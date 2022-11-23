  • Home
  • Detroit
  • Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter's - 13101 West McNichols Road
A map showing the location of Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter's 13101 West McNichols RoadView gallery

Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter's 13101 West McNichols Road

review star

No reviews yet

13101 West McNichols Road

Detroit, MI 48235

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON & EGGS
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
B&B BREAKFAST SPECIAL

BREAKFAST

2 EGGS, TOAST & JELLY

$3.50

2 EGGS, CHOICE OF MEAT, TOAST & JELLY

$6.00

B&B BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$7.25

STEAK & EGGS (NY STRIP)

$12.50

BEEF SAUSAGE & EGGS

$11.00

SALMON & EGGS

$12.50

3 PANCAKES, 2 EGGS, CHOICE OF MEAT

$9.50

PANCAKES ONLY

$5.50

PANCAKES, CHOICE OF MEAT

$8.50

FRENCH TOAST ONLY

$6.00

WAFFLE ONLY

$6.00

WINGS & WAFFLE

$13.50

STEAK & CHEESE OMELET

$13.50

WESTERN OMELET

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN OMELET

$13.00

BEEF WESTERN OMELET

$10.00

BEEF & CHEESE OMELET

$9.50

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$9.00

BACON & CHEESE OMELET

$8.50

VEGGIE OMELET

$7.00

CHEESE OMELET

$6.00

PLAIN

$5.00

BLT W/ EGG

$6.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.00

BEEF SAUSAGE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00

CATFISH & EGGS

$12.50

DINNERS

CHICKEN WINGS DINNER (6 PC)

$15.00

TURKEY CHOPS DINNER (2 PC)

$17.00

PORK CHOPS DINNER (2 PC)

$15.00

STEAK BITE DINNER

$18.00

STEAK DINNER

$15.00

CATFISH DINNER

$15.00

CORNED BEEF DINNER

$14.00

WINGS ONLY (6)

$10.00

SALADS

TOSSED SALAD

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.50

SIDE ORDERS

HAM

$3.50

BACON

$3.50

SAUSAGE

$3.50

BEEF SAUSAGE

$7.00

1/2 BEEF SAUSAGE

$3.50

GRITS

$3.00

HASHBROWNS

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

SALMON (1 PC)

$4.00

CATFISH ONLY

$7.00

CHILI - 12 oz (SEASONAL)

$5.50

PORK CHOP (1 PC)

$4.00

EGG (1)

$1.00

FRIES

$3.00

SAM'S POTATOES

$3.00

SINGLE BISCUIT

$2.00

SIDE of TOAST

$1.25

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

MILK

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

SMALL LEMONADE

$2.00

LARGE LEMONADE

$4.00

SMALL KOOL-AID

$2.50

LARGE KOOL-AID

$4.00

DESSERTS

CAKE

$5.00

PIE

$5.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

$5.50

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

HAMBURGER

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$6.50

GRILLED BACON & CHEESE

$6.00

PORK CHOP (1 PC) SANDWICH

$6.50

PORK CHOP (2PCS) SANDWICH

$8.75

BEEF SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$7.00

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB

$9.00

FAMOUS REUBEN

$13.50

HOT CORNED BEEF

$13.00

HOT PASTRAMI

$13.00

ROAST BEEF

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13101 West McNichols Road, Detroit, MI 48235

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

