mixed Drinks

AMF

$12.00

Appletini

$8.50

Baileys and coffee

$8.95

Black Opal

$12.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Carribou Lou

$12.00

Coffee Nudge

$8.00

Cosmo

$7.50

Creamsickle

$8.50

Dirty Shirley

$7.25

Electric Iced Tea

$14.00

French 76

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.50

Grape Nehi

$8.75

Green Tea

$9.00

Gummy Bear

$8.50

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Incredible Hulk

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$9.70

Jolly Rancher

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Liquid Marijuana

$9.25

Long Island

$12.00

Madras

$6.50

Mai Tai

$10.50

Manhattan

$9.75

Margarita

$8.00+

Margharita Top Shelf

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50+

Old Fashioned

$9.75

Peppermint Patty

$9.50

Pineapple Express

$7.75

Pink Drink

$7.75

Punch 15

$9.00

Root Beer Float

$8.50

Rootbeer Float-tini

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Smith & Wesson

$7.75

Stress

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tequila Sunset

$7.50

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Trash Can

$17.00

WhiteRussian

$7.50

Mixed Shots

4 Horseman

$13.00

B-52

$8.00

Beautiful

$15.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Cherry Bomb

$8.50

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Duck Fart

$8.75

Golden Delicious

$9.00

Grape Bomb

$8.50

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$14.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Kamakazie

$7.75

Liquid Cocaine

$11.00

Lunchbox

$9.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.50

Pineapple upside down

$8.00

Pink Pussy

$8.25

Porn Star

$9.00

Prison Sex

$9.00

Red headed Slut

$8.50

Scooby Snack

$8.75

Snake Bite

$8.00

Spider Bite

$8.25

Starburst

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Vitamin C

$8.75

Washington Apple

$9.00

Hawk bomb

$8.75
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
2510 S 84th St #16, Lakewood, WA 98499

Break Room Pizza and Billiards image
Break Room Pizza and Billiards image
Break Room Pizza and Billiards image

Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Olympia
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
