The Breakfast Mug

review star

No reviews yet

1401 South El Camino Real, Ste 1108

Oceanside, CA 92054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Morning Favorites

Easy Morning

$12.25

Two eggs any style, served with choice of bacon or turkey links and pancake or french toast

Traditional Breakfast

$13.75

Two eggs any style, served with choice of crispy bacon, turkey link or pork sausages. Includes two sides

Duck Avocado Toast

$18.75

Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$17.75

Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style

Avocado Toast

$12.75

Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style

Country Breakfast

$18.75

Grilled Duck Breast, three pork patties, house made biscuit & gravy. Includes one side

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.75

Home made gravy served on top of golden biscuit, two eggs any style. Includes two sides.

Mexican Eggs

$12.75

Two eggs screambled with onions, serranos peppers, tomatoes, melted cheese on top, avocado. Includes two sides

Ranchero Eggs

$12.75

Two over easy eggs served on a slightly cook corn tortillas, red salsa, cheese, avocado. Includes two sides

Chorizo & Eggs

$14.75

Three scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican chorizo, cheese, avocado. Includes two sides

The Breakfast Board

$42.75

Avocado toast, strawberry Nutella pancake, flambe French toast, 5 oz top sirloin steak, crispy bacon, Canadian ham, turkey sausages, scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, hash browns & seasonal fresh fruit

Mug's Favorites

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.25

Three scrambled eggs with grilled diced ham, served with cheese, avocado and house aioli

Breakfast Burrito

$14.75

Crispy bacon, avocado, cheese, diced potatoes, grilled onions & three scrambled eggs

Eggs Benedict

$14.75

Grilled Canadian bacon served on lightly warmed English muffin finished with hollandaise sauce

Veggie Benedict

$13.25

Grilled tomatoes, organic spinach, sliced avocado & hollandaise sauce

Pastrami Benedict

$16.75

Premier beef pastrami, grilled organic asparagus, avocado & hollandaise sauce

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.75

Grilled round tomato, organic arugula, hollandaise sauce & avocado

Duck Benedict

$18.75

Grilled duck breast, organic mixed greens, strawberry rhubarb, hollandaise sauce & avocado

Fab’s Spicy Melt

$14.75

Three scrambled eggs with ham, cheese, grilled onions, avocado & chipotle sauce served on toasted sourdough bread

Steak & Eggs

$22.25

10oz top sirloin cooked to the right temperature served with two eggs any style Includes two sides

The Mug Chilakiles

$17.75

Corn tortilla chips cooked in green salsa, topped with ham, grilled onions, cheese, sour cream and two eggs any style. Choice of Steak or Chicken

Chicken Machaca

$17.25

Three scrambled eggs served with grilled chicken, grilled bell pepper, diced onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and salsa on the side

Omelettes

Denver Omelette

$14.75

Crispy bacon, grilled ham, bell peppers, onions & cheddar cheese

Sea Food Omelette

$19.25

Grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, organic asparagus, sautéed corn. Avocado and our house creamy sauce on top

Veggie Good Omelette

$13.75

Grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, organic asparagus, sautéed corn. Avocado and our house creamy sauce on top

Caprese Omelette

$13.75

Grilled round sliced tomatoes, sauteed spinach, melted mozzarella. Topped with cherry tomatoes & avocado with a touch of basil infused olive oil

Meat Lovers Omelette

$17.25

Served with pork, Italian & turkey sausage, organic spinach. Avocado & house creamy sauce on top

Sonora Omelette

$17.25

Mexican chorizo, grilled onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese & avocado on top

San Diego Omelette

$14.75

Served with crispy bacon, organic sauteed spinach, grilled onions, melted cheese and avocado on top

Create Your Omelette

$14.25

Three egg Omelette with your choice of 4 ingredients

Waffles, Pancakes & French Toast

Strawberry Waffle

$13.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Traditional Waffle

$9.50

Golden waffle served with powder sugar & syrup

Coconut Waffle

$13.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Breakfast Waffle

$15.75

Waffle sandwich served with three scrambles eggs, crispy bacon, melted cheese and side of fruit

Cristy Chicken & Waffle

$18.75

Italian herbs breaded boneless chicken breast served with hash browns & syrup

Cinnamon Pancakes

$13.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

S’more Pancakes

$14.25

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Classic Pancakes

$11.25

Served with syrup, butter and lots of awesomeness

Flambe Toast

$13.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Nutella Toast

$14.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Let’s Mug it up!

$22.75

Pancake, French toast, waffle, served with bacon, hash browns & two eggs any style

Traditional French Toast

$10.25

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Mug’s Burger

$14.25

8oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce & house mayo

BLTA Sandwich

$12.75

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & aioli mayo

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.25

Grilled top sirloin, bell pepper, onions, melted cheese & house mayo

Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, melted cheese & house mayo

Breakfast Burger

$16.75

8oz Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, house mayo & sunny side up egg

O’side Deluxe Burger

$16.75

8oz Angus beef patty, crispy bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms & blue cheese crumbles and aioli mayo

Reuben Sandwich

$13.75

Low sodium premier lean Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island & aioli sauce

Tuna Melt

$13.25

Fresh cucumber, onions, celery, lettuce, aioli mayo and melted cheese on lightly toasted sourdough bread

Mexican Torta

$17.75

Grilled top sirloin steak, grilled ham, sliced pastrami, turkey sausage, chipotle sauce, grilled tomatoes & onions, melted cheese, sliced avocado and house aioli mayo

Lunch

House Salad

$8.75

Organic mixed greens dressed with champagne vinaigrette served with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and fresh avocado Salmon $12, Steak $14, Chicken $8, Duck Breast $8

Lunch Salmon

$19.75

Garlic salmon served on a bed of sauteed broccoli, asparagus, mushrooms, tomatoes, organic corn, side of Spanish rice and avocado

California Burrito

$18.75

Grilled top sirloin, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado Served with one side

Chipotle Chicken

$18.75

Grilled chicken breast served with Mexican rice, sauteed vegetables, avocado and creamy chipotle sauce on top

Carne Asada Fries

$16.75

Grilled top sirloin, bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, melted cheese & creamy house sauce

Let’s Taco About It

$14.75

Mix and match two tacos from our selection of grilled steak, shrimp or chicken Served with rice and beans. Sub grilled salmon $4

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.75

Two chicken enchiladas topped with green salsa, avocado and cheese Served with rice and refried beans

Surf & Turf Burrito

$18.75

Marinated grilled steak & shrimp, salsa fresca, avocado, sour cream, covered with green salsa Served with rice and beans

The Mug’s Nachos

$18.75

Served with refried beans, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, melted cheese grilled steak, chicken and chorizo Add Shrimp $4

Quesadilla Suprema

$18.75

Grilled shrimp, grilled steak, salsa fresca and melted cheese. Guacamole, sour cream and refried beans on the side

Kids Menu

Kids Omelette

$8.75

Includes one side dish

Kids Burrito

$8.75

Includes one side dish

Kids Pancake

$8.75

Includes one side dish

Kids Nuggets

$8.75

Includes one side dish

Kids Drinks

$1.50

A la Carte Items

1/2 Waffle

$4.75

Angus Beef Patty

$8.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon (4)

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Cheese

$0.75

Corn Chips

$1.00

Egg (1)

$2.50

Egg Whites (2)

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

French Toast

$4.75

Fruit

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Salmon (8oz)

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp (10-12)

$6.00

Grilled Steak (10 oz)

$14.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

House Potatoes

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Pancake

$4.75

Pork Partties

$4.00

Pork Sausage (3)

$4.00

Salsa Fresca

$2.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Sliced Toast

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Tortilla

$1.00

Turkey Sausage (4)

$4.00

Vegetables

$3.00

Grilled Duck

$8.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

DRINKS

Iced Coffee Sips

Iced Coffee Sips

Mugs’ Mocha

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Peppermint Indulgence

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Irish Caramel

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Classy Americano

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Chai Brûlée

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Juices

$4.75

Orange, Apple,Pineapple, Grapefruit, Cranberry

Coffee

$2.75

Mexican Hot Cocoa

$4.25

Milk/Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Mugtails

Lavender Breeze

$4.25

A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles

Peach Lemonade

$4.25

A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles

Cherry Watermelon

$4.25

A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles

Blackberry Mango

$4.25

A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We're family owned breakfast & lunch restaurant. The Breakfast Mug offer a great selection of California style breakfast and comfort food lunch items using local produce and wonderful fair-trade organic coffee roasted locally.

Website

Location

1401 South El Camino Real, Ste 1108, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

