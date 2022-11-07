The Breakfast Boys imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bagels

The Breakfast Boys TBB College Park

90 Reviews

$$

3387 Main St

College Park, GA 30337

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ny Steak & Eggs
chix & Pancakes
Sauteed Spinach

Breakfast

Jerk Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffles

Jerk Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffles

$24.95

A crispy jerk rubbed 1/2 chicken served with edible flowers, sweet potato waffle topped with sage butter & apple cider syrup.

Crispy Catfish, Shrimp & Grits

Crispy Catfish, Shrimp & Grits

$28.95

Creamy grits cornmeal crusted cornmeal crusted catfish, blackened shrimp, cherry tomatoes, fresh cut corn, spinach & lobster sauce

Breakfast Boys Slam

Breakfast Boys Slam

$19.95

Eggs, any style your choice of breakfast potatoes, juicy watermelon, side, salad, creamy grits, your choice of breakfast me with croissant

Ultimate Oatmeal

Ultimate Oatmeal

$15.95

Sweetened oat, milk, coconut, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, and drunken raisins

Vegetable Omelet

Vegetable Omelet

$19.95

Sauté peppers and onions, spinach sun-dried tomatoes, herb cream cheese, your choice of side, salad, breakfast potatoes, watermelon or creamy grits served with croissant

Meat lovers omlette

Meat lovers omlette

$21.95

Bacon, chicken, sausage, corn, cheddar cheese, peppers and onions. Serve with your choice of side, salad, breakfast potatoes, watermelon or creamy grits, served with croissant

3 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$10.95

Short stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with honey butter and apple cider syrup, fresh fruit

Brunch

Sweet Chick

Sweet Chick

$19.95

Croissant, breakfast sandwich, Swiss cheese, chicken, sausage House, Jim, fried egg, your choice of side, salad, watermelon, breakfast potatoes, or creamy grits

Vegan Breakfast

Vegan Breakfast

$21.95

Folded, vegan egg, breakfast potatoes with spicy veggie sausage and vegan wheat, toast, fresh greens

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.95

Creamy mac & cheese, top with fry lobster tail

Salmon Sliders

Salmon Sliders

$24.95

Blackened, salmon, serve with creole sauce, pickles, pickled red cabbage, jalapeño with Parmesan fries

Chicken Sausage & French Toast

$18.95

Pineapples and cherries, apple cider syrup, spicy veggie chicken, sausage, link

Ny Steak & Eggs

Ny Steak & Eggs

$36.95

Juicy New York strip, serve with any style eggs, your choice of breakfast potatoes, watermelon side, salad, or creamy grits serve with croissant

chix & Pancakes

chix & Pancakes

$22.95

For crispy wings over short stack of pancakes and fruit served with apple cider syrup

Salmon Hash

Salmon Hash

$25.95

Atlantic, salmon, grilled and chopped with spinach, cheddar cheese, capers, breakfast potatoes, peppers, and onions tops your choice of eggs and croissant. Serve with a side of spicy ketchup

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$19.95

Honey wheat honey, turkey, bacon, mayo, tomato, mixed greens, served with Parmesan fries

Shrimp Kale Quinoa Wrap

Shrimp Kale Quinoa Wrap

$18.95

Sun-dried, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Kale Dressing, quinoa, shrimp, spinach, wheat wrap, served with Parmesan fries

Catfish Grits & Eggs

Catfish Grits & Eggs

$21.95

Cakery

Lemon Lime Pound Cake Slice

Lemon Lime Pound Cake Slice

$7.00

Moist double lemon layer cake

Lemon Layer Cake Slice

$7.00

Coconut Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Hummingbird Layer Cake Slice

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.00

Lemon Layer Cake Whole

$74.95

Lemon Lime Pound Cake Whole

$64.99

Lemon Layer Cake Whole

$64.99

Coconut Cake Whole

$64.99

Hummingbird Layer Cake

$64.99

Red Velvet Cake Whole

$64.99

Around The World Slice

$29.99

Sides

Creamy Grits

$5.95

Side Jerk Chicken

$13.95
Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$6.95

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.95
Watermelon

Watermelon

$5.95

Fried Lobster Tail & Remoulade

$17.95

Side Eggs

$4.95

Croissant

$3.95

Side Waffle

$8.95

5 Grilled Shrimp

$11.95

Side Steak

$17.95

Chicken Sausage

$6.95

Bacon

$6.95

Veggie Sausage

$6.95

Side Mac Cheese

$9.95

3 Piece Salmon Side

$8.95

Parm Fries

$5.95

Side Vegan Egg

$6.95

Lobster Sauce

4 Whole Wings

$11.95

Sauteed Spinach

$5.95
3 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$9.95
Order French Toast

Order French Toast

$10.95

Side ramekin strawberries

Side Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.95

Crispy green tomatoes lightly floured and served with remoulade

1 Piece Whole Catfish

$8.99

A Lil Summthin

Fried Green Tomato Stack

Fried Green Tomato Stack

$12.95

Mixed greens, red onion, bacon, and ranch dressing

Salmon eggrolls

Salmon eggrolls

$13.95

Mozzarella peppers and onions, mumbo-dipping sauce

Catfish Nuggets

$13.95

Kids Corner

Kids French Toast & Chicken Sausage

$8.95

Kids Cheese Scrammble, Wheat Toast & Bacon

$8.95

Kids Sweet Potato Waffles

$8.95

Caffe

Regular

$3.95

Decaf

$3.95

Fancy Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Black Tea

$3.95

English Breakfast Tea

$3.95

Earl Grey Tea

$3.95

Chai Tea

$3.95

Green Tea

$3.95

Passion Tea

$3.95

Chamomile Tea

$3.95

Mint Tea

$3.95

Black Coffee Company Whole Beans

$39.95

Latte

$4.95

Espresso

$6.95

Virgin Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Flat Water

$8.95

Sparkling Water

$8.95

Peach Basil Sweet Tea

$3.95

Natalies Orange Juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Cup milk

$3.95

Cup oat milk

$3.95

To Go Drink Upcharge

$1.00

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Red Bull

$5.95

Red Bull Sugar free

$5.95

Ice Water

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Pelligrino

$7.95

$50 GIFT CARD

GIFT CARD

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

"We Are A Fancy Little Diner With A Big Boozy Brunch"

Website

Location

3387 Main St, College Park, GA 30337

Directions

Gallery
The Breakfast Boys image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tom, Dick & Hank
orange starNo Reviews
3807 Main Street College Park, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Chicken & Waffles - College Park
orange starNo Reviews
3725 Main St College Park, GA 30337
View restaurantnext
Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas - 3749 COLLEGE STREET
orange starNo Reviews
3749 COLLEGE STREET COLLEGE PARK, GA 30337
View restaurantnext
BGR Grille
orange star4.3 • 2,743
1603 White Way East Point, GA 30344
View restaurantnext
Corner Tavern - Hapeville - 573 N Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
573 N Central Ave Hapeville, GA 30354
View restaurantnext
Arize Breakfast Cafe - Camp Creek Market Place
orange star4.1 • 4,031
3650 Marketplace Blvd East Point, GA 30344
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in College Park

Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Park
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston