American
Breakaway 221 Newbury St
471 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
221 Newbury St, Danvers, MA 01923
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Century House Restaurant - Family owned est..1957
3.9 • 929
235 Andover St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurant
Early Harvest Diner - Beverly
4.6 • 418
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurant
Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street Apt 1
No Reviews
112 North Street Apt 1 Salem, MA 01970
View restaurant