Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast Cantina 477100 US-95

review star

No reviews yet

477100 US-95

Ponderay, ID 83852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Benedict Bowl
Breakfast Tacos

Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$5.00+

Corn-flour blended tortillas, eggs, cheese, roasted chiles, cilantro, green onion, chipotle creme, verde and cotija cheese. Served with chips and salsa.

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$5.00+

Corn flour blended tortillas. Cabbage, verde, chopped pork, chipotle creme, cilantro, pickled onions, cotija cheese. Served with chips and salsa.

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$5.00+

Corn flour blended tortillas, chihuahua cheese, shredded beef, cabbage, verde, chipotle cremem, green onion and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$5.00+

Corn flour blended tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, tomato, avocado, green onion, chiptole creme and verde. Served with chips and salsa.

Tostadas

Tostadas

$5.00+

Crispy corn tortilla, guacamole, sliced avocado, cabbgae, cilantro, green onion, cotija cheese and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Chicken Mole

Chicken Mole

$5.00+

Corn flour blended tortilla, grilled chicken thighs, creamy mole, cilantro, cabbage, green onions, cotija cheese and chipotle creme. Comes with chips and salsa.

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Crispy potato, chorizo, egg, cheese, salsa, cilantro and onion.

Beef Burrito

Beef Burrito

$11.00

Birria style beef, chihuahau cheese, cilantro, green onion, cabage, chipotle cremem and salsa verde.

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$11.00

Smokey chopped pork, pickled red onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, cabbage, chipotle creme and verde salsa.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Chicken mole, cabbage, cilantro, green onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, chipotle and salsa verde.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado, cotija, chipotle and salsa verde.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Melty cheese, chorizo, black beans, avocado, cotija, cilantro, green onion, chipotle creme and salsa.

Chips n Dips

$7.00

Bowls

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$10.00

Potatoes, bacon, sausage, two eggs.

Benedict Bowl

Benedict Bowl

$11.00

Engllish muffin, ham, two eggs and hollandaise.

Carnita Bowl

Carnita Bowl

$10.00

Smokey chopped pork, cotija, pickle onion, cilantro, chipotle creme and verde with two eggs, served over chips.

Beef Bowl

$12.00

Birria style beef, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, green onion, verde, chipotle creme. Served over potatoes.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Chorizo, black beans, salsa, cheese, cilantro, green onions, 2 eggs. Served over chips.

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Spinach, potato, tomato, onion, green chilies, avocado and two eggs. Served over potatoes.

Smoothies

Oregon Berry

Oregon Berry

$6.00+

Oregon Berry blend with fresh orange juice and banana.

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

$6.00+

Fresh squeezed orange juice, honey greek yogurt, banana and vanilla.

Greens

Greens

$6.00+

Spinach, apples, strawberry, honey greek yogurt, banana and almond milk.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.00+

Stawberry, banana, honey greek yogurt, and orange juice.

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$6.00+

Chocolate, peanut butter, almond milk, banana and honey greek yogurt.

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Fresh squeezed orange juice without the gimmics.

Coffee

$3.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Sides

Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Potato

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

English Muffin

$1.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Corn Flour Blended Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Side Guac

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab and go mexican restaurant. We serve perfectly balanced breakfast bowls, tacos, burritos and smoothies that will amaze! Online ordering for convenient quick pick up and curbside ordering available or come join us inside for a restful refill.

Location

477100 US-95, Ponderay, ID 83852

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay
orange star4.0 • 149
477272 Hwy 95 Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
orange starNo Reviews
477227 Highway US-95 N Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Simply Pho - 476534 Hwy 95 Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
476534 Hwy 95 Ste B Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Babs' Pizzeria - 1319 hwy 2
orange starNo Reviews
1319 US Route 2 Sandpoint, ID 83864
View restaurantnext
Drift Lakeside Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
46624 Hwy 200 East Hope, ID 83836
View restaurantnext
Cavanaugh's at Priest Lake
orange starNo Reviews
40 Vacation Court Coolin, ID 83821
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ponderay

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay
orange star4.0 • 149
477272 Hwy 95 Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ponderay
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston