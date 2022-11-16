A map showing the location of Breakfast by Salt's Cure - MontanaView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana

23 Reviews

$$

714 Montana Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggs
Sausage
Breakfast Sandwich

Oatmeal Griddle Cakes

OG Griddle Cakes

OG Griddle Cakes

$10.00

Cinnamon Molasses Butter

Apple Griddle Cakes

Apple Griddle Cakes

$12.00

Spiced Brown Sugar

Banana Griddle Cakes

Banana Griddle Cakes

$12.00

Toasted Walnuts (Can be Vegan)

Blueberry Griddle Cakes

Blueberry Griddle Cakes

$12.00

Flax Crumble

Chocolate Griddle Cakes

Chocolate Griddle Cakes

$12.00

TCHO 60.5%

Single Griddle Cake

Single OG

$5.00

Single Blueberry

$5.00

Single Banana Nut

$5.00

Single Apple

$5.00

Single Chocolate

$5.00

Pup Cakes

Single Banana Non Vegan (Gluten Free)

Out of stock

Sides

Eggs

$5.00

Fried, Over or Scrambled

Sausage

$5.00

Pork, Chicken or Chickpea (V)

Picnic Ham

$8.00

Coriander Peppercorn Glaze

Side Avocado

$3.00

Ancho Chili Salt

Home Fries

$5.00

Homemade Ketchup

Arugula Salad

$6.00

Olive Oil and Lemon

Toast and Jam

$4.00

Brioche and Seasonal Jam

Berries and Cream

$6.00

Givens Strawberries, Whipped Cream and Mint Honey

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Rotisserie 1\2

$18.00

Chicken Cook At Home 1\2

$18.00Out of stock

Cookie

$3.00

2 Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Salads

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar, Arugula Relish & Mayo on our Fluffy Bun

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado, Brioche, Walnut Romesco, Chili Salt, Radish & Sprouts

Chicken Burger

$14.00

Cheddar, Sweet Onion, Sprouts, Chipotle Aioli, Lemon Garlic Relish

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$10.00

Socal Salad

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sandy On Toast

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Sandy

$14.00

Avo Toast Buns

$10.00Out of stock

Extra

Single Egg

$3.00

Single Sausage

$3.00

Half Ham

$4.00

Extra butter

$1.00

$1.00

Fresh Brewed

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Bottles

Topo Chico 16oz

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Amigo Cold Brew

$6.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Schaner Farms

Blood Orange

$6.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Limeade

$5.00

Schaner Farms

Mineragua

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Tangerine

$5.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Orange

$5.00

Creamcicle

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico 24oz

$6.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$6.00

Topo Chico 12oz

$3.00

Make Breakfast at Home

Makes about 10 griddle cakes. Just add an egg and a cup of water and cook em up. Mix the cinnamon spice blend into your butter and make these babies sing.

Oatmeal Griddle Cake Mix

$10.00

Strawberry Jam

$9.00Out of stock

Eggs - Half Dozen

$5.00

Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Breakfast T-Shirt

$20.00

Amigo Coffee

Medium roast blend from Guatemala

Jefa 12oz - Women Farmed

$16.00

....if it's easy for ya

No Utensils

No Napkins

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

714 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Directions

