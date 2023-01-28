Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

Breakfast Kitchen Bar Scottsdale Quarter

15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133

SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254

Popular Items

Bacon SD
3 Egg SD
Hash Brown Bowl

Classics

Huevos Bowl

$15.50

Bagel and Lox

$15.75

2 eggs any style / capers / red onions / tomatoes / cream cheese /choice of: plain, wheat, or everything bagel

Chilaquiles Rojos

$13.50

2 eggs any style / corn tortilla chips / homemade ranchero sauce / cilantro / avocado relish / cotija cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.25

1 egg / bacon / cheddar cheese / tomato garlic aioli / mashed potato hash brown cakes / avocado relish / brioche bun

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.25

3 scrambled eggs / flour tortillas / bacon / onions / cheddar cheese / avocado relish / black bean relish / pico de gallo / cilantro / avocado crema / cotija cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$15.75

scrambled eggs / flour tortilla / roasted potatoes / diced bacon / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / tomatoes / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$16.75

Taco Bowl

$15.25

BKB Platter

$15.75

2 eggs any style / roasted potatoes or hash brown cake / toast choice of: chicken breast / 2 organic chicken sausage links / 4 pork sausage links / 4 slices bacon / ham steak/ 6 oz tenderloin steak

Burrito Bowl

$15.75

scrambled eggs / bacon / roasted potatoes / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / tomatoes / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema / tortilla strips

Hash Brown Bowl

$13.50

2 eggs any style / crispy hash brown cake / diced fresh tomato sauce / parmesan

Philly Steak Bowl

$16.75

2 eggs any style / marinated grilled shaved ribeye / bell peppers / mushrooms / horseradish dijon mayo / grilled onions / melted mozzarella cheese /over hash brown cakes

Gyro Bowl

$15.75

2 eggs any style / 2 hash brown cakes / gyro meat / tomatoes / onions / tzatziki sauce / parsley

BKB Breakfast Bowl

$16.50

scrambled eggs / cheddar cheese / 2 hash brown cakes / tomato garlic aioli / bacon / chicken sausage / avocado relish

Waffle Fries Breakfast Nachos

$16.75

2 eggs any style / waffle fries / green chile pulled pork / black bean relish / cheddar cheese / ranchero sauce / fresh jalapeños / green onions / avocado relish / avocado crema / pico de gallo

Benedicts

Portabello Spinach

$16.00

poached eggs / english muffin / sun-dried tomato pesto / portobello mushroom / roasted tomatoes / sautéed spinach / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

South of the Border

$16.00

poached eggs / english muffin / green chile pulled pork / onions / avocado relish / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

The Basic

$15.00

poached eggs / english muffin / ham steak / sautéed spinach / crispy bacon / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

Omelets/Protein Plate

3 Cheese Omelet

$13.25

fontina / swiss / mozzarella / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

Farmer's Market Omelet

$15.50

mushrooms / cherry tomatoes / broccoli / yellow squash / sautéed spinach / zucchini / asparagus / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato pesto / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

Shrimp Scampi Omelet

$16.25

shrimp / tomatoes / cilantro / garlic / goat cheese / scallions / basil pesto / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad

BYO Omelet

$13.75

Protein Plate

Pancakes/French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

2 buttermilk cakes / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / mixed berries

Belgian Waffle

$13.25

buttermilk waffle / honey ricotta whip / mixed berries / powdered sugar / syrup

Churro Waffle

$15.25

cinnamon sugar / vanilla ice cream / nutella / fresh berries

Plain French Toast

$12.50

2 challah slices / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / syrup

Almond Croissant

$16.00

home-baked stuffed croissants / honey ricotta whip / raspberries / almond butter syrup

Grilled Cheese French Toast

$14.25

2 challah slices / swiss cheese / bacon / syrup

Blueberry French Toast

$15.00

2 challah slices / ricotta cheese / raspberry preserve / berries / candied pecans / powdered sugar / honey ricotta whip / homemade blueberry sauce

Power Protein Pancakes

$15.50

rolled oats flour / flaxseed / chia seeds / protein powder / granola / bananas / fresh blueberries / ricotta whip

