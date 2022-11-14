- Home
- Breakfast Bitch AZ - Phoenix
Breakfast Bitch AZ Phoenix
$$$
222 e Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Popular Items
Main Bitch
All American
Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.
New Yorker
Philly style steak served with grilled onion, sweet peppers with scrambled eggs and garlic aioli on a fresh croissant.
Bougie
Lobster cakes made with succulent north Atlantic lobster and served on a croissant over a bed of spinach with choice of hollandaise or cilantro lime sauce.
Daygo
Vegetarian. Sautéed onion, sweet peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomato and cheese with egg any style loaded on a croissant topped with fresh avocado spread.
Frenchy
Our signature croissant french toast is topped with fresh strawberries, mini chocolate chips, strawberry coulis, and a cream cheese drizzle.
Fiesty B Quesadilla
Our signature quesadilla made with chihuahua cheese and topped with cilantro lime sauce.
Bitchin Chicken on a Biscuit
Shredded home made chicken tinga over a freshly baked biscuit with egg any style topped with spicy hollandaise
Mardi Gras
Southern fried chicken breakfast sandwich seasoned with Derrell's signature Louisiana dry rub, served on choice of a flaky croissant or brioche
Skyline Steak & Eggs
8 oz New York steak prepared to your liking & served with two eggs and hashbrowns.
Southern Bitch
Bitch.L.T.
Basic Bitch
Pancakes (3)
3 fluffy pancakes served with butter, syrup, and topped with powdered sugar. Additional toppings $0.25 - $0.75
Seasonal Pancakes (3)
Simple Bitch
Hash browns and eggs (any style) smothered in turkey gravy.
Biscuits and Gravy
Home-made biscuits basted with garlic & butter smothered in delicious turkey gravy
Skinny Bitch
Slim Down
Avocado brioche toast topped with an egg (any style,) spring mix, and fresh parmesan.
Vegan Cakes
Fluffy pancakes naturally sweetened with vanilla protein and topped with berries.
Fruity Bitch
Assorted fruit served in a pineapple boat and topped with strawberry coulee and toasted coconut
Skinny Bitch Skillet
Extra Bitch
Cheddar & Bacon Biscuit Bites
Home-made biscuits with sharp shredded cheddar and crispy bacon. Glazed with maple butter and Honey Jack syrup. Made fresh daily in our kitchen!
Bitch In A Blanket 8
Chicken Apple Sausage coated in pancake batter, deep-fried, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Honey Jack syrup. (8 pieces)
Bitch In A Blanket 4
Chicken Apple Sausage coated in pancake batter, deep-fried, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Honey Jack syrup. (4 pieces)
Shrimp & Grits Bites 6
Waffle On A Stick (3)
Cronuts
Side Bitch
Flaky Croissant
Cheesy Hash Browns
Assorted Fruit Bowl
A refreshing mix of strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe, honeydew, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries
Chicken Apple Sausage
Aidell's all-natural organic
Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Eggs
Any style
Egg Whites
Single Pancake (1)
Turkey Gravy
Avo Spread
Avocado Slices
Chicken Tinga
Mardi Gras Breast
Steak
Toast
Biscuit
Seasonal Pancake (1)
French Toast on Brioche
Nellie's Jam
Pineapple Salsa
Side Veggies
Tomato
Lobster
Soul Food Sundays (SUNDAY ONLY)
Coffee Bitch
Sober Bitch
Apple Juice
Boxed Water
Cranberry Juice
Fruity Bitch Virgin No Pineapple
Fruity Bitch Virgin With Pineapple
Grapefruit Juice
Green Bitch
Milk
Orange Juice
Orangina
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Soda
Soda Water
Topo chico
Virgin Mocktail
Tipsy Bitch
Brunch Mimosa
Flavor Mimosa
Bottoms Up
Add Flavor
Bottoms Up REFILL
Chambord
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Passion
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Pomegranate
Ciroc Red Berry
Ciroc Summer Citrus
Ciroc Summer Watermelon
Deep Eddy Grapefruit (Ruby Red)
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Peach Schnapps
Watermelon Schnapps
AMF
Vodka Gin Rum Tequila Blue Curacao Sweet & Sour Sprite
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Made with In House Bloody Mary mix, prepared with fresh ingredients daily. Your Choice of Vodka Garnished with : Bacon / Blue-cheese Stuffed Olive / Hot Sweet Cherry Pepper / Mini BB Tabasco
Cosmo
Vodka Triple Sec Cranberry Juice Lime Juice
Frozen Marg
Gin Martini
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Ice Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Michelada
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Vodka Gingerbeer Lime Juice
Old Fashion
Pina Colada
Sex On The Beach
Vodka Peach Schnapps Chambord Orange Juice Cranberry Juice
Tequila Coffee
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Orange Juice Grenadine
Bitch On Fire
Bloody Mary
Made with In House Bloody Mary mix, prepared with fresh ingredients daily. Deep Eddy Vodka / Infused Deep Eddy Vodka Garnished with : Bacon / Blue-cheese Stuffed Olive / Hot Sweet Cherry Pepper / Mini BB Tabasco