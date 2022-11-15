Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL

352 Reviews

$$

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Popular Items

Latte
Gluten Free Monster Cookie

Coffee Hot

Drip

$2.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.35

Mocha

$4.10+

Cortado

$3.75

Two shots espresso and two ounces steamed milk of your choice

Chai

$3.75+

Hot tea latte with one part house brewed chai and one part milk of your choice

Americano

$3.10+

2 shots of espresso with hot water

Espresso

$3.00+

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Maple Latte

$4.50

12oz latte with Vermont maple syrup and a touch of cinnamon

Lavender Latte

$5.00

12oz latte with our house made lavender syrup

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00

Mocha Diablo

$4.50

12oz mocha spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and just hint of cayenne

Italian Macchiato

$3.50

Two shots of espresso with a dollop of foam on top

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+

One part drip coffee, one part steamed milk of your choice

London Fog

$3.10+Out of stock

Earl Grey tea latte with one pump of vanilla syrup

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Drip coffee with added espresso

Coffee For Catering- please call to order in advance

$25.00+Out of stock

Coffee Iced

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$4.55+

Iced Chai

$4.10+

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.25+

Iced Lavender Latte

$5.00

Iced Maple Latte

$4.50

Iced Red Eye

$3.50+

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

Baked Goods

Brownie

$3.75

GCN Energy Bars

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.35Out of stock

Cinnamon Buns

$3.95

Pumpkin Scone

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Maple Oatmeal Scone

$3.75

Almond Ginger Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.75

Deluxe Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Monster Cookie

$3.75

Strawberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Walnut Ginger Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Cinnnamon Coffee Cake Muffins

$3.75Out of stock

Earl Grey Scone

$3.75

Rosemary And Strawberry Jam Scone

$3.75

Cranberry Almond Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Apple Carrot Walnut Muffin

$3.75

Cranberry Almond Muffin

$3.75

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.75Out of stock

Raapberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Slice of Pie

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Coconut Cream

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Peach Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Mixed Berry Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Apple Pie

$7.50Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

Green Monster

$7.95

Spinach/Pineapple/Banana/Avocado/ Almond milk/OJ topped with Blueberries and Granola

Think Maui

$7.95

Banana/Pineapple/Mango/Coconut milk topped with shredded coconut and granola

Nuttin Butter

$7.95Out of stock

Banana/peanut butter/chocolate/maple syrup/almond milk/ice

Someberry

$7.95

Strawberries/blueberries/banana/almond milk/OJ topped with granola and frozen blueberries

Matcha Smoothie

$8.00

Arteao Organic Matcha, Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Honey, Hemp Seed, Almond Milk

NA Beverages

Natalie's Juice

$4.25

Coke Products

$1.95

8oz Milk

$1.25

Boxed Water

$2.75Out of stock

Green Bee

$2.95

Izze

$2.95Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.25Out of stock

San Pelligrino

$3.00+

Spindrift

$2.95

Old Time Root Beer

$3.25

Sunshine Energy Drink

$2.95Out of stock

Boylens Soda

$3.25

Culture Pop

$2.75

Lemon Cocco

$2.50

New Wave Soda

$2.25

Fruitia Sparkling Yerba Mate

$4.00

Rainwater

$2.25

Iced Tea

Unsweet tea

$1.75

Sweet tea

$1.75

Half and half tea

$1.75

WINE

PROSECCO

$28.00+

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$28.00+

PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00+

CHARDONNAY

$28.00+

ROSÉ

$28.00+

PINOT NOIR

$28.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$28.00+

MONTEPULCIANO

$7.00+

MALBEC

$28.00+

Mimosa

$8.50

BEER

12 oz Beer Cans

$4.00+

Discounted Beer Cans

$2.00+

16 oz Beer Cans

$6.00+

STARTERS

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

w/citrus honey glaze

Hummus Plate

$10.25

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.25

FRIES

Regular Fries

$4.75

frites or french fries or however you want to call it :-)

North Carolina Poutine

$10.50

french fries/home made pulled pork or chicken/cackalacky bbq sauce/home made pickles

Buffalo Poutine

$10.50

french fries/shredded buffalo chicken/celery/blue cheese

FULL SALADS

Kale Lemon Parmesan Caesar

$12.75

(the elevated caesar: lighter, healthier, happier) kale/home made caesar dressing/shaved parmesan/crostini w/olive tapenade/croutons

Cascade Salad

$11.75

greens/apples/cranberries/candied nuts/goat cheese/balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.75

Bell and Evans chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, ranch on the side

Farmhouse Salad

$13.75

Bell and Evans chicken, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, peas, carrots, corn, cucumber, radish and citrus vin

SIDE SALADS

Sm Cascade Salad

$6.25

greens/apples/cranberries/candied nuts/goat cheese/balsamic vinaigrette

Sm Kale Lemon Parmesan Caesar

$6.50

(the elevated caesar: lighter, healthier, happier) kale/home made caesar dressing/shaved parmesan/crostini w/olive tapenade/croutons

House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens/carrot/cucumber/radish/corn/peas with citrus vinaigrette

BURGERS

Sweet Onion Burger

$16.75

grass fed painted hills farms ground beef/caramelized onion/swiss cheese/baby spinach w/french fries

Bacon and Bleu

$17.25

grass fed painted hills farms ground beef/applewood smoked bacon/blue cheese/side of cackalacky bbq sauce w/french fries

Cafe Burger

$16.00

grass fed painted hills farms ground beef/lettuce/tomato w/french fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

Buttermilk fried chicken w/lettuce/tomato/mayo with a side of fries.

