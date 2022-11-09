Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Breakfast Kitchen Bar Desert Ridge

review star

No reviews yet

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010

PHOENIX, AZ 85050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Avocado Fries

Classics

Huevos Bowl

$15.50

Bagel and Lox

$15.75

2 eggs any style / capers / red onions / tomatoes / cream cheese /choice of: plain, wheat, or everything bagel

Chilaquiles Rojos

$13.50

2 eggs any style / corn tortilla chips / homemade ranchero sauce / cilantro / avocado relish / cotija cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.25

1 egg / bacon / cheddar cheese / tomato garlic aioli / mashed potato hash brown cakes / avocado relish / brioche bun

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.25

3 scrambled eggs / flour tortillas / bacon / onions / cheddar cheese / avocado relish / black bean relish / pico de gallo / cilantro / avocado crema / cotija cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$15.75

scrambled eggs / flour tortilla / roasted potatoes / diced bacon / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / tomatoes / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$16.75

Taco Bowl

$15.25

BKB Platter

$15.75

2 eggs any style / roasted potatoes or hash brown cake / toast choice of: chicken breast / 2 organic chicken sausage links / 4 pork sausage links / 4 slices bacon / ham steak/ 6 oz tenderloin steak

Burrito Bowl

$15.75

scrambled eggs / bacon / roasted potatoes / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / tomatoes / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema / tortilla strips

Hash Brown Bowl

$13.50

2 eggs any style / crispy hash brown cake / diced fresh tomato sauce / parmesan

Philly Steak Bowl

$16.75

2 eggs any style / marinated grilled shaved ribeye / bell peppers / mushrooms / horseradish dijon mayo / grilled onions / melted mozzarella cheese /over hash brown cakes

Gyro Bowl

$15.75

2 eggs any style / 2 hash brown cakes / gyro meat / tomatoes / onions / tzatziki sauce / parsley

BKB Breakfast Bowl

$16.50

scrambled eggs / cheddar cheese / 2 hash brown cakes / tomato garlic aioli / bacon / chicken sausage / avocado relish

Waffle Fries Breakfast Nachos

$16.75

2 eggs any style / waffle fries / green chile pulled pork / black bean relish / cheddar cheese / ranchero sauce / fresh jalapeños / green onions / avocado relish / avocado crema / pico de gallo

Benedicts

Portabello Spinach

$16.00

poached eggs / english muffin / sun-dried tomato pesto / portobello mushroom / roasted tomatoes / sautéed spinach / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

South of the Border

$16.00

poached eggs / english muffin / green chile pulled pork / onions / avocado relish / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

The Basic

$15.00

poached eggs / english muffin / ham steak / sautéed spinach / crispy bacon / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

Omelets/Protein Plate

3 Cheese Omelet

$13.25

fontina / swiss / mozzarella / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

Farmer's Market Omelet

$15.50

mushrooms / cherry tomatoes / broccoli / yellow squash / sautéed spinach / zucchini / asparagus / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato pesto / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

Shrimp Scampi Omelet

$16.25

shrimp / tomatoes / cilantro / garlic / goat cheese / scallions / basil pesto / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

BYO Omelet

$13.75

Protein Plate

Pancakes/French Toast

Crispy Churro Pancake Bites

$6.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

2 buttermilk cakes / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / mixed berries

Belgian Waffle

$13.25

buttermilk waffle / honey ricotta whip / mixed berries / powdered sugar / syrup

Churro Waffle

$15.25

cinnamon sugar / vanilla ice cream / nutella / fresh berries

Plain French Toast

$12.50

2 challah slices / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / syrup

Almond Croissant

$16.00

home-baked stuffed croissants / honey ricotta whip / raspberries / almond butter syrup

Grilled Cheese French Toast

$14.25

2 challah slices / swiss cheese / bacon / syrup

Blueberry French Toast

$15.00

2 challah slices / ricotta cheese / raspberry preserve / berries / candied pecans / powdered sugar / honey ricotta whip / homemade blueberry sauce

Power Protein Pancakes

$15.50

rolled oats flour / flaxseed / chia seeds / protein powder / granola / bananas / fresh blueberries / ricotta whip

Protein Pancake Bowl

$17.00

protein pancake bites / fresh berries / peanut butter flaxseed / all-natural no sugar added banana and berry purée / gluten free granola

Chicken and Waffles Sandwich

$16.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.75

6 oz pastrami / fried egg / swiss cheese / sriracha coleslaw / horseradish dijon mayo / brioche bun

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

grilled chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / avocado relish / spicy remoulade / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

fried breaded chicken breast / bacon / sriracha coleslaw / tomato garlic aioli / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad

All-Natural Cheeseburger

$15.25

8 oz beef patty / cheddar cheese / lettuce / tomatoes / onions / tomato garlic aioli / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad

Chicken and Waffles Sandwich

$16.00

Health Options

Broccoli & Cauliflower Breakfast Cakes

$15.25

2 eggs / pesto sauce / portobello mushrooms / sliced tomatoes / fresh mozzarella cheese / broccoli & cauliflower cakes

Avocado Toast

$12.25

2 eggs any style / sourdough bread / avocado relish / cotija cheese

Sweet Potato Avocado Toast

$16.25

2 eggs any style / 2 sweet potato hash cakes / avocado relish / cotija cheese / cilantro

Power Protein Pancakes

$15.50

rolled oats flour / flaxseed / chia seeds / protein powder / granola / bananas / fresh blueberries / ricotta whip

Protein Pancake Bowl

$17.00

protein pancake bites / fresh berries / peanut butter flaxseed / all-natural no sugar added banana and berry purée / gluten free granola

Power 5 Steel Cut Oats

$9.50

oatmeal / quinoa / almonds / cranberries / blueberries / strawberries / raisin / bananas / candied pecans / brown sugar

Berry Yogurt Bliss

$9.50

low fat greek yogurt / fresh berries / bananas / almond granola / chia seeds / all-natural berry puree

Egg White Wrap

$14.25

2 egg whites / sautéed spinach / yellow squash / mushrooms / broccoli / asparagus / ranchero sauce / avocado relish / cilantro / avocado crema / zucchini / sun-dried tomato tortilla

Gluten Free Protein Bar

$7.50

rolled oats / peanut butter / granola / protein powder

Avocado Fries

$9.50

Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli

Breakfast/Lunch Bowls

Salmon Spinach Breakfast Bowl

$19.00

2 eggs any style / smoked salmon / 2 broccoli & cauliflower cakes / spinach / pine nuts / cilantro / garlic / bacon / goat cheese / basil pesto / drizzles of balsamic glaze

Spicy Sweet Potato Egg White Bowl

$16.75

Farmer's Market Bowl

$16.25

2 eggs any style / broccoli / mushrooms / asparagus / zucchini / yellow squash / spinach / quinoa / cilantro garlic / basil / balsamic glaze / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato pesto

Grilled Chicken Quinoa Fiesta Bowl

$16.25

Blackened Salmon Quinoa Spinach Bowl

$19.00

grilled salmon / spinach / bacon / pine nuts / quinoa / goat cheese / basil pesto / drizzles of balsamic glaze

Avocado Quinoa Chicken Bowl

$16.25

grilled chicken breast / roasted bell peppers / avocado / quinoa / cucumbers / pine nuts / tomatoes / yellow corn / cilantro / raisins / onions / feta cheese

Salads/Appetizers

SW Chicken Cobb

$15.25

grilled chicken / tomatoes / black beans / avocado / crispy bacon / cotija cheese / boiled egg / tortilla strips / mixed greens / roasted pepper vinaigrette

Chicken Avocado Salad

$15.25

grilled chicken / fresh avocado / cilantro / lime juice / mixed greens / onions / tomatoes / cucumbers / lemon vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.00

Avocado Fries

$9.50

Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli

Keto Friendly

KF Keto Pancakes

$15.25

keto friendly / low carb / gluten free / sugar free / pork sausage / bacon / sugar free syrup

KF Grilled Blackened Salmon Breakfast

$19.00

KF Spicy Egg White Chicken Scramble

$16.00

KF Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.75

KF Bacon/Sausage Breakfast Pizza

$15.25

KF Mexican Breakfast Pizza

$15.25

KF Avocado Smash Bowl

$15.00

2 eggs any style / broccoli & cauliflower cakes / avocado relish / pico de gallo / cotija cheese

KF Blackened Salmon Coleslaw Breakfast Bowl

$19.00

KF Carne Asada Spicy Breakfast Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

