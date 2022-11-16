Breakfast Cantina 477100 US-95
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grab and go mexican restaurant. We serve perfectly balanced breakfast bowls, tacos, burritos and smoothies that will amaze! Online ordering for convenient quick pick up and curbside ordering available or come join us inside for a restful refill.
Location
477100 US-95, Ponderay, ID 83852
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
No Reviews
477227 Highway US-95 N Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurant