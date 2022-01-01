- Home
Breakers Topinabee
111 Reviews
$$
967 N Straits Hwy
Topinabee, MI 49791
Shareables
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Made from scratch with a blend of cheese, fresh spinach and artichoke hearts with a hint of garlic, caramelized onion and topped with Parmesan & Mozzarella cheeses. Pita Chips for scooping
Jumbo Pretzels
Two soft, golden brown, super-sized, salted pretzels served warm, with your choice of cheese sauce or honey mustard
Brew City Cheese Curds
Real Wisconsin white cheddar cheese with crispy beer batter. These "pop-able" hot and creamy natural white cheddar cheese bites are irresistible, with house-made Ranch for dipping
Spicy Curds
Spicy breaded Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds with a kick that makes them impossible to stop eating, with house made Ranch for dipping
Dynamite Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed in chipotle lime aioli on a bed of crispy tortilla strips
8 Boneless Wings
Our house made Boneless Wings tossed in the sauce of your choice, with celery & Ranch for dipping
8 Traditional Wings
A mix of the finest drums & wings we could find, spun in your favorite signature sauce, with celery & house made Ranch for dipping
Coney Cheese Fries
A hearty portion of Brew City fries smothered in Coney sauce and topped with tangy cheese sauce.
Coney Cheese Dip & Chips
Fresh-fried tortillas served with a generous portion of house made Coney chili cheese dip
Chips & Salsa
Fresh-fried tortillas with house made salsa.
Beer Battered O-Rings
Thick-cut, sweet yellow onions double-dipped in beer batter for a golden color with a bold crunch.
Basket of Fries
Brew City Maxi cut fries, from Idaho potatoes, coated in real pale ale batter with their skin on. Seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic, and a little bit of butter......addicting!
Pizza!
12" Cheese Pizza
Starting with our hand stretched dough, we layer Breakers Signature Pizza Sauce & Grande Mozzarella cheese then bake it to perfection.
12" Build Your Own Pizza
Starting with our hand stretched dough, we layer Breakers Signature Pizza Sauce & Grande Mozzarella cheese then bake it to perfection. Giving you the perfect base to begin building your favorite pizza
12" Classic Pizza
Starting with our hand stretched dough, we layer Breakers Signature Pizza Sauce & Grande Mozzarella cheese, load it up with Pepperoni & bake it a little long, till it's nice & done.
12" Coney Pizza
using National Coney Sauce, Grande Mozzarella cheese & sliced Dearborn all-beef, natural casing, hot dogs. Topped with diced onion & mustard
12" Breakers Special
Ham, Pepperoni, Red Onion, fresh blend of Gourmet Mushrooms & Green Peppers
12" Bleu Ghost
Bleu Cheese dressing, Grande Mozzarella Ghost Pepper Jack blend, diced Chicken, fresh jalapenos & red onion. Topped with crushed croutons & buffalo sauce
12" Fresh Veggie
Tomato, Red Onion, fresh blend of Gourmet Mushrooms, Red & Green Peppers
12" Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Ham, Fresh Pinched Sausage & Bacon
Cheesy Bread
our hand stretched dough, smothered with Grande Mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection. Your choice of house made Ranch or our Signature Pizza sauce for dipping
Bread Sticks
our hand stretched dough, baked to perfection & brushed with roasted garlic butter. Your choice of house made Ranch or our Signature Pizza sauce for dipping
Burgers
Hamburger
All breakers burgers are made from fresh, never fozen, ground beef cooked to order & seasoned to perfection.
Cheeseburger
Our famous Hamburger with your choice of cheese, build it up with all your favorite toppings.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our famous Hamburger with Bacon and your choice of cheese, build it up with all your favorite toppings.
Avalanche Burger
Lightly seasoned & char grilled, with hickory smoked bacon, a beer battered onion ring, Cheddar cheese, and our house BBQ sauce.
Bourbon Bleu Burger
Made from fresh, never frozen, ground beef cooked to order and seasoned to perfection. Topped with crumbled bleu cheese, sautéed onions & bourbon glaze.
Olive Burger
Made from fresh, never frozen, ground beef cooked to order and seasoned to perfection. Topped with a generous portion of our famous olive sauce. Great just the way it comes, or add everything you desire.
Steak House Burger
Two of our fresh ground beef patties cooked to order with hickory smoked bacon and grilled onions, covered in cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Topinabee Fire Burger
This one is smokin', our patty topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, crisp jalapeño slices & our signature turbo wing sauce. Topped off with lettuce tomato and mayo.
Patty Melt
Start with one of our fresh ground beef patties, chargrilled and smothered in Swiss cheese & grilled onions, on grilled swirled rye.
Sandwiches
Chicken Club
Tender grilled chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Chicken Philly Wrap
Southwest seasoned grilled chicken breast with red and green bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and bistro sauce, on grilled Naan bread.
The Cod-Wich
Line caught, hand battered North Atlantic Cod loins, artisan greens, tomato and tartar sauce on a brioche bun.
The Perch-Wich
Lightly breaded and flash fried perch fillets, artisan greens, tomato, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun.
Reuben
Grilled tender corned beef on marbled Rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing.
Prime Rib French Dip
Slow roasted, then shaved, Prime Rib topped with Swiss cheese on lightly toasted French bread.
BBQ Smoked Brisket Sandwich
House smoked brisket tossed with our Roadhouse BBQ sauce, then topped with shredded cheese and coleslaw on our Brioche bun.
Bad Boy Po' Boy
House smoked turkey breast, candied bacon, muenster cheese, fried egg, and avocado aioli, stuffed into an everything French bread.
Turkey Artichoke Wrap
Tomato basil tortilla stuffed with sliced turkey, our homemade spinach & artichoke dip, artisan greens and tomato rolled and pressed on the panini grill.
Chicken Naani
Naan bread with Swiss cheese grilled warm & stuffed with diced crispy chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Soups & Salads
Michigan Woods Salad
Blended garden greens, strawberries, crumbled bleu cheese, Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, Michigan dried cherries, raspberry vinigairette & warm banana bread.
The Chef Salad
Ham, turkey and bacon with chopped green onions and celery, diced tomato, egg, Swiss and cheddar cheeses on a bed of mixed greens.
House Salad
Crispy artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots & garlic croutons with choice of dressing.
Side Salad
Crispy artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots & garlic croutons with choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast over hearty, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with multigrain garlic croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with multigrain garlic croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Smoked Brisket Chili
Thick with house smoked brisket simmered in tomatoes & spices
Bowl Soup of the Day
Always created In-house, with the freshest ingredients, and packed with flavor.
Baked French Onion
Sweet caramelized onions in a rich burgundy beef broth, with croutons, and topped with baked Swiss & Provolone cheeses.
Twisted Tacos
Platters
Crispy Chicken Fingers
Four strips of our crispy fried chicken tenders. Choose from: homemade ranch, honey mustard, or Breakers BBQ sauce.
2 peice Cod Platter
Two large pieces of line caught, hand battered, North Atlantic Cod, served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges.
3 piece Cod Platter
Three large pieces of line caught, hand battered North Atlantic Cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges.
Lake Perch
a generous portion of Lake Perch fillets, lightly breaded, and flash fried with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon.
Baby Back Ribs
Slow cooked and lightly smoked in house, glazed with our original Roadhouse BBQ sauce, with a side of coleslaw and Garlic toast.
Crispy Shrimp Platter
Lightly breaded in house and crispy fried shrimp and cocktail sauce.
Coney Dog Platter
Two original Detroit Style Coney Dogs
Smoked Brisket
Slow roasted and smoked in house, with our original Roadhouse BBQ sauce and a side of coleslaw.
Kids
Kids Breakers Jr. Burger
Made from fresh, never frozen, ground beef served with fries and fresh fruit. Beverage included.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two crispy chicken tenders served with French fries and fresh fruit. Includes beverage.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled naan bread and American cheese with fries and fresh fruit. Beverage included.
Kids Hot Dog
Dearborn all-beef, natural casing hot dog served with fries and fresh fruit. Beverage included.
Kids Pizza
Fish N Chips
Two filets of North Atlantic Line Caught crispy fried cod served with fries and fresh fruit. Includes beverage.
Soft Drinks
Bottled/Can Beer
Angry Orchard(GF)
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider · 5.0% · Cincinnati, OH A balance of sweetness and bright acidity from apples and dryness of traditional cider making, resulting in a refreshing hard cider with crisp apple flavor.
Blue Moon
Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian Ale · 5.4% · Denver, CO A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
Bud Light
Bud Light Pale Lager · 4.2% · St. Louis, MO Bud Light is brewed with a malt and hops ratio different from Budweiser for a distinctively crisp taste with fewer calories.
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Lime Fruit Beer · 4.2% · St. Louis, MO Premium Light Beer with 100% Natural Lime Flavor.
Budweiser
Budweiser Pale Lager · 5.0% · St. Louis, MO Brewed using a blend of imported and classic American aroma hops, and a blend of barley malts and rice resulting in unparalleled balance and character.
Busch Light
Busch Light Pale Lager · 4.1% · St. Louis, MO A light, balanced flavor, with fewer calories. A pleasant hop aroma and a smooth, slightly sweet finish.
Coors Light
Coors Light Pale Lager · 4.2% · Golden, CO First, aged (lagered) below freezing to give our beer its crisp taste. Then it’s filtered cold so that it gets that brilliant, bright appearance.
Corona
Corona Pale Lager · 4.6% · Anáhuac, México Made with the finest quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast.
Corona Light
Corona Light Pale Lager · 4.1% · Anáhuac, México A pleasant fruit-honey malt aroma and distinctive hop flavor, with only 99 calories and 5 grams of carbohydrates. Light, gold color with refreshing crisp taste.
Corona Premier
Corona Premier Pale Lager · 4.0% · Anáhuac, México Corona Premier offers the premium low-carb, light beer experience you’ve been waiting for.
Heineken
Heineken Pilsner · 5.4% · Netherlands Crisp & smooth Euro Lager.
Hofbrau Original
Hofbräu Original Helles Lager · 5.1% · München, Germany A golden, clear beer, richly aromatic, and pleasantly mild. A perfect example of the "Müenchener Helles" style.
KBS 2019
Founders KBS (2019) Imperial Stout · 12.2% · Grand Rapids, MI Imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolates, then cave-aged in oak bourbon barrels
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Pilsner · 4.7% · Toronto, Canada Hallertau hops, 2-row malted barley & Canadian barley, clean refreshing taste with distinct hop aroma, delicate fruit flavor and a slightly sweet aftertaste
Labatt Blue Light
Labatt Blue Light Pale Lager · 4.0% · Toronto, Canada Crisp, clean and delicately balanced beer, with a slight sweetness and citrus-like hop character.
Labatt NA
Labatt Blue NA Non-Alcoholic · 0.5% · Toronto, Canada Labatt Blue Non-Alcoholic is brewed to have the same quality and taste profile of our Labatt Blue Canadian Pilsener, just without the alcohol.
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Pale Lager · 4.2% · St. Louis, MO Low-carb light beer with taste smooth enough to carry the Michelob name.
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Mike's Hard Lemonade Malt Beverage · 5.0% · Seattle, WA Delicious taste of tart lemons and just the right amount of carbonation and sweetness.
Miller Lite
Miller Lite Pale Lager · 4.2% · Milwaukee, WI The Miller Lite recipe uses a unique blend of choice Saaz and Pacific Northwest hops and a significant amount of caramel malt. Continues to be purposefully brewed for more taste, aroma and golden color than other light beers, with just 96 calories.
O'Doul's(NA)
O'doul's Non Alcoholic Low Alcohol · 0.5% · St. Louis, MO O’Doul’s has a mild, sweet taste with a slightly dry finish. O’Doul’s Amber has a rich, slightly sweet taste with flavorful hop finish.
PBR(can)
Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) Pale Lager · 4.7% · Los Angeles, CA Selected as America’s Best in 1893.
Redbridge(GF)
Redbridge Gluten Free Beer Amber Ale · 4.0% · St. Louis, MO Rich, hearty and full-bodied gluten-free lager brewed from sorghum.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale American Pale Ale · 5.6% · CA & NC Unique piney and grapefruit aromas from the use of whole-cone American hops have fascinated beer drinkers for decades and made this beer a classic.
Smirnoff Ice
Smirnoff Ice Malt Liquor · 4.5% · Norwalk, CT The Original Premium Flavored Malt Beverage that started it all - with a delightfully crisp, citrus taste.
BL Black Cherry Seltzer
Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry Hard Seltzer · 5.0% · St. Louis, MO Bud Light Seltzer’s unique 5-step filtration process ensures a clean finish, with no lingering aftertaste. Our natural carbonation and quality ingredients like sparkling water, real cane sugar, and natural fruit flavor create a light and bubbly seltzer for any occasion.
BL Mango Seltzer
Bud Light Seltzer Mango Hard Seltzer · 5.0% · St. Louis, MO Bud Light Seltzer’s unique 5-step filtration process ensures a clean finish, with no lingering aftertaste. Our natural carbonation and quality ingredients like sparkling water, real cane sugar, and natural fruit flavor create a light and bubbly seltzer for any occasion.
PBR Hard Coffee
Hard Coffee Malt Beverage · 5.0% · Los Angeles, CA This is the ORIGINAL Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Iced Coffee with a dash of milk. This java brew balances a rich creamy blend with a whipped vanilla flavor.
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry Hard Seltzer · 5.0% · Sparkling rush of 100% pure seltzer water, our BrewPure alcohol & a hint of juicy black cherry is the perfect combination of pure refreshment & subtle ripe flavor.
Bourbon County Stout
This year’s Bourbon County Stout is aged in a mix of bourbon barrels from a variety of whiskey distilleries. Barrel-aged for a year to develop the complexity that only time can provide, Bourbon County Stout boasts a unique blend of flavors such as fudge, vanilla and caramel — topped off with a rich, complex mouthfeel. IBU: 60 ABV: 14.6%
Bourbon County Caramella Ale
Caramella, or ‘candy’ in Italian, is a wheatwine aged in Larceny Wheated Bourbon barrels with apple, cinnamon, and natural caramel flavor added after aging. Just like last year, the sweet smoothness from the Larceny Wheated Bourbon barrels adds a lingering warmth that complements the added flavor nuance. It’s nostalgia-inducing flavors are reminiscent of a caramel apple. This luscious embodiment of caramel perfectly paired with a slightly-tart apple flavor will transport you to a crisp autumn day. IBU: 60 ABV: 14.6%
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
967 N Straits Hwy, Topinabee, MI 49791