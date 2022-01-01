Main picView gallery

Breakfast At Tiffiny's 5222 West Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

5222 West Main Street

Oshtemo Charter Township, MI 49006

Order Again

Breakfast Classics

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

Fiesta Scramble

$13.79

Lumber Jack

$14.99

Ribeye Steak and Eggs

$16.99

San Antonio Benne

$14.99

Shrimp & Grits

$15.99

Southern Fried Green Benne

$13.79

Surf & Turf Benne

$15.99

Big Bang

$13.79

The Classic

$11.69

Traditional Benne

$14.99

Ultimate Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

Zaks Hash

$12.99

Shakshuka

$12.89

Small Shrimp N Grits

$10.99

Small Biscuits and gravy

$7.99

FT & Cakes

Buttermilk Cakes

$9.99

Chicken & Waffle

$12.49

Java French Toast

$11.79

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$11.99

Pecan French Toast

$11.79

Short Stack French Toast

$7.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.99

Traditional French Toast

$10.79

Very Berry Waffle

$11.59

Waffle Sliders

$12.49

Raspberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$11.79

Golden Waffle

$9.29

Healthy Choices

Oatmeal

$11.69

Avocado Toast

$12.49

Fit & Trim

$12.49

Power Wrap

$12.69

Vegan Scramble

$12.99

Yogurt Parfait

$9.79

Kids Menu

Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes

$6.29

Kids French Toast Sticks

$6.29

Kids 2 Mini Waffles

$6.29

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.29

2 Eggs & Meat

$6.29

2 Eggs & Toast

$6.29

Silver Cakes

$6.29

Omeletes

Baccado Omelete

$13.89

BYO Omelete 1 Item

$12.49

BYO Omelete 2 Item

$13.19

BYO Omelete 3 Item

$13.89

Garden Omelete

$13.29

Mediterranean Omelete

$13.89

Old South Omelete

$13.89

Salmon Cream Cheese Omelete

$14.99

Seafood Omelete

$15.99

Southwest Omelete

$13.89

Platters

Country Fried Steak platter

$13.99

French Toast Platter

$12.89

Pancake Platter

$12.89

Waffle Platter

$12.59

Salads

Chicken Stuffed Tomato Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Side Salad

$5.99

The Bonita Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches & Burgers

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

B@T Burger

$13.99

BLT

$12.49

BYO Burger

$12.49

House Made Reuben

$13.69

Impossible Burger

$14.99

Olive Burger

$13.99

Salmon BLT

$13.99

Southern BLT

$13.99

The Best Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Sides

1 Egg

$1.75

1 Pancake

$2.99

1 PC Bacon

$1.59

1PC Sausage

$1.59

1PC French Toast

$2.99

2 Chicken Tenders

$4.99

2 Eggs

$3.50

3 Eggs

$4.50

Avocado

$1.99

Bacon

$4.49

Bowl of Fruit

$5.99

Chicken Sausage

$4.49

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.59

Fries

$3.49

Fruit Cup

$1.99

Gravy

$1.99

Ham

$4.49

Hashbrowns

$3.59

Hollandaise

$1.99

Impossible Patty

$4.99

Naan Bread

$3.00

Redskins

$3.49

Ribeye Steak

$14.99

Sausage

$4.49

Side of CBH (No Hashbrowns)

$5.49

Side of CBH

$5.49

Side Grits

$5.99

Toast

$1.99

Tater Tots

$3.49

Stews

Greek Stew

$10.99+

Hippie Stew

$10.99+

Legendary Stew

$10.99+

Southwest Stew

$10.99+

Features

Creme Brulee French Toast

$14.99

Dill Salmon Bennie

$14.99

Cuban bennie

$14.99

Cinnamon Roll Cakes

$14.99

Lorraine Omelet

$14.99

florentine benne

$14.99

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.75

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.79

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.79

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.59

Cold Brew Flight

$6.99

Cranbery Juice

$3.75

Decaf Coffe

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.50

Hibisicus Sweet Tea

$3.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Hot Chocolate Flight

$6.99

Hot Tea

$3.79

Iced Chai Latte

$4.29

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.29

Irish Cold Brew

$4.59

Juice Flight

$6.99

Kids Juice

$2.29

Large TOGO Juice

$8.00

Latte Flight

$6.99

Lavender Lemonade

$3.79

Lemonade

$3.59

Lemonade Flight

$6.99

Milk

$3.79

Mint Hot Chocolate

$3.79

Mock Mosas

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.29

Peach Lemonade

$3.79

Pear Lemonade

$3.79

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.79

Rootbeer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.79

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.59

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Water

T-Shirts

Be Kind Y'all T-Shirt

$20.00

Be Kind Y'all T-Shirt Employee

$15.00
Main pic

