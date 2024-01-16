Breakfast House - Lawrence Uptown
1020 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Beverages
N/A Beverages
- special milk request for coffee$0.50
- Intelligentsia Coffee$3.60
- Decaf Coffee$3.60
- Coffee TO GO$2.85
- ICED Coffee$3.50
- Hot Latte$4.25
- ICED Latte$4.25
- Chai Latte$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Espresoo$3.75
- Cold brew can$5.00
- Macchiato$4.25
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$4.99
- Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice$4.99
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
- HOT TEA$3.75
- ICED TEA$3.50
- Iced Mango Tea$4.00
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Apple Juice$3.75
- Cranberry$3.75
- Tomato Juice$3.75
- Pellegrino$4.75
- Organic Soy Horchata$4.50
- Organic Lemonade$4.25
- Strawberry and Banana Shake$4.25
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Milk Glass$2.75
- Add Flavor$0.75
Lunch Online Menu
Salads
- CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD$14.00
Julianne chicken breast, romaine lettuce, jicama, apples, pears, and cucumbers, with home-made green goddess dressing and topped with toasted sunflower seeds and dried cranberries.
- SALMON CAKE SALAD$13.50
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, house vinaigrette, and grained Dijon mustard.
- GOAT CHEESE SALAD$14.00
Breaded, warm goat cheese, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
- CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
- HONEY CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
- CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.
- TUNA SALAD PLATE$11.25
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and house dressing.
- SOUTH WESTERN SALAD$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled cajun chicken, fresh corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, tortilla chips and ranch dressing.
Entree
- LUNCH FRIED CHICKEN$15.75
A freshly made combination of breast, leg and wing. Marinated in Chef's own recipe, accompanied by coleslaw and fries.
- CHICKEN BREAST PLATE$13.75
Sauteed, garlic olive oil, broccoli, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, house potatoes, and tomato sauce.
- LUNCH NEW YORK STEAK$23.00
Sauteed garlic olive oil broccoli, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, house potatoes, and tomato sauce.
Sandwiches
- TURKEY SANDWICH$13.95
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
- BLT SANDWICH$12.75
Bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado and Hellmann's Mayo.
- TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$12.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
- HOUSE BURGER$14.75
Mixed greens , tomato, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
- HAMBURGER$13.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions.
- DIEGOS FRIED CHICKEN$15.00
Chicken breast marinated in Chef's own buttermilk recipe, fried egg, and mixed greens. Served with jalapeno sauce and a Kosher dill pickle.
- TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH$12.75
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
- CHEFS GRILLED CHEESE$12.00
Melted Gruyere, Mozzarella, and Swiss cheese.
- TUNA MELT$13.50
Opened faced, tomatoes, and American cheese.
- PATTY MELT$13.50
Grilled onions and American cheese
Breakfast Online Menu
House Signatures
- CHORIZO HASH$15.25
House potatoes, fresh corn, red peppers, onions, two overeasy eggs, garnished with chipotle aioli and guacamole.
- HOUSE HASH$15.25
Two poached eggs, chicken sausage, andouille sausage, roasted potatoes, onions, red peppers, and a side of dijon aioli.
- CORN MEAL CAKES$14.75
Cakes made with fresh corn, red peppers, and white cheddar cheese. Served with smoked Virginia Ham, two eggs any style, and roasted red pepper sauce.
- EGG WHITE FRITTATA$15.00
Open-faced egg white omelet with tomatoes, mushrooms, and sauteed spinach with imported feta cheese.
- STEAK AND EGGS$23.00
Grilled NY Strip steak served with sauteed mushrooms, two eggs and house potatoes.
Chef Recommended
- CHILAQUILES$14.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$12.00
Two sunny-side-up eggs served on a corn tortilla with black beans, pepper jack cheese, avocado and ranchero sauce.
- CHICKEN WAFFLES$15.75
A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.
- CROISSANT SANDWICH$13.00
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
The Benedicts
- SALMON BENEDICT$15.25
Two poached eggs and sautéed spinach. Served on an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce or chipotle sauce
- TRADICIONAL BENEDICT$13.00
Two poached eggs on an English muffin, Virginia ham, and Hollandaise sauce or chipotle sauce.
- BLT BENEDICT$15.00
Two poached eggs on an English muffin, sautéed spinach, tomatoes, bacon, avocado with chipotle sauce.
Omelette and Eggs
Special Omelettes
- PARIS OMELETTE$14.50
Homemade Dijon butter, shaved ham and Gruyere cheese.
- SOUTHWEST OMELETTE$14.50
Fresh corn, tomatoes, onions, black beans, tortilla chips, and pepper jack cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
- MEXICAN OMELETTE$14.50
Fresh jalapeños, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
Sweet
- SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Oven-baked french toast with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Choice of Dulce de leche or Nutella sauce.
- CREPES$14.00
Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.
- CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST$13.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
- FULL BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$11.00
4 house buttermilk pancakes.
- SOUR CREAM PANCAKES$14.00
light, thin pancakes, served with a compote of peaches, raspberries, and blueberries.
- MULTIGRAIN PANCAKES$13.99
4 pancakes
- VANILLA WAFFLE$12.25
A crispy vanilla waffle topped with fresh berries and bananas.
- BUTTERMILK SHORT$7.50
- WW SHORT PANCAKES$8.25
- HALF ORDER SOUR CREAM$7.99
- HALF ORDER CRAPES$7.99
- HALF SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST$7.99
- HALF APPLE FRENCH TOAST$7.50
Light & Fresh
- FRESH FRUIT PARFAIT$9.75
Seasonal fresh fruit, yogurt, and a home-made granola.
- STEEL OATMEAL$9.75
Fresh fruit or sauteed apples and brown sugar.
- FRUIT PLATE$9.75
Seasonal fresh fruit.
- SPECIAL GRANOLA$14.00
House-made granola, raisins, cranberries, fresh pears, blueberries, strawberries, coconut, and almond milk. Side of corn cake and red pepper sauce,
Meat sides
Sides
- SIDE FRESH FRUIT$3.50
- SIDE CORN CAKE$3.75
- HOUSE POTATOES$4.50
- TWO EGGS$3.00
- TOAST$2.75
- GUACAMOLE$4.75
- SIDE AVOCADO$2.25
- SINGLE BUTTERMILK$3.50
- SINGLE WW PANCAKE$3.75
- SIDE FRIES$4.25
- ONE EGG$1.75
- SIDE COLE SLAW$3.25
- SIDE SAUT APPLES$3.75
- SIDE YOGURT$2.50
- SIDE CROISSANT$3.00
- SIDE STEAK$13.00
- SIDE SALMON$6.50
- SIDE CHICKEN BREAST$4.25
- SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES$5.25
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD$5.50
Vegan
- VEGAN CHORIZO$15.00
House potatoes, fresh corn, red peppers, onions, broccoli, spinach, garnished with vegan chipotle aioli and guacamole.
- THE BEYOND BURGER$15.00
Brioche bun, mixed greens, tomatoes, and onions.
- VEGAN COBB SALAD$12.00
Romaine, avocado, grape tomatoes, fresh corn, black beans, red onions, cucumber and our delicious vegan ranch dressing.
|Sunday
|7:15 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|7:15 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|7:15 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:15 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:15 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|7:15 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:15 am - 2:15 pm