KF Pistachio Mousse Fruit Bowl

$9.50

Meat Sides

Bacon SD

$4.00

Blackened Salmon SD

$9.00

Burger Patty SD

$6.00

Chicken Sausage SD

$3.00

Chicken SD

$5.00

Chorizo SD

$4.00

Grn Chili Pork SD

$4.00

Gyro SD

$5.00

Ham Steak SD

$4.00

Pastrami SD

$4.00

Philly Stk SD

$5.00

Pork Sausage SD

$3.00

Salmon Grilled SD

$9.00

Salmon Smoked SD

$5.00

Tenderloin SD

$9.00

Sauce Sides

Almond Syrup

$1.50

Basil Pesto

$1.00

Blueberry Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Tom Aioli

$0.50

Hollandais SD

$1.00

Horseradish Dijon Mayo

$0.50

Horseradish Raw

$0.50

Lemon Vin

$0.50

Nutella

$1.00

Peanut Butter SD

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Ranchero

$0.75

Rasberry Puree

$0.75

Ricotta Whip

$0.75

Roasted Red Vin

$0.50

SF Choc Syrup

$1.00

SF Syrup

$0.50

Siracha Aioli

$0.50

Spicy Remoulade

$0.50

Sun Dried Pesto

$1.00

Sides

1 Egg SD

$1.75

2 Egg SD

$3.50

3 Egg SD

$5.25

Avo Relish SD

$1.50

Avo Sliced SD

$2.00

Bagel Everything SD

$3.00

Bagel Plain SD

$3.00

Bagel Wheat SD

$3.00

BK Potatoes SD

$3.00

Blk Bean Relish SD

$2.00

Broc Cake SD

$2.00

Cheese Block SD

$6.00

Cream Chz SD

$0.75

English Muffin SD

$3.00

French Toast SD

$7.00

Fresh Berries SD

$4.00

Fries SD

$3.00

Gr Veggie SD

$3.00

Green Salad SD

$3.00

Hashcake SD

$2.00

Hollandais SD

$1.00

Jelly SD

Nutella SD

$1.00

Pancake Keto SD

$5.00

Pancake Protein SD

$9.00

Pancake SD

$5.00

Peanut Butter SD

$0.75

Quinoa SD

$2.00

Ranchero SD

$0.75

Sour Cream SD

$0.75

Swt Cake SD

$2.00

Toast MultiGrain SD

$3.00

Toast SourDough SD

$3.00

Toast White SD

$3.00

Tofu SD

$4.00Out of stock

Tort Corn SD

$3.00

Tort Flour SD

$3.00

Tort Sundried SD

$3.00

Yogurt Cup SD

$2.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger Kid

$6.00

Cheese Crisp Kid

$3.00

Chicken Breast Kid

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Kid

$5.00

Pancake Kid

$4.00

ChocChip Pancake Kid

$4.00

Blueberry Pancake Kid

$5.00

PlainWaffle Kid

$5.00

SmoreWaffle Kid

$5.00

Plain FrTst Kid

$5.00

Stuffed FrTst Kid

$5.00

BYO Kid

$6.00

NA Bev

GreenDay Smoothie

$9.00

banana / avocado / nonfat yogurt / all-natural harvest green puree

Scottsdale Buff Smoothie

$10.00

banana / nonfat yogurt / almond milk / sugar free chocolate syrup / all-natural sunny banana / omega-3 peanut butter

Sunrise Smoothie

$9.00

nonfat yogurt / very berry puree / banana / all-natural sunny banana

Orange Juice

$7.00

fresh squeezed

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Pellegrino

$6.00

Redbull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Coffee

TOGO Coffee

$3.75

TOGO Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

The Dirty Chai

$4.95

Vanilla Sunrise

$4.95

The BKB

$4.95

The OCD Ossessive Comp

$4.95

The Alarm Clock

$4.95

White Mocha

$4.95

Caramel Machiato

$4.95

Chai Latte

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Mocha

$4.95

Double Espresso

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX, AZ 85050

Directions

Gallery
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Buzz Eatery - Scottsdale, AZ
orange starNo Reviews
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 537
6501 E Greenway Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Scottsdale Quarter
orange starNo Reviews
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133 SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
orange star4.5 • 874
14795 N Northsight Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - McDowell Mountain
orange star4.6 • 2,437
10101 E Bell Road #107 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Paradise Valley
orange star4.5 • 811
10637 N Tatum Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in PHOENIX

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PHOENIX
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston