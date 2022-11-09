Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Breakaway 221 Newbury St

471 Reviews

$$

221 Newbury St

Danvers, MA 01923

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Kids Chicken Finger & Fries
Bone in Wings

Appetizer

Pizza Tots

$11.95

Tater tots covered with Pizza Sauce, Cheese and Pepperoni.

Potato Skins

$11.95Out of stock

Tavern Pretzel

$12.95

Steak and Cheese Rolls

$12.95

Basket of Potato Wedge Fries

$11.95

Basket of Onion Rings

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.95

Potato Wedge Nachos

$12.95

Buffalo Potato Wedges

$12.95

Basket of Tater Tots

$11.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Kids Chicken Finger & Fries

$12.95

Corn beef dinner

$19.95Out of stock

Wings

Bone in Wings

$14.95

Boneless

$12.95

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$14.00+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00+

Creamy Bleu Cheese Base, Roasted Peppers, Buffalo Chicken , 3 Cheese Blend

Zsa Zsa

$17.00+

Fresh Tomato Base, Garlic & Oil , 3 Cheese Blend

Ranch, Bacon & Chicken

$17.00+

Creamy Ranch Base, Chicken, 3 cheese Blend

Margherita

$17.00+

Red Sauce Base, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Cooked Crispy

Italiano

Italiano

$17.00+

Sausage, Ricotta, Cherry Peppers, Garlic & Oil with a 3 cheese blend

Honey BBQ Chicken

$17.00+

Honey BBQ Base, Red Onion, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Pineapple, 3 Cheese Blend

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00+

Alfredo Base, Fresh Broccoli, Chicken , Garlic, 3 cheese blend

Veggie Deluxe

Veggie Deluxe

$17.00+

Fresh Tomato, Mushroom, Pepper, Onion, Broccoli, 3 Cheese Blend

Meat Lovers

$17.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatball, 3 Cheese Blend

Hawaiian

$17.00+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00+

Thousand island base, Bacon, Hamburg, 3 Cheese blend

Gluten free

$14.00

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$19.00

Chicken Parm Calzone

$19.00
Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$19.00

Italian Coldcut Calzone

$19.00

Broccoli and Cheese Calzone

$19.00

Meatball Parm Calzone

$19.00

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$19.00

Veggie Deluxe Calzone

$19.00

Ranch, Bacon and Chicken Calzone

$19.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone

$19.00

Eggplant Calzone

$19.00

Burgers

Made fresh Daily 1/2 pound Burger all served with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle Choice of Onion Rings, Potato Wedge Fries or Tater Tots

All American Burger

$15.00

Freshly made Hamburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and American Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$15.00

Freshly made Hamburger topped with Fried Egg, Bacon and melted American Cheese

Buffalo Burger

$15.00

Freshly made Hamburger topped with House Buffalo Sauce , Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Pepper Jack Cheese

Ranch & Bacon Burger

$15.00

Freshly made Hamburger topped with Provolone Cheese, Bacon and Creamy Ranch

Honey BBQ Burger

$15.00

Freshly made Hamburger topped with Honey BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese and Onion Rings

Mexican Burger

$15.00

Freshly made Hamburger topped with House Guacamole, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Red Onion

Pizza Burger

$15.00

Freshly made Hamburger topped with Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni and Melted Mozzarella

Mac Attack Burger

$15.00

Freshly made Hamburger smothered in our own Macaroni and Cheese

Papa Burger

$15.00

Freshly made Hamburger topped with Thousand Island Dressing and American Cheese

Eggplant Burger

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumber

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken on Romaine Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles , Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumber

Chicken, Ranch & Bacon Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken on Romaine Lettuce with Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumber and Creamy Ranch

Anti Pasto

$12.95

Hand Sliced Imported Cold Cuts on Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumber

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumber with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil

Greek Salad

$11.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Black Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing

Small House Salad

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Small Caesar

$4.95

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Choice of Potato wedge Fries , Onion Rings or Tater Tots

All American Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion

Buffalo Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Crumpled bleu cheese, creamy bleu cheese, house buffalo sauce, lettuce , tomato

Caprese Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Black Olives , Lettuce, Tomato and Balsamic Glaze

Honey BBQ Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Pepper Jack Cheese, House BBQ Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato

Ranch, Bacon & Chicken Sandwich

Ranch, Bacon & Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

American Cheese, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

Wraps

Wheat or White Wrap Choice of one side Potato Wedge Fries, Onion Rings or Tater Tots

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, house made Croutons, Caesar Dressing , Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese

Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Honey BBQ Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Ranch Bacon Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato , Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Caprese Wrap

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella , Tomato, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing

Italian Cold Cut Wrap

$13.95

Hand sliced Imported Cold Cuts, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Provolone Cheese

Honey Dijon Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Honey Dijon Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Creamy Parm and Garlic Wrap

$13.95

Creamy Garlic and Parmesan Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

221 Newbury St, Danvers, MA 01923

Directions