SANDWICHES

Tofu Banh Mi

$12.00

fried tofu/pickled carrots and radishes/cilantro/chili peppers on baguette

Portobello Mushroom

$12.50

roasted portobello mushroom/roasted red pepper/smoked gouda/horseradish cream and lettuce on sourdough

TABLT

$13.85

turkey/avocado/bacon/tomato/dijonaise on sourdough /lettuce

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$12.00

cheddar and Swiss cheese on sourdough w/soup and dressed greens

DINNER ENTREES

Mediterranean Salmon

$23.75

Patagonia Verlasso salmon topped with marinated feta, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber and dill with roast red potatoes and spinach salad.

Chicken Veggie Pie

$18.75

Bell and Evans stewed chicken w/ veggies topped with a puffed pastry.

Buttermilk fried Chicken

$19.75

Buttermilk fried Bell and Evans boneless skinless chicken served with French fries and cole slaw

Pork Loin Schnitzel

$18.75

Breaded Frist hand Foods pork loin w/ cheddar potato røsti and Brassica slaw

Portobello Pasta

$17.75

Linguini w/ portobello mushroom, sundried tomatoes, spinach, shallots, garlic in in a white wine cream sauce

Dinner Steak and Eggs

$19.25Out of stock

grilled sirloin w/ shallots, garlic and mushrooms, roast potatoes and 2 eggs

Farro Grain Bowl

$13.75

Farro with housemade Green Goddess Dressing, marinated kale, pickled red peppers, avocado on a bed of mixed greens. Add grilled chicken or Patagonia Salmon

KIDS

Kids Grilled Turkey And Cheese

$7.00

Choose between a side of fries, fruit or salad. Drink includes milk or juicebox.

Kids Pb&J

$7.00

Choose between a side of fries, fruit or salad. Drink includes milk or juicebox.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Choose between a side of fries, fruit or salad. Drink includes milk or juicebox.

Kids Grilled Ham And Cheese

$7.00

Choose between a side of fries, fruit or salad. Drink includes milk or juicebox.

Kids Pasta

$7.00

choose between Butter&Parmesan or Cheesy Sauce, a side of fruit OR fries and between juicebox and milk

Kids Burger

$7.00

Pasture raised ground beef/lettuce/tomato/cheddar cheese on an English muffin.

Kids Fried Chicken

$7.00

SOUP

Bowl Tomato Herb

$6.00

Cup Tomato Herb

$4.00

Bowl Veggie Lentil

$6.00

Cup Veggie Lentil

$4.00

Ice Cream

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$7.00

Big Spoon

Big Spoon Bars

$3.00

Drinkware

Breakaway Travel Cups

Breakaway Travel Cups

$20.50+

Breakaway Water Bottle

$12.00+

Shirts

T-Shirts

$22.00

T-Shirts, youth

$18.00Out of stock

Untapped

Untapped Waffle

$2.50

Untapped Maple Syrup

$2.50

Skratch

Single Drink Mix (single serving)

$2.25

Skratch Chews

$3.00

Skratch Bars

$3.75

Skratch Drink Mix bulk

$24.00

Bike Stuff

Inner Tubes

$5.00

C02 cartridge

$3.50

Chamois Creme

$15.00

Chain Lube

$12.00Out of stock

Chain Cleaner

$17.50

Hats

Black Mesh Snapback

$26.00Out of stock

Snapback

$28.50

Beanie

$21.00Out of stock

Oakley

Encoder Matte Blk/ PRIZM road

$255.00

Encoder Matte Carbon PRIZM 24k

$255.00

Encoder Matte Red/ PRIZM

$255.00

EvZero All Colors Prizm

$176.00

EVZERO BLADES

$196.00

Feedback Rose Gold/ VR50 Brown Gradient

$180.00

Feedback Satin Rose Gold/ PRIZM rose gold

$200.00

Field Jacket Saphire Prizm Trail

$226.00

Flak 2.0 XL Blk Prizm Trail

$176.00Out of stock

Flight Jacket Blk/Stl Prizm

$226.00

Flight Jacket Polarized Blk Prizm

$256.00

Frogskins All Colors Prizm

$136.00

Gauge 8 BLK Prizm

$226.00

Holbrook matte BLK red iridium

$152.00

Holbrook Matte Blk/ PRIZM

$162.00

Jawbreaker All Colors Prizm

$216.00

Plasma Grey Ink/ PRIZM road

$184.00

Plazma Matte Carbon/ Photochromatic

$223.00

Radar EV Rd/Blk Prizm

$196.00

Split Time Rasp G40 Blk

$146.00Out of stock

Sutro Lite Blk/ PRIZM field

$184.00

Sutro Lite Matte Navy/ PRIZM sapphire

$184.00

Sutro Lite Sea Matte Fog/ PRIZM blk

$184.00

Wind Jacket 2.0 BLK Prizm Road

$156.00

Contrail Satin blk/ PRIZM grey gradient

$190.00

Contrail Satin Gold/ PRIZM blk

$200.00

Frogskins Matte Blk/ PRIZM violet

$140.00

Frogskins Polished Blk/ Grey

$160.00

Frogskins Polished Sapphire/ PRIZM grey

$140.00

Chips

Chips

$1.95
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markThemed
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're here to serve you!

Website

Location

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Directions

