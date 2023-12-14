Breakfast Bear
227308 Shrike Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
Full Menu
Beverages
Omelets
- Heirloom Honey Bear$16.00
Heirloom tomatoes, cheese curds, nueske's bacon, local honey, roasted bell pepper jam, arugula, and avocado
- Truffle Burrata$15.00
Wild mushrooms, truffle burrata cheese, and chives
- Forest$14.00
Onions, green peppers, wild mushrooms, spinach, and feta cheese
- El Fuego$14.00
Spicy house chorizo, jalapeño, cheddar jack cheese, salsa verde, and guacamole
- Personal$11.00
Choose one meat and cheese to create your own variation!
Eggs & Things
- Chorizo Scramble$13.00
Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, and pepper Jack cheese
- Breakfast Plate$10.00
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, house potatoes, and toast or pancakes
- Skillet Scramble$15.00
Two meats, two veggies, and Cheddar Jack cheese
- Breakfast Bear Egg Sandwich$14.00
Cheddar, nueske's bacon, ham or chorizo, brioche bun, chive onion garlic cream cheese, and arugula (no toast or pancakes)
- Whiskey Steak & Eggs$24.00
10 oz. whiskey marinated flat iron steak & garlic herb butter
Stuff with Syrup
- Short Stack$8.00
Choose a short or full stack of pancakes or french toast
- Full Stack$11.00
Choose a short or full stack of pancakes or french toast
- Waffle$11.00
Butter, powdered sugar, and whipped cream
- Dutch Baby$13.00
German pancake, fresh fruit, orange vanilla caramel, whipped cream, candied pecans, and powdered sugar
- Hawaiian French Toast$13.00
Two-piece corn flake crusted, spiced coconut butter, macadamia nuts, and passion fruit purée
Above Average Classics
- Farmer's Meat & Potatoes$17.00
Ham, sugar black pepper nueske's bacon, two sunny side up eggs, muenster cheese, house potatoes O'Brien, and house biscuit
- Chilaquiles$16.00
House birria, corn tortilla chips, salsa verde, queso fresco, two sunny side up eggs, house potatoes, red onion, cilantro, and sour cream
- Sweet Potato Corned Beef Hash$13.00
Two sunny side up eggs, grilled onions, house corned beef, sweet potatoes, whiskey maple glaze, and sourdough toast
- Chef John's Biscuits & Gravy$15.00
Two hand-breaded crispy chicken breast, house biscuits, and sausage gravy
- Breakfast Bear Tacos$14.00
Three corn tortillas, three scrambled eggs, house birria, charred jalapeños, queso fresco, pickled red onions, salsa verde, lime, house potatoes
- Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Belgian waffle, hand-breaded crispy chicken thighs, house blueberry jalapeño jam, fresh fruit, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Eggs Benny
- Classic$12.00
Ham and hollandaise
- Wisconsin$15.00
Bacon jam, beer cheese, nueske's bacon, and hollandaise
- Smoked Salmon$16.00
Smoked salmon, lemon caper cream cheese, capers, hollandaise
- Birria$15.00
House birria, pickled red onion, brown sugar black pepper nueske's bacon, and hollandaise
- Benny Flight$19.00
A tasty mix of classic, Wisconsin, and birria benny's
Good Eats
- Oatmeal$8.00
Bowl of oatmeal, choice of milk, brown sugar, and cinnamon
- Granola Bowl$11.00
House granola, toasted coconut, puffed quinoa, chai seeds, fruit, banana, honey, and chobani Greek yogurt
- Spicy Vegan Bowl$15.00
Plant based just egg scrambled with spinach, wild mushrooms, green onions, green and red bell peppers, house potatoes, house vegan sausage, avocado, and sriracha
- Lox & Bagel$13.00
Smoked salmon, lemon caper cream cheese, capers, red onion, and everything bagel
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, house potatoes, scrambled eggs, bell peppers, Cheddar, sour cream, salsa Verde, jalapeños, and pickled red onions
Toast Plates
- Pumpkin Ricotta$11.00
Sourdough, spiced pumpkin ricotta, apple, arugula, chive orange vinaigrette, nueske's bacon, and sunny side up egg
- Truffle$12.00
Sourdough, black truffle Parmesan scrambled eggs, wild mushrooms, and arugula
- Tuna$10.00
Sourdough, house tuna blend, boiled egg, radish, and fennel apple slaw
- Avocado$12.00
Sourdough, guacamole, cucumber, heirloom tomato, lime, radish, chive, and extra virgin olive oil
Lunch Grub
- Craft Cheeseburger$15.00
7 oz. chef crafted angus patty with Cheddar cheese, local fresh greens, tomato, and pickles
- Bear Paw Melt$15.00
7 oz. chef crafted angus patty, pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions, wild mushrooms, jalapeños, and sourdough
- Reuben$14.00
House corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and marbled rye
- Turkey Club$16.00
House roast turkey breast, nueske's bacon, muenster cheese, arugula, tomato, cranberry mayo, apple butter, and cranberry wild rice bread
- Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk marinated, corn flake breaded breast, tomatoes, pickles, house blueberry jalapeño jam, and brioche bun
Salads
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Avocado, heirloom tomatoes, boiled eggs, grilled chicken breast, nueske's bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, and house ranch dressing
- Fall Harvest Salad$14.00
Honey roasted pear, whipped goat cheese, roasted beet, grilled sweet onion, fresh autumn apple, toasted pistachio, local fresh greens, and maple dijon vinaigrette
- Smoked Salmon Salad$17.00
Lemon ricotta, arugula, baby spinach, fennel apple slaw, boiled egg, smoked salmon, and roasted pepper vinaigrette
- Sweet Potato Walnut$14.00
Roasted sweet potato, feta, grilled chicken breast, candied walnuts, craisins, local fresh greens, and caramel vinaigrette
- Kale Quinoa$12.00
Heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, candied pecans, dried fruit medley, puffed quinoa, chia seeds, kale, and honey cherry balsamic vinaigrette
Bear Cub Menu
- Breakfast Combo$8.00
Single french toast or pancake, one egg any style, choice of meat, and house potatoes
- 3 pc. Chicken Fingers$8.00
Two corn flake breaded chicken breast strips, and french fries
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
American cheese, sourdough, and french fries
- Yogurt$6.00
Chobani Greek yogurt and fresh strawberries
Homemade Desserts
EXTRA Jelly Option
EXTRA Sauce Option
EXTRA Dressing Option
Sharable & Sides
Main Sides
Breads & More
Proteins
Coffee Bar
Hot
Cold
Affogato
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
227308 Shrike Ave, Wausau, WI 54401