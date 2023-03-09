  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Breakers Korean Grill & BBQ - Atlanta - Ashford Crossing
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakers Korean Grill & BBQ - Atlanta Ashford Crossing

review star

No reviews yet

Ashford Crossing

Dunwoody, GA 30346

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Fried Pork Dumplings (6pcs)

Fried Pork Dumplings (6pcs)

$8.95

Fried Vegetable Dumplings (6pcs)

$8.95

Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)

$9.95

Fried Rice

$8.95

Seafood Pancake

$9.95

French Fries

$5.95

Fried Tofu Veggie mix

$13.95

Spicy Kimchi Pork Stew

$12.95

Bulgogi Japchae w Rice

$13.95

Main Entrees

Beef Brisket

$28.95

Beef Bulgogi

$28.95

Breakers Pork Belly

$25.95

Garlic Pork Belly

$25.95

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

$25.95

Pork Ribeye

$25.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$24.95

Spicy Chicken

$24.95

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$29.95

Beef Steak

$32.95

La Galbi

$38.95

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Lava Cake

$6.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

NA Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Juice, RedBull & Water

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Fiji

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Ashford Crossing, Dunwoody, GA 30346

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Perimeter
orange starNo Reviews
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 2090 atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
orange star4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Alon's Bakery and Market - Dunwoody
orange starNo Reviews
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Sugar Shane's Gourmet Cookies - Sandy Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive Northeast Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Wholesume Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Ashford crossing Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dunwoody

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Antico Roma
orange star4.2 • 4,179
1093 Hemphill ave nw Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Slim + Husky's
orange star4.3 • 2,751
581 Metropolitan Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
BGR Grille
orange star4.3 • 2,743
1603 White Way East Point, GA 30344
View restaurantnext
The Nook on Piedmont Park
orange star4.0 • 2,678
1144 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Atlanta-Midtown GA
orange star4.4 • 2,249
754 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dunwoody
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston