Breakfast House Old Irving Park

review star

No reviews yet

4328 W Irving Park Road

Chicago, IL 60641

Order Again

Popular Items

CROISSANT SANDWICH
BREAKFAST BURRITO
HOUSE HASH

N/A Beverages

Add Flavor

$0.75
Intelligentsia Coffee

Intelligentsia Coffee

$3.60

Decaf Coffee

$3.60

Coffee TO GO

$2.85

Espresoo

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Hot Latte

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Mocha

$4.25

Numi Organic Hot Tea

$3.75

Cold Brew

$5.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced Macchiato

$4.25

Iced Moccha

$4.25

Iced Mango Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Organic Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Organic Mango Lemonade

$4.83

Organic Lemonade

$4.25

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.99

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.75

Oj Carafe

$15.00
Strawberry and Banana Shake

Strawberry and Banana Shake

$4.25

Organic Soy Horchata

$4.25

Milk Glass

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

special milk request for coffee

$0.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.75

Soup of the Day

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$3.75

Made daily, please ask your server.

Soup Bowl

$5.75

Made daily, please ask your server.

Salads

CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD

CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD

$13.25

Julianne chicken breast, romaine lettuce, jicama, apples, pears, and cucumbers, with home-made green goddess dressing and topped with toasted sunflower seeds and dried cranberries.

SALMON CAKE SALAD

SALMON CAKE SALAD

$13.50

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, house vinaigrette, and grained Dijon mustard.

GOAT CHEESE SALAD

GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$13.25

Breaded, warm goat cheese, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.

CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.25

Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.

HONEY CHICKEN SALAD

HONEY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.25

Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.

CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD

CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD

$13.25

Romaine lettuce, homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.

TUNA SALAD PLATE

$11.25

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and house dressing.

SOUTH WESTERN SALAD

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled cajun chicken, fresh corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, tortilla chips and ranch dressing.

Entree

LUNCH FRIED CHICKEN

LUNCH FRIED CHICKEN

$14.99

A freshly made combination of breast, leg and wing. Marinated in Chef's own recipe, accompanied by coleslaw and fries.

CHICKEN BREAST PLATE

$13.00

Sauteed, garlic olive oil, broccoli, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, house potatoes, and tomato sauce.

LUNCH NEW YORK STEAK

LUNCH NEW YORK STEAK

$22.00

Sauteed garlic olive oil broccoli, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, house potatoes, and tomato sauce.

Sandwiches

TURKEY SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

$12.50

Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.

BLT SANDWICH

BLT SANDWICH

$11.75

Bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado and Hellmann's Mayo.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$11.25

Mixed greens and tomatoes.

HOUSE BURGER

HOUSE BURGER

$13.75

Mixed greens , tomato, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg.

SMOKED BBQ PULLED PORK

$12.75

Grilled onions and homemade BBQ sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$11.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions.

DIEGOS FRIED CHICKEN

DIEGOS FRIED CHICKEN

$14.25

Chicken breast marinated in Chef's own buttermilk recipe, fried egg, and mixed greens. Served with jalapeno sauce and a Kosher dill pickle.

TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH

TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH

$11.75

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.

CHEFS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.50

Melted Gruyere, Mozzarella, and Swiss cheese.

TUNA MELT

$11.50

Opened faced, tomatoes, and American cheese.

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$12.99

Grilled onions and American cheese

Kids Lunch

Chicken Fingers

$8.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.50

House Signatures

CHORIZO HASH

CHORIZO HASH

$14.50

House potatoes, fresh corn, red peppers, onions, two overeasy eggs, garnished with chipotle aioli and guacamole.

HOUSE HASH

HOUSE HASH

$14.50

Two poached eggs, chicken sausage, andouille sausage, roasted potatoes, onions, red peppers, and a side of dijon aioli.

CORN MEAL CAKES

CORN MEAL CAKES

$13.75

Cakes made with fresh corn, red peppers, and white cheddar cheese. Served with smoked Virginia Ham, two eggs any style, and roasted red pepper sauce.

EGG WHITE FRITTATA

EGG WHITE FRITTATA

$13.75

Open-faced egg white omelet with tomatoes, mushrooms, and sauteed spinach with imported feta cheese.

STEAK AND EGGS

STEAK AND EGGS

$22.00

Grilled NY Strip steak served with sauteed mushrooms, two eggs and house potatoes.

Chef Recommended

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES

$13.75

Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.25

Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.00

Two sunny-side-up eggs served on a corn tortilla with black beans, pepper jack cheese, avocado and ranchero sauce.

CHICKEN WAFFLES

CHICKEN WAFFLES

$14.99

A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.

CROISSANT SANDWICH

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$12.00

Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.

The Benedicts

SALMON BENEDICT

SALMON BENEDICT

$14.25

Two poached eggs and sautéed spinach. Served on an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce or chipotle sauce

TRADICIONAL BENEDICT

$12.25

Two poached eggs on an English muffin, Virginia ham, and Hollandaise sauce or chipotle sauce.

BLT BENEDICT

BLT BENEDICT

$13.50

Two poached eggs on an English muffin, sautéed spinach, tomatoes, bacon, avocado with chipotle sauce.

Omelette and Eggs

TWO EGGS AND MEAT

$11.75

Ham, chorizo, bacon, or sausage links.

TWO EGGS AND SPECIALTY MEATS

$14.25

Andouille, apple and maple chicken sausage or veal chive.

TWO EGGS YOUR WAY

$9.75

Served with a side and toast or pancake.

OMELET

OMELET

$12.75

With choice of two ingredients.

Special Omelettes

PARIS OMELETTE

$13.75

Homemade Dijon butter, shaved ham and Gruyere cheese.

SOUTHWEST OMELETTE

SOUTHWEST OMELETTE

$13.75

Fresh corn, tomatoes, onions, black beans, tortilla chips, and pepper jack cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.

MEXICAN OMELETTE

$13.75

Fresh jalapeños, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.

Sweet

SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST

SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST

$13.25

Oven-baked french toast with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Choice of Dulce de leche or Nutella sauce.

CREPES

CREPES

$13.75

Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.

CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST

CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST

$12.75

Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.

FULL BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$10.25

4 house buttermilk pancakes.

SOUR CREAM PANCAKES

$13.50

light, thin pancakes, served with a compote of peaches, raspberries, and blueberries.

MULTIGRAIN PANCAKES

MULTIGRAIN PANCAKES

$13.25

4 pancakes

VANILLA WAFFLE

VANILLA WAFFLE

$11.25

A crispy vanilla waffle topped with fresh berries and bananas.

BUTTERMILK SHORT

$7.50

WW SHORT PANCAKES

$8.25

HALF ORDER SOUR CREAM

$7.99

HALF ORDER CRAPES

$7.99

HALF SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST

$7.99

HALF APPLE FRENCH TOAST

$7.50

Light & Fresh

FRESH FRUIT PARFAIT

FRESH FRUIT PARFAIT

$9.00

Seasonal fresh fruit, yogurt, and a home-made granola.

STEEL OATMEAL

STEEL OATMEAL

$9.00

Fresh fruit or sauteed apples and brown sugar.

FRUIT PLATE

FRUIT PLATE

$9.00

Seasonal fresh fruit.

SPECIAL GRANOLA

SPECIAL GRANOLA

$13.00

House-made granola, raisins, cranberries, fresh pears, blueberries, strawberries, coconut, and almond milk. Side of corn cake and red pepper sauce,

Meat sides

SIDE BACON

$4.35

Boar's head

SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.99

SIDE HAM

$3.99

SIDE CHORIZO

$3.99

mild spicy chorizo Mexican style

SIDE CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$4.75

apple and maple chicken sausage, made by Amy's

SIDE ANDOUILLE

$4.75

very spicy, cajun-style

MEAT SAMPLER

$8.99

Choose 3

Sides

SIDE FRESH FRUIT

$3.50

SIDE CORN CAKE

$3.75

HOUSE POTATOES

$4.50

TWO EGGS

$3.00

TOAST

$2.75

GUACAMOLE

$4.75

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.25

SINGLE BUTTERMILK

$3.50

SINGLE WW PANCAKE

$3.75

SIDE FRIES

$4.25

ONE EGG

$1.75

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.25

SIDE SAUT APPLES

$3.75

SIDE YOGURT

$2.50

SIDE CROISSANT

$3.00

SIDE STEAK

$13.00

SIDE SALMON

$6.50

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$4.25

SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES

$5.25

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.50

Vegan

VEGAN CHORIZO

VEGAN CHORIZO

$14.50

House potatoes, fresh corn, red peppers, onions, broccoli, spinach, garnished with vegan chipotle aioli and guacamole.

THE BEYOND BURGER

THE BEYOND BURGER

$14.25

Brioche bun, mixed greens, tomatoes, and onions.

VEGAN COBB SALAD

VEGAN COBB SALAD

$11.00

Romaine, avocado, grape tomatoes, fresh corn, black beans, red onions, cucumber and our delicious vegan ranch dressing.

Kids Breakfast

KIDS FUNNY FACE

KIDS FUNNY FACE

$7.75

KIDS EGGS & FRIENDS

$8.00

KIDS FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$7.75

KIDS FRUIT PLATE

$7.00

KIDS OATMEAL

$7.00

KIDS PARFAIT

$7.00

KIDS ORAGE JUICE

$3.25

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$3.00

KIDS CRANBERRY

$3.00

KIDS MILK

$3.00

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641

Directions

Gallery
Breakfast House image
Banner pic
Main pic

