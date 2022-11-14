Breakfast Bitch AZ Phoenix

Breakfast Bitch AZ imageView gallery

Popular Items

All American
Cheesy Hash Browns
Biscuits and Gravy

Main Bitch

Lobster cakes made with succulent north Atlantic lobster and served on a croissant over a bed of spinach with choice of hollandaise or cilantro lime sauce.
All American

$15.00

Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.

New Yorker

$17.00

Philly style steak served with grilled onion, sweet peppers with scrambled eggs and garlic aioli on a fresh croissant.

Bougie

$18.00

Lobster cakes made with succulent north Atlantic lobster and served on a croissant over a bed of spinach with choice of hollandaise or cilantro lime sauce.

Daygo

$14.00

Vegetarian. Sautéed onion, sweet peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomato and cheese with egg any style loaded on a croissant topped with fresh avocado spread.

Frenchy

$9.00

Our signature croissant french toast is topped with fresh strawberries, mini chocolate chips, strawberry coulis, and a cream cheese drizzle.

Fiesty B Quesadilla

$9.50

Our signature quesadilla made with chihuahua cheese and topped with cilantro lime sauce.

Bitchin Chicken on a Biscuit

$17.00

Shredded home made chicken tinga over a freshly baked biscuit with egg any style topped with spicy hollandaise

Mardi Gras

$17.00

Southern fried chicken breakfast sandwich seasoned with Derrell's signature Louisiana dry rub, served on choice of a flaky croissant or brioche

Skyline Steak & Eggs

$19.99

8 oz New York steak prepared to your liking & served with two eggs and hashbrowns.

Southern Bitch

$14.20

Bitch.L.T.

$13.50

Basic Bitch

Pancakes (3)

$8.50

3 fluffy pancakes served with butter, syrup, and topped with powdered sugar. Additional toppings $0.25 - $0.75

Seasonal Pancakes (3)

$12.50Out of stock
Simple Bitch

$8.50

Hash browns and eggs (any style) smothered in turkey gravy.

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.50

Home-made biscuits basted with garlic & butter smothered in delicious turkey gravy

Skinny Bitch

Slim Down

$12.75

Avocado brioche toast topped with an egg (any style,) spring mix, and fresh parmesan.

Vegan Cakes

$13.00

Fluffy pancakes naturally sweetened with vanilla protein and topped with berries.

Fruity Bitch

$13.00

Assorted fruit served in a pineapple boat and topped with strawberry coulee and toasted coconut

Skinny Bitch Skillet

$14.95

Extra Bitch

Cheddar & Bacon Biscuit Bites

$8.50

Home-made biscuits with sharp shredded cheddar and crispy bacon. Glazed with maple butter and Honey Jack syrup. Made fresh daily in our kitchen!

Bitch In A Blanket 8

$12.00

Chicken Apple Sausage coated in pancake batter, deep-fried, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Honey Jack syrup. (8 pieces)

Bitch In A Blanket 4

$9.00

Chicken Apple Sausage coated in pancake batter, deep-fried, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Honey Jack syrup. (4 pieces)

Shrimp & Grits Bites 6

$10.00

Waffle On A Stick (3)

$8.99

Cronuts

$12.99Out of stock

Side Bitch

Flaky Croissant

$4.50

Cheesy Hash Browns

$5.50

Assorted Fruit Bowl

$6.00

A refreshing mix of strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe, honeydew, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries

Chicken Apple Sausage

$4.00

Aidell's all-natural organic

Bacon

$3.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Eggs

$2.50

Any style

Egg Whites

$2.50

Single Pancake (1)

$2.65

Turkey Gravy

$2.00

Avo Spread

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken Tinga

$3.00

Mardi Gras Breast

$7.99

Steak

$10.00

Toast

$1.90

Biscuit

$3.25

Seasonal Pancake (1)

$4.00

French Toast on Brioche

$8.50

Nellie's Jam

$3.00

Pineapple Salsa

$0.50

Side Veggies

$3.00

Tomato

$0.75

Lobster

$6.50

Soul Food Sundays (SUNDAY ONLY)

Chicken & Waffles

$19.99

3 pieces of Louisiana fried chicken served over our home-made belgian waffle

Two Pc Chicken (No Waffle)

$10.00

One Waffle (No Chicken)

$3.95

Gritz Only

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Danny Boy Cheesecake (Copy)

$6.95

Mango Serbet

$3.00

Coffee Bitch

Breakfast Bitch Blend

$3.50

Iced Coffee Machiatto

$5.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Hot CoCo

$5.95

Breakfast Bitch Blend w/souvenir Mug

$14.00

Add Whip

$0.75

Sober Bitch

Apple Juice

$3.50

Boxed Water

$2.90

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Fruity Bitch Virgin No Pineapple

$8.00

Fruity Bitch Virgin With Pineapple

$13.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95Out of stock

Green Bitch

$7.95Out of stock

Milk

$1.25

Orange Juice

$3.50

Orangina

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$3.25

Soda Water

$1.75

Topo chico

$3.25

Virgin Mocktail

$8.00

Tipsy Bitch

Brunch Mimosa

$8.95

Flavor Mimosa

$9.50
Bottoms Up

$26.00

Add Flavor

Bottoms Up REFILL

$0.01

Yelp Check-in

Chambord

$5.00

Ciroc Apple

$6.00

Ciroc Passion

$6.00

Ciroc Peach

$6.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$6.00

Ciroc Pomegranate

$6.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$6.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$6.00

Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit (Ruby Red)

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$3.00

AMF

$12.00

Vodka Gin Rum Tequila Blue Curacao Sweet & Sour Sprite

Bloody Maria

$12.50Out of stock
Bloody Mary

$12.50Out of stock

Made with In House Bloody Mary mix, prepared with fresh ingredients daily. Your Choice of Vodka Garnished with : Bacon / Blue-cheese Stuffed Olive / Hot Sweet Cherry Pepper / Mini BB Tabasco

Cosmo

$12.00

Vodka Triple Sec Cranberry Juice Lime Juice

Frozen Marg

$8.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$16.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Michelada

$11.50

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Vodka Gingerbeer Lime Juice

Old Fashion

$12.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Vodka Peach Schnapps Chambord Orange Juice Cranberry Juice

Tequila Coffee

$12.50

Tequila Coffee

Tequila Sunrise

$12.50

Tequila Orange Juice Grenadine

Bitch On Fire

$10.50
Bloody Mary

$12.50Out of stock

Made with In House Bloody Mary mix, prepared with fresh ingredients daily. Deep Eddy Vodka / Infused Deep Eddy Vodka Garnished with : Bacon / Blue-cheese Stuffed Olive / Hot Sweet Cherry Pepper / Mini BB Tabasco

Bitch On A Mule

$12.50

Espresso Martini

$12.50

Fresh Bitch

$14.50

Fruity Bitch

$19.00

Fruity Bitch Not Served In Pineapple

$15.00

Hennybody's Bitch

$14.50

Michelada

$11.50

Tequila Sunrise

$1