Protein Pancake Bowl

$17.00

protein pancake bites / fresh berries / peanut butter flaxseed / all-natural no sugar added banana and berry purée / gluten free granola

Chicken and Waffles Sandwich

$16.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.75

6 oz pastrami / fried egg / swiss cheese / sriracha coleslaw / horseradish dijon mayo / brioche bun

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

grilled chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / avocado relish / spicy remoulade / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

fried breaded chicken breast / bacon / sriracha coleslaw / tomato garlic aioli / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad

All-Natural Cheeseburger

$15.25

8 oz beef patty / cheddar cheese / lettuce / tomatoes / onions / tomato garlic aioli / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad

Chicken and Waffles Sandwich

$16.00

Health Options

Broccoli & Cauliflower Breakfast Cakes

$15.25

2 eggs / pesto sauce / portobello mushrooms / sliced tomatoes / fresh mozzarella cheese / broccoli & cauliflower cakes

Avocado Toast

$12.25

2 eggs any style / sourdough bread / avocado relish / cotija cheese

Sweet Potato Avocado Toast

$16.25

2 eggs any style / 2 sweet potato hash cakes / avocado relish / cotija cheese / cilantro

Power Protein Pancakes

$15.50

rolled oats flour / flaxseed / chia seeds / protein powder / granola / bananas / fresh blueberries / ricotta whip

Protein Pancake Bowl

$17.00

protein pancake bites / fresh berries / peanut butter flaxseed / all-natural no sugar added banana and berry purée / gluten free granola

Power 5 Steel Cut Oats

$9.50

oatmeal / quinoa / almonds / cranberries / blueberries / strawberries / raisin / bananas / candied pecans / brown sugar

Berry Yogurt Bliss

$9.50

low fat greek yogurt / fresh berries / bananas / almond granola / chia seeds / all-natural berry puree

Egg White Wrap

$14.25

2 egg whites / sautéed spinach / yellow squash / mushrooms / broccoli / asparagus / ranchero sauce / avocado relish / cilantro / avocado crema / zucchini / sun-dried tomato tortilla

Gluten Free Protein Bar

$7.50

rolled oats / peanut butter / granola / protein powder

Avocado Fries

$9.50

Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli

Breakfast/Lunch Bowls

Salmon Spinach Breakfast Bowl

$19.00

2 eggs any style / smoked salmon / 2 broccoli & cauliflower cakes / spinach / pine nuts / cilantro / garlic / bacon / goat cheese / basil pesto / drizzles of balsamic glaze

Spicy Sweet Potato Egg White Bowl

$16.75

Farmer's Market Bowl

$16.25

2 eggs any style / broccoli / mushrooms / asparagus / zucchini / yellow squash / spinach / quinoa / cilantro garlic / basil / balsamic glaze / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato pesto

Grilled Chicken Quinoa Fiesta Bowl

$16.25

Blackened Salmon Quinoa Spinach Bowl

$19.00

grilled salmon / spinach / bacon / pine nuts / quinoa / goat cheese / basil pesto / drizzles of balsamic glaze

Avocado Quinoa Chicken Bowl

$16.25

grilled chicken breast / roasted bell peppers / avocado / quinoa / cucumbers / pine nuts / tomatoes / yellow corn / cilantro / raisins / onions / feta cheese

Salads/Appetizers

SW Chicken Cobb

$15.25

grilled chicken / tomatoes / black beans / avocado / crispy bacon / cotija cheese / boiled egg / tortilla strips / mixed greens / roasted pepper vinaigrette

Chicken Avocado Salad

$15.25

grilled chicken / fresh avocado / cilantro / lime juice / mixed greens / onions / tomatoes / cucumbers / lemon vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.00

Avocado Fries

$9.50

Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli

Keto Friendly

KF Keto Pancakes

$15.25

keto friendly / low carb / gluten free / sugar free / pork sausage / bacon / sugar free syrup

KF Blackened Salmon Breakfast

$19.00

KF Egg White Chicken Scramble

$16.00

KF Spicy Cheeseburger

$16.75

KF Bacon/Sausage Breakfast Pizza

$15.25

KF Mexican Breakfast Pizza

$15.25

KF Avocado Smash Bowl

$15.00

2 eggs any style / broccoli & cauliflower cakes / avocado relish / pico de gallo / cotija cheese

KF Salmon Coleslaw Bowl

$19.00

KF Carne Asada Bowl

$18.00

KF Pistachio Mousse Fruit Bowl

$9.50

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger Kid

$6.00

Cheese Crisp Kid

$3.00

Chicken Breast Kid

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Kid

$5.00

Pancake Kid

$4.00

ChocChip Pancake Kid

$4.00

Blueberry Pancake Kid

$5.00

PlainWaffle Kid

$5.00

SmoreWaffle Kid

$5.00

Plain FrTst Kid

$5.00

Stuffed FrTst Kid

$5.00

BYO Kid

$6.00

Meat Sides

Bacon SD

$4.00

Blackened Salmon SD

$9.00

Burger Patty SD

$6.00

Chicken Sausage SD

$3.00

Chicken SD

$5.00

Chorizo SD

$4.00

Grn Chili Pork SD

$4.00

Gyro SD

$5.00

Ham Steak SD

$4.00

Pastrami SD

$4.00

Philly Stk SD

$5.00

Pork Sausage SD

$3.00

Salmon Grilled SD

$9.00

Salmon Smoked SD

$5.00

Tenderloin SD

$9.00

Sauce Sides

Almond Syrup

$1.50

Basil Pesto

$1.00

Blueberry Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Tom Aioli

$0.50

Hollandais SD

$1.00

Horseradish Dijon Mayo

$0.50

Horseradish Raw

$0.50

Lemon Vin

$0.50

Nutella

$1.00

Peanut Butter SD

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50Out of stock

Ranchero

$0.75

Rasberry Puree

$0.75

Ricotta Whip

$0.75

Roasted Red Vin

$0.50

SF Choc Syrup

$1.00

SF Syrup

$0.50

Siracha Aioli

$0.50

Spicy Remoulade

$0.50

Sun Dried Pesto

$1.00

Sides

1 Egg SD

$1.75

2 Egg SD

$3.50

3 Egg SD

$5.25

Avo Relish SD

$1.50

Avo Sliced SD

$2.00

Bagel Everything SD

$3.00

Bagel Plain SD

$3.00

Bagel Wheat SD

$3.00

BK Potatoes SD

$3.00

Blk Bean Relish SD

$2.00

Broc Cake SD

$2.00

Cheese Block SD

$6.00

Cream Chz SD

$0.75

English Muffin SD

$3.00

French Toast SD

$7.00

Fresh Berries SD

$4.00

Fries SD

$3.00

Gr Veggie SD

$3.00

Green Salad SD

$3.00

Hashcake SD

$2.00

Hollandais SD

$1.00

Jelly SD

Nutella SD

$1.00

Pancake Keto SD

$5.00

Pancake Protein SD

$9.00

Pancake SD

$5.00

Peanut Butter SD

$0.75

Quinoa SD

$2.00

Ranchero SD

$0.75

Sour Cream SD

$0.75

Swt Cake SD

$2.00

Toast MultiGrain SD

$3.00

Toast SourDough SD

$3.00

Toast White SD

$3.00

Tofu SD

$4.00

Tort Corn SD

$3.00

Tort Flour SD

$3.00

Tort Sundried SD

$3.00

Yogurt Cup SD

$2.00

NA Bev

GreenDay Smoothie

$9.00

banana / avocado / nonfat yogurt / all-natural harvest green puree

Scottsdale Buff Smoothie

$10.00

banana / nonfat yogurt / almond milk / sugar free chocolate syrup / all-natural sunny banana / omega-3 peanut butter

Sunrise Smoothie

$9.00

nonfat yogurt / very berry puree / banana / all-natural sunny banana

Orange Juice

$7.00

fresh squeezed

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Pellegrino

$6.00

Redbull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Coffee

TOGO Coffee

$3.75

TOGO Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

The Dirty Chai

$5.00

Vanilla Sunrise

$5.00

The BKB

$5.00

The OCD Ossessive Comp

$5.00

The Alarm Clock

$5.00

White Mocha

$5.00

Caramel Machiato

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Double Espresso

$3.50
