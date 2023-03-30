Breakfast Club of Lake Mary

Restaurant header imageView gallery

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

THE HUNGRY MAN

$8.75

THE COUNTRY BISCUIT

$7.50

1 BISCUIT & SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.00

2 BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY

$5.00

PORK CHOP PLATTER

$8.00

THE CLASSIC STEAK & EGGS

$11.00

SPICY SCRAMBLED EGGS

$7.00

THE CLUB'S SKILLET

$8.50

BELGIUM WAFFLES

Touchdown

$8.00

Banana Crunch

$7.75

Berry Delight

$7.75

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Chocolate Dream

$7.50

Mom's Apple Pie

$7.75

Chicken Waffle

$9.75

CLASSIC EGG & MEAT PLATTERS

BACON STRIPS PLATTER

$6.95

SAUSAGE LINKS PLATTER

$6.75

SAUSAGE PATTIES PLATTER

$6.75

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK PLATTER

$7.25

SMOKE SAUSAGE PLATTER

$7.25

HAM STEAK PLATTER

$7.00

CORNED BEEF HAS PLATTER

$7.50

PANCAKES & FRENCH TOAST

1 CAKE

$2.75

1 FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

2 CAKES

$6.00

2 FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

3 CAKES

$6.00

3 FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

BREAKFAST CLUB SPECIAL

$7.75

CAKES, EGGS & FRUIT

$6.95

SPECIALTY PANCAKES

MOM'S APPLE PIE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE DREAM

$7.75

BANANA CRUNCH

$7.75

BERRY DELIGHT

$7.75

OMELETS

2 EGG BUILD YOUR FANTASY

$6.99

2 EGG VEGGIE LOVER

$6.99

2 EGG MEAT LOVER

$6.99

2 EGG ULTIMATE

$8.99

2 EGG GRAVY DREAM

$7.25

2 EGG WESTERN

$6.00

2 EGG PHILLY

$8.99

2 EGG GREEK OMELET

$8.99

2 EGG ROCKEFELLER OMELET

$7.25

2 EGG CHICKEN HEAVEN

$6.99

3 EGG BUILD YOUR FANTASY

$8.99

3 EGG VEGGIE LOVER

$8.99

3 EGG MEAT LOVER

$8.99

3 EGG ULTIMATE

$9.99

3 EGG GRAVY DREAM

$9.25

3 EGG WESTERN

$8.00

3 EGG PHILLY

$9.99

3 EGG GREEK OMELET

$9.99

3 EGG ROCKEFELLER OMELET

$9.25

3 EGG CHICKEN HEAVEN

$7.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES & MORE

BREAKFAST BURGER

$9.25

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$5.00

CHICKEN GRAVY BISCUIT SANDWICH

$7.95

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.25

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$8.25

BENEDICTS

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$8.00

IRISH BENEDICT

$9.00

EGGS FLORENTINE

$8.50

CLASSIC BENEDICT

$8.50

LIGHTER PORTIONS

1 EGG PLATTER

$2.25

2 EGG PLATTER

$4.25

3 EGG PLATTER

$4.99

DICED HAM & EGGS

$5.00

OATMEAL BOWL

$5.00

KIDS BREAKFAST

BIG KID

$4.25

LITTLE FRUIT CAKE

$4.25

SILVER SURFER

$4.25

MICKEY MOUSE

$4.25

SIDES (A LA CARTE)

1 EGG

$1.25

2 EGGS

$2.00

3 EGGS

$2.75

2 BACON

$1.50

4 BACON

$2.50

1 SAUSAGE

$1.25

2 SAUSAGES

$2.25

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$2.75

HAM STEAK

$2.75

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$3.50

HOME FRIES

$2.00

HASH BROWNS

$2.00

TATER TOTS

$2.00

GRITS

$2.00

CUP OF FRUIT

$2.50

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.50

BAGEL

$2.00

BISCUIT

$1.50

TOAST

$1.25

CORN BEEF HASH

$3.50

8 OZ. STEAK

$6.50

1 PORK CHOP

$4.00

2 PORK CHOPS

$6.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$3.75

BURGER PATTY

$5.00

SIDE CUP SAUSAGE GRAVY

$1.50

BOWL OF GRAVY

$3.00

CUP OF HOLLANDAISE

$1.25

CROISSANT

$2.25

Daily Specials

Ham&Cheese

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$7.50

LUNCH

BURGERS

TEXAS STEAK BURGER

$9.00

PATTY MELT

$8.25

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

BLACK N BLUE

$8.95

FRESCO MELT

$8.95

MUSHROOM SWISS

$8.95

BACON BURGER

$9.99

HOT PLATTERS

HOT MEATLOAF

$8.95

LIVER & ONIONS

$9.95

OPEN FACE TURKEY

$7.95

OPEN FACE ROAST BEEF

$7.00

SHEPHERDS PIE

$8.95

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$7.95

FRIED FISH

$8.95

SANDWICHES & MORE

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$7.50

CLUBHOUSE

$8.00

GYRO

$7.50

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.50

PULLED PORK

$7.00

PULLED CHICKEN

$7.00

REUBEN

$7.95

BLT

$6.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$6.95

TUNA SALAD

$6.95

EGG SALAD

$6.95

QUESADILLA

$7.99

FISH SANDWICH

$7.99

SHRIMP

$7.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

PANINIS

SPICY ITALIAN

$7.50

CAJUN CHICKEN

$7.99

JERK CHICKEN

$7.00

GARDEN VEGETARIAN

$8.00

TURKEY MELT

$7.99

TUNA MELT

$7.99

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

$7.99

CUBAN

$7.99

ROAST BEEF

$7.00

PASTRAMI

$8.00

CORN BEEF

$8.49

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$8.25

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

COBB SALAD

$8.99

CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

GREEK SALAD

$7.99

CHICEKN PECAN SALAD

$8.99

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$7.75

SIDES

SOUP OF THE DAY

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$2.49

TATER TOTS

$2.49

ONION RINGS

$3.25

COLESLAW

$2.25

POTATO SALAD

$2.49

TOSSED SALAD

$2.50

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$2.49

VEGGIES OF THE DAY

$2.49

FRESH FRUIT CUP

$2.99

KIDS LUNCH

LIL BURGER

$4.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.50

LIL TENDERS

$4.50

DRINKS

COLD

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

SMALL OJ

$2.00

SMALL APPLE JUICE

$2.00

SMALL CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

FULL OJ

$2.50

FULL APPLE JUICE

$2.50

FULL CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

MILK

$2.00

HOT

COFFEE

$2.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

GREEN TEA

$2.00

BLACK TEA

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

ALCOHOLIC

MIMOSA SINGLE

$5.00

TWO MIMOSAS

$8.00

DOMESTIC BEER

$3.00

IMPORTED BEER

$4.00

RED HOUSE WINE

$4.00

WHITE HOUSE WINE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

