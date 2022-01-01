Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast Bitch

review star

No reviews yet

3825 5th Ave.

San Diego, CA 92103

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Hash Browns
The New Yorker
Simple

Main Bitch

Lobster cakes made with succulent north Atlantic lobster and served on a croissant over a bed of spinach with choice of hollandaise or cilantro lime sauce.
All American

All American

$15.00

Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.

Bougie

Bougie

$18.00

Lobster cakes made with succulent north Atlantic lobster and served on a croissant over a bed of spinach with choice of hollandaise or cilantro lime sauce.

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$17.00

Philly style steak served with grilled onion, sweet peppers with scrambled eggs and garlic aioli on a fresh croissant.

Daygo

Daygo

$14.00

Vegetarian. Sautéed onion, sweet peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomato and cheese with egg any style loaded on a croissant topped with fresh avocado spread.

The Frenchy

The Frenchy

$8.50

Our signature french toast made with croissants and topped with fresh strawberries and mini chocolate chips, strawberry sauce and cream cheese drizzle.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.50

Our signature quesadilla made with chihuahua cheese and topped with cilantro lime sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99
Bitchin Chicken on a Biscuit

Bitchin Chicken on a Biscuit

$17.00

Shredded home made chicken tinga over a freshly baked biscuit with egg any style topped with spicy hollandaise

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras

$17.00

Southern fried chicken breakfast sandwich seasoned with Derrell's signature Louisiana dry rub, served on choice of a flaky croissant or brioche

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$19.99

8 oz New York Steak prepared to your liking & served with two eggs, hash browns , and gravy

Southern Bitch

$14.95

Bitch.L.T.

$12.90

Basic Bitch

Pancakes (3)

Pancakes (3)

$8.50

Fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup and topped with Powdered Sugar

Simple

Simple

$8.50

Hash browns, eggs, and turkey gravy.

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.50

Fresh Homemade daily and basted with garlic & butter, smothered in delicious turkey gravy

French Toast PLAIN

$8.00

Seasonal Pancake

$12.50

Skinny Bitch

Slim Down

Slim Down

$11.00

Avocado toast with egg any style spring mix topped with fresh parm on brioche. 240 cal.

Vegan Cakes

Vegan Cakes

$13.00

Fluffy pancakes naturally sweetened with vanilla protein and topped with berries. Vegan.

Fruity Bitch FOOD

Fruity Bitch FOOD

$13.00

Skinny Bitch Skillet

$14.95

Extra Bitch

Cheddar & Bacon Biscuit Bites

Cheddar & Bacon Biscuit Bites

$8.50

Bitch in a Blanket

$8.99

Sweet Potato Latke Flight

$14.95Out of stock

Waffle Stick Platter

$9.99

Bitch in Blanket 8

$12.00

Sweet Bitch

$10.99

Chilaquiles

$12.99Out of stock

Side Bitch

Flaky Croissant

$4.50

Cheesy Hash Browns

$5.50

Assorted Fruit

$6.00

Pancake (1)

$2.65

Avocado

$3.00

Tomato

$0.75

Toast

$1.90

Turkey Gravy

$2.00

Lobster

$6.50

Skyline Steak

$12.00

Egg

$2.50

Egg Whites

$3.50

Bacon

$3.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Chicken Apple sausage

$6.00

Biscuit

$3.50

Monthy Pancake

$2.65Out of stock

Mardi Gra Breast

$6.50

New Yorker Steak

$6.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Soul Food Sundays (SUNDAY ONLY)

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00Out of stock

Louisiana fried chicken served over a Belgian waffle

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Large sautéed shrimp and chicken andouille sausage in southern style grits

Three Pc Chicken (No Waffle)

$9.99

One Waffle (No Chicken)

$3.95

Grits Only

$6.50

Shrimp Only

$6.50

Two Piece Chicken

$7.50

St Patrick's Day

Luck O'the Irish Pancakes

$13.95

Paddy's Beermosa

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Bitch Gotta Eat!

Website

Location

3825 5th Ave., San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Breakfast Bitch SD image
Breakfast Bitch SD image

