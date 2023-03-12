A map showing the location of Breakfast Republic BR West HollywoodView gallery

Breakfast Republic BR West Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

7141 Santa Monica Boulevard

Suite 500

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

V-Bloody Mary

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Immune Boost

$4.00

REFILL

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee + Shot

$6.50

Cafe de Olla

$4.75

Americano

$3.00

Iced Ube Latte

$6.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Breakfast Republic Latte

$5.00+

Oreo Latte

$5.00+

Salted Carmel Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Mexican Mocha

$5.00+

OCP

$4.00+

Cocky12

$4.00+

Sweet Cocky

$4.50+

Cold Brew 32oz

$12.00

Beers & Bubbles

Juneshine Mango

$7.00

Stone Buenaveza

$7.00

Ballast Wahoo

$7.00

Ballast Longfin

$7.00

Michelada

$9.00

Delicious IPA

$7.00

Beer Flight

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Prosecco Mimosa

$10.00

Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Brut/Carafe Juice

$25.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Spicy Bloody

$13.00

Jurassic Bloody

$13.00

Drunken Oreo

$12.00

Morning Mule

$10.00

French Toast Rocks

$12.00

Big Boozy Brew

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Sparkling Screwdriver

$11.00

Pisco Pucker

$11.00

Liquor

Seagrams Vodka

$6.00

Fugu Vodka

$8.00

Fug Habanero

$8.00

Espresso Vodka

$6.00

Chocolate Vodka

$6.00

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Jameson

$9.00

Coffee Whiskey

$8.00

Pisco

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Creme de Cacao

$6.00

Butterscotch Scnapps

$6.00

Kombucha

Blood Orange Kombucha

$5.00+

Lavendar Peach Kombucha

$5.00+

Kombucha Flight

$10.00

Red Booch

$6.00+

Playing Fare

Breakfast Sammie

$13.75

jurassic pork bacon, tomato, herb spread, eggs sunny side up, and sourdough bread, served with house potatoes

Veggie Breakfast Tostadas

$11.00

black beans, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, green onion, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and two egg any style, served with house potatoes

Turkey Meatloaf Hash

$15.00

smashed turkey meatloaf and house potatoes, spinach, pesto, and three eggs any style, servied with your choice of bread

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.75

topped with parmesan breadcrumbs, chives and three eggs any style

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$16.75

skirt steak, eggs, pico de gallo infused guacamole, potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream, served with black beans, mexican rice and salsa

Chilaquiles

$14.00

corn tortillas, house made red salsa, three eggs any style, queso fresco, mexican cheese, and sour cream, served with black beans and mexican rice

American

$13.50

three eggs any style, choice of sausage or three strips of bacon, house potatoes, and your choice of bread

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

gouda cheese infused grits and shrimp cooked with br cluckin' good hot suace, fresh sweet corn, and chives, served with three eggs any style

Breakfast Jambalaya

$18.00

shrimp and portuguese linguisa sausage, rice, green onion, red bell pepper, and fire roasted tomato, topped with three eggs any style

Yogurt Bowl

$11.00

whipped greek yogurt, house granola, bruleed banana, berries, chia seeds, and coconut flakes

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

6oz skirt steak with cilantro chimichurri sauce, served with bacon hash browns, three eggs any style and your choice of bread

Breakfast Burger

$15.50

beef patty, portuguese linguisa sausage, muenster cheese, egg any style, spinach, fried onion, and thousand island spread on a brioche bun, served with house potatoes

Family Style-5

$39.95

Bene/Om/Scrams

Cluck Madame Benedict

$13.75

ham, gruyere cheese, bechamel sauce, and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes our version of the classic croque monsieur

Mushroom and Pesto Benedict

$13.00

button & oyster mushrooms, red bell pepper, spinach and pesto sauce with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes

Jurassic Pork Benedict

$14.00

jurassic pork bacon and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes

Traditional Benedict

$13.00

canadian bacon and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes

San Diego Benedict

$13.75

turkey, avocado, cilantro and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes

Crab & Crawfish Benedict

$20.00

blackberry-jalapeno jam, guajillo and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes

BYO Omelet

$10.00

Chicken Fennel Omelet

$14.00

chicken fennel sausage, red oinion, green bell pepper, jalapeno and jack cheese, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread

Shrimp Frittata

$15.75

open face omelet with asparagus, red bell pepper, shrimp, bacon, ricotta cheese and chives, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread

Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Sausage Omelet

$14.50

jalapeno bacon cheddar sausage, garlic, onion, chopped bacon, and cheddar cheese, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread

Mashed Potato Omelet

$12.00

bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread

Portuguese Scramble

$12.50

bacon, br cluckin' good hot sauce (mixed in), green bell pepper, garlic, tomato, thyme, and oregano served with house poatoes and your choice of bread

Protein Lover Scramble

$13.75

jurassic pork, ham, bacon, cheddar, and onion, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread

Seasonal Scramble

$11.50

suateed seasonal vegetables, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread

Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Oreo Pancakes

$11.00

chocolate pancakes with cream filling and oreo crumble

Bacon Pancakes

$12.50

comes with four pancakes

Churro Pancakes

$9.50

dusted with cinnamon sugar

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.00

topped with malnutes and cinnamon frosting

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes

$11.00

served with cheesecake cream

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes

$10.00

topped with fresh pinapple and pineapple butter

Lemon Coconut Pancakes

$10.00

topped with lemon zest glaze and roasted coconut flakes

Pancake Flight

$16.00

choose three of the above, mix & match

Banana Split French Toast

$13.00

topped with bruleed banana, vanilla ice cream, walnuts and chocolate sauce

S'mores French Toast

$12.00

graham cracker crusted brioche bread topped with toasted marshmallows and chocolate sauce

Mr Presley French Toast

$13.75

peanut butter stuffed french toast topped with bananas foster and bacon

Strawberry Marscapone French Toast

$12.75

GF Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$11.00

topped with choice of bananas foster or strawberries and house whipped cream

Brioche French Toast

$9.50

French Toast Sampler

$19.00

choose three of the above, mix & match

Vegan/Gains

Vegan / Gains

Jammin' Bennie

$17.50

blackberry-jalapeno jam, italian vegan sausage, plant-based eggs and vegan hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes

Harvest Omelet

$17.00

plant-based eggs, asparagus, avocado, spinach, onion, jalapeno and vegan sausage, served with choice of vegan bread

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$17.50

meatless beef strips, plant-based eggs, pico de gallo infused guacamole, potatoes, fakon, vegan cheddar and chipotle cashew cream, served with black beans, mexican rice and salsa

Veggie & Pesto Frittata

$17.00

open face omelet with garlic, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, plant-based eggs, sweet n' sour tomato jam, and pesto, served with herb-grilled sourdough and house potatoes

Avocado Toast

$11.00

levain bread, smashed avocado, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, balsamic, hemp seeds, micro basil, and sea salt

Power Bowl

$24.00

6oz skirt steak, golden tumeric cauliflower rice with toasted almonds, three eggs any style, served with avocado and pickled onions

Gains Bowl

$19.00

red beet hummus, golden tumeric cauliflower rice with toasted almonds, turkey meatloaf, oyster mushrooms, kale and pesto, served with 6oz scrambled egg whites

Protein Pancakes

$12.00

3 pancakes made with gluten-free oats, banana, chocolate protein, dates, and egg whites, topped with chia pudding, fresh bananas, and blueberry

Specials

Cannoli French Toast

$14.50

Baklava Pancakes

$11.50

Cookie Butter Latte

$7.00

Sides

Coffee Cake

$5.00

with walnuts

Fruit Plate

$8.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 3 Eggs

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Side Brussels Sprout Potatoes

$4.00

Side Vegan Bacon

$4.00

Side French Toast

$7.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Jurassic

$6.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Side Pancake

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Side Turkey

$1.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Side Mac&Cheese

$6.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Cheese

$0.50

Side Fried Jalapenos

$3.00

Side SF Syrup

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Vegan Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Bechamel

$0.50

Side Tomato

$0.50

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Ice Cream

$4.00

Side Chipotle Cashew Cr

$0.50

Side Vegan Bacon

$4.50

Side Rice & Beans

$4.00

Retail

10oz Beer Goblet

$5.00

7oz BR Jam

$6.00

BR Metal Straw

$2.00

12oz BR Beans

$16.00

8oz Cluckin' Hot Sauce

$6.00

BR Pop Socket

$2.00

12oz BR Ketchup

$7.00

Ankle Socks

$4.00

BR Sunglasses

$20.00

12oz Coffee Cup

$13.00

16oz Coffee Cup

$15.00

Bacon Socks

$12.00

Cap

$18.00

Tumbler

$18.00

Ceramic Rooster

$10.00

16oz Pint Glass

$5.00

BR Creamer

$5.00

Copper Mug

$18.00

20oz Coffee Cup

$17.00

BR Cutting Board

$18.00

Egg Shakers

$18.00

25oz Bloody Mix

$12.00

BR Mason Jar

$6.00

BR Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00

Red Beanie

$12.00

BR Light Hoodie

$25.00

R&S Light Hoodie

$25.00

Sugar Caddie

$5.00

T-Shirt

$22.00

Cafe de Olla Syrup

$4.00

Air Freshener

$1.00

Towel

$22.00

Misc

Eggies Urn

$4.96

Eggies Coldbrew

$93.47

Eggies Merch Coffee

$7.28

Gallon OJ (fr Eggies)

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location

7141 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 500, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
The Formosa Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,677
7156 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
TLD at Harlowe
orange starNo Reviews
7321 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Percolate - Hope Street
orange starNo Reviews
915 North La Brea Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Sightglass
orange starNo Reviews
7051 W. Willoughby Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Gigi's
orange star4.5 • 1,073
904 N Sycamore Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Hollywood

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hollywood
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston