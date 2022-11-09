- Home
- Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Desert Ridge
Breakfast Kitchen Bar Desert Ridge
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010
PHOENIX, AZ 85050
Popular Items
Classics
Huevos Bowl
Bagel and Lox
2 eggs any style / capers / red onions / tomatoes / cream cheese /choice of: plain, wheat, or everything bagel
Chilaquiles Rojos
2 eggs any style / corn tortilla chips / homemade ranchero sauce / cilantro / avocado relish / cotija cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
1 egg / bacon / cheddar cheese / tomato garlic aioli / mashed potato hash brown cakes / avocado relish / brioche bun
Breakfast Quesadilla
3 scrambled eggs / flour tortillas / bacon / onions / cheddar cheese / avocado relish / black bean relish / pico de gallo / cilantro / avocado crema / cotija cheese
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs / flour tortilla / roasted potatoes / diced bacon / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / tomatoes / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema
Steak Breakfast Burrito
Taco Bowl
BKB Platter
2 eggs any style / roasted potatoes or hash brown cake / toast choice of: chicken breast / 2 organic chicken sausage links / 4 pork sausage links / 4 slices bacon / ham steak/ 6 oz tenderloin steak
Burrito Bowl
scrambled eggs / bacon / roasted potatoes / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / tomatoes / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema / tortilla strips
Hash Brown Bowl
2 eggs any style / crispy hash brown cake / diced fresh tomato sauce / parmesan
Philly Steak Bowl
2 eggs any style / marinated grilled shaved ribeye / bell peppers / mushrooms / horseradish dijon mayo / grilled onions / melted mozzarella cheese /over hash brown cakes
Gyro Bowl
2 eggs any style / 2 hash brown cakes / gyro meat / tomatoes / onions / tzatziki sauce / parsley
BKB Breakfast Bowl
scrambled eggs / cheddar cheese / 2 hash brown cakes / tomato garlic aioli / bacon / chicken sausage / avocado relish
Waffle Fries Breakfast Nachos
2 eggs any style / waffle fries / green chile pulled pork / black bean relish / cheddar cheese / ranchero sauce / fresh jalapeños / green onions / avocado relish / avocado crema / pico de gallo
Benedicts
Portabello Spinach
poached eggs / english muffin / sun-dried tomato pesto / portobello mushroom / roasted tomatoes / sautéed spinach / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad
South of the Border
poached eggs / english muffin / green chile pulled pork / onions / avocado relish / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad
The Basic
poached eggs / english muffin / ham steak / sautéed spinach / crispy bacon / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad
Omelets/Protein Plate
3 Cheese Omelet
fontina / swiss / mozzarella / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad
Farmer's Market Omelet
mushrooms / cherry tomatoes / broccoli / yellow squash / sautéed spinach / zucchini / asparagus / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato pesto / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad
Shrimp Scampi Omelet
shrimp / tomatoes / cilantro / garlic / goat cheese / scallions / basil pesto / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad
BYO Omelet
Protein Plate
Pancakes/French Toast
Crispy Churro Pancake Bites
Buttermilk Pancakes
2 buttermilk cakes / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / mixed berries
Belgian Waffle
buttermilk waffle / honey ricotta whip / mixed berries / powdered sugar / syrup
Churro Waffle
cinnamon sugar / vanilla ice cream / nutella / fresh berries
Plain French Toast
2 challah slices / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / syrup
Almond Croissant
home-baked stuffed croissants / honey ricotta whip / raspberries / almond butter syrup
Grilled Cheese French Toast
2 challah slices / swiss cheese / bacon / syrup
Blueberry French Toast
2 challah slices / ricotta cheese / raspberry preserve / berries / candied pecans / powdered sugar / honey ricotta whip / homemade blueberry sauce
Power Protein Pancakes
rolled oats flour / flaxseed / chia seeds / protein powder / granola / bananas / fresh blueberries / ricotta whip
Protein Pancake Bowl
protein pancake bites / fresh berries / peanut butter flaxseed / all-natural no sugar added banana and berry purée / gluten free granola
Chicken and Waffles Sandwich
Sandwiches & Burgers
Pastrami Sandwich
6 oz pastrami / fried egg / swiss cheese / sriracha coleslaw / horseradish dijon mayo / brioche bun
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / avocado relish / spicy remoulade / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried breaded chicken breast / bacon / sriracha coleslaw / tomato garlic aioli / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad
All-Natural Cheeseburger
8 oz beef patty / cheddar cheese / lettuce / tomatoes / onions / tomato garlic aioli / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad
Chicken and Waffles Sandwich
Health Options
Broccoli & Cauliflower Breakfast Cakes
2 eggs / pesto sauce / portobello mushrooms / sliced tomatoes / fresh mozzarella cheese / broccoli & cauliflower cakes
Avocado Toast
2 eggs any style / sourdough bread / avocado relish / cotija cheese
Sweet Potato Avocado Toast
2 eggs any style / 2 sweet potato hash cakes / avocado relish / cotija cheese / cilantro
Power Protein Pancakes
rolled oats flour / flaxseed / chia seeds / protein powder / granola / bananas / fresh blueberries / ricotta whip
Protein Pancake Bowl
protein pancake bites / fresh berries / peanut butter flaxseed / all-natural no sugar added banana and berry purée / gluten free granola
Power 5 Steel Cut Oats
oatmeal / quinoa / almonds / cranberries / blueberries / strawberries / raisin / bananas / candied pecans / brown sugar
Berry Yogurt Bliss
low fat greek yogurt / fresh berries / bananas / almond granola / chia seeds / all-natural berry puree
Egg White Wrap
2 egg whites / sautéed spinach / yellow squash / mushrooms / broccoli / asparagus / ranchero sauce / avocado relish / cilantro / avocado crema / zucchini / sun-dried tomato tortilla
Gluten Free Protein Bar
rolled oats / peanut butter / granola / protein powder
Avocado Fries
Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli
Breakfast/Lunch Bowls
Salmon Spinach Breakfast Bowl
2 eggs any style / smoked salmon / 2 broccoli & cauliflower cakes / spinach / pine nuts / cilantro / garlic / bacon / goat cheese / basil pesto / drizzles of balsamic glaze
Spicy Sweet Potato Egg White Bowl
Farmer's Market Bowl
2 eggs any style / broccoli / mushrooms / asparagus / zucchini / yellow squash / spinach / quinoa / cilantro garlic / basil / balsamic glaze / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato pesto
Grilled Chicken Quinoa Fiesta Bowl
Blackened Salmon Quinoa Spinach Bowl
grilled salmon / spinach / bacon / pine nuts / quinoa / goat cheese / basil pesto / drizzles of balsamic glaze
Avocado Quinoa Chicken Bowl
grilled chicken breast / roasted bell peppers / avocado / quinoa / cucumbers / pine nuts / tomatoes / yellow corn / cilantro / raisins / onions / feta cheese
Salads/Appetizers
SW Chicken Cobb
grilled chicken / tomatoes / black beans / avocado / crispy bacon / cotija cheese / boiled egg / tortilla strips / mixed greens / roasted pepper vinaigrette
Chicken Avocado Salad
grilled chicken / fresh avocado / cilantro / lime juice / mixed greens / onions / tomatoes / cucumbers / lemon vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon Salad
Avocado Fries
Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli
Keto Friendly
KF Keto Pancakes
keto friendly / low carb / gluten free / sugar free / pork sausage / bacon / sugar free syrup
KF Grilled Blackened Salmon Breakfast
KF Spicy Egg White Chicken Scramble
KF Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger
KF Bacon/Sausage Breakfast Pizza
KF Mexican Breakfast Pizza
KF Avocado Smash Bowl
2 eggs any style / broccoli & cauliflower cakes / avocado relish / pico de gallo / cotija cheese
KF Blackened Salmon Coleslaw Breakfast Bowl
KF Carne Asada Spicy Breakfast Bowl
KF Pistachio Mousse Fruit Bowl
Meat Sides
Sauce Sides
Almond Syrup
Basil Pesto
Blueberry Sauce
Garlic Tom Aioli
Hollandais SD
Horseradish Dijon Mayo
Horseradish Raw
Lemon Vin
Nutella
Peanut Butter SD
Pico
Ranch
Ranchero
Rasberry Puree
Ricotta Whip
Roasted Red Vin
SF Choc Syrup
SF Syrup
Siracha Aioli
Spicy Remoulade
Sun Dried Pesto
Sides
1 Egg SD
2 Egg SD
3 Egg SD
Avo Relish SD
Avo Sliced SD
Bagel Everything SD
Bagel Plain SD
Bagel Wheat SD
BK Potatoes SD
Blk Bean Relish SD
Broc Cake SD
Cheese Block SD
Cream Chz SD
English Muffin SD
French Toast SD
Fresh Berries SD
Fries SD
Gr Veggie SD
Green Salad SD
Hashcake SD
Hollandais SD
Jelly SD
Nutella SD
Pancake Keto SD
Pancake Protein SD
Pancake SD
Peanut Butter SD
Quinoa SD
Ranchero SD
Sour Cream SD
Swt Cake SD
Toast MultiGrain SD
Toast SourDough SD
Toast White SD
Tofu SD
Tort Corn SD
Tort Flour SD
Tort Sundried SD
Yogurt Cup SD
Kids Menu
NA Bev
GreenDay Smoothie
banana / avocado / nonfat yogurt / all-natural harvest green puree
Scottsdale Buff Smoothie
banana / nonfat yogurt / almond milk / sugar free chocolate syrup / all-natural sunny banana / omega-3 peanut butter
Sunrise Smoothie
nonfat yogurt / very berry puree / banana / all-natural sunny banana
Orange Juice
fresh squeezed
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Hot Chocolate
Pellegrino
Redbull
SF Redbull
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX, AZ 85050