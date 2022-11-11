A map showing the location of Breakfast Club Diner 1104 Carlisle RoadView gallery

Breakfast Club Diner 1104 Carlisle Road

1104 Carlisle Road

camp hill, PA 17011

Order Again

Fry 'Em

2 Eggs w/ Home Fries

$5.49

2 Eggs w/ Meat

$8.49

2 Eggs w/ Corned Beef

$9.49

2 Eggs

$3.99

Breakfast Club Favorites

Farmers Platter

$11.99

Hot Cheesy Mess

$11.99

Empire Steak and Eggs

$17.99

Creamed Chipped Beef

$7.99

Sausage Gravy

$7.99

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Fluffly, Sticky, and Sweet

Waffle

$5.99

Waffle w/ Fruit

$6.99

Waffle w/ Ice Cream

$6.99

Cape May Waffle

$8.99

French Toast

$6.49

Banana Bread French Toast

$10.99

Pancakes

$5.99

Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes

$7.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$6.99

Choc. Chip Pancakes

$6.99

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$6.29

Cheese Omelette

$7.29

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$8.29

Mushroom and Cheese Omelette

$8.29

Meat Lovers Omelette

$8.99

Italian Omelette

$10.99

Western Omelette

$8.99

Greek Omelette

$9.49

Spinach and Gouda Omelette

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Double Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Double Egg Sandwich w/ Meat

$5.99

New Jersey Sandwich

$6.99

Breakfast Club Wrap

$8.99

A La Carte

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Scrapple

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Pork Roll

$3.99

Smoked Sausage

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.49

Home Fries

$3.29

Toast and Jelly

$1.99

English Muffin

$2.49

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.99

Muffin

$2.99

Danish

$3.49

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Sticky Bun

$3.99

Honey Bun

$3.99

Apple Dumpling

$4.99

Appetizers

Pile Up

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

Onion Rings (Full)

$4.99

Onion Rings (Half)

$7.99

Fries (Sm)

$2.99

Fries (Lg)

$3.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Disco Fries

$4.99

Vegas Fries

$5.99

Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Pork BBQ Quesadilla

$9.99

Soups

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$2.99

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$3.99

Chili (Cup)

$3.69

Chili (Bowl)

$4.99

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Tomato Bisque

$5.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$8.99

Patty Meltdown

$9.99

Wisc Butter Burger

$9.99

NJ Onion Burger

$9.99

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.99

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$8.99

Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.69

Deli Sandwiches

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

BLT

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$6.99

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$8.99

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Hot Meatlof Sandwich

$10.99

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$10.99

Ham and Cheese Club

$10.99

Roast Beef Club

$10.99

Chicken Salad Club

$10.99

Tuna Salad Club

$10.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Gourmet Sandwiches

Rockin Reuben

$10.99

Rachel Sandwich

$10.99