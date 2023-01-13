Main picView gallery

Loveland Breakfast Club 1451 Boise Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1451 Boise Ave

Loveland, CO 80538

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
LBC Omelet
Classic Egg Sandwich

EGG DISHES

Classic Egg Sandwich

$9.00

California Croissant

$12.99

Denver Croissant

$12.99

Garden Croissant

$12.89

Western Croissant

$12.99

Ham & Egg Melt

$11.79

Basic Two Egg Breakfast

$9.59

Deluxe Breakfast

$12.39

1 Egg Deluxe

$11.29

Steak & Eggs

$16.69

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.29

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.99

Blue Ribbon

$13.49

English Scramble

$12.99

OMELET

LBC Omelet

$13.49

California Omelet

$12.99

Denver Omelet

$12.99

Fajita Omelet

$13.69

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Create Your Own Omelet

$10.29

Lean & Light Omelet

$8.49

Country Omelet

$13.29

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.69

Royal Canadian Omelet

$12.99

Spanish Omelet

$13.09

Spinach, Ham & Swiss Omelet

$12.99

Toreador Omelet

$13.69

Western Omelet

$12.99

FROM GRIDDLE

Loveland Club

$12.69

2 Cake Combo

$11.99

3 Cake Combo

$12.99

2 Pancakes

$6.29

3 Pancakes

$9.29

4 Pancakes

$12.29

5 Pancakes

$15.29

Waffle

$7.99

Waffle Combo

$11.99

Small French Toast

$6.99

Large French Toast

$8.99

Small French Toast Combo

$9.99

Large French Toast Combo

$12.49

1/2 Order French Toast

$4.99

SOUTH BFAST

Breakfast Burrito

$12.29

Breakfast Burrito Deluxe

$13.49

PJ Burrito

$13.49

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros Deluxe

$13.99

Chile Relleno Combo

$12.99

1/2 Relleno Brk

$8.99

El Gringo

$13.19

El Sombrero

$13.89

Santa Fe Breakfast Tacos

$12.79

Southwest CFS

$14.29

SW Enchiladas

$13.79

Toreador Burrito

$12.99

SKILLET

El Conquistador Skillet

$12.89

Pueblo Skillet

$13.79

Benedict Skillet

$13.49

Meat Lovers Skillet

$13.89

Garden Skillet

$12.99

Build Your Own Skillet

$10.29

BENEDICTS

Eggs Benedict

$13.49

Chorizo Benedict

$14.49

Country Benedict

$13.49

Croissant Benedict

$13.69

Fiesta Benedict

$13.69

California Benedict

$13.29

Omelet Benedict

$13.69

COUNTRY BFAST

Big Guy

$13.59

Country Kid

$9.49

Country Scramble

$13.29

Stuffed Biscuits

$13.89

1/2 Biscut & Gravy

$4.99

1/2 Country D

$7.99

BFAST SIDES

Oatmeal

$5.09

Fresh Strawberry Cup

$4.29

Fruit Cup

$4.29

Fruit Bowl

$6.19

Orange Slices

$1.99

Yogurt Cup

$2.99

Bacon

$4.89

1/2 Bacon

$2.99

1/2 Link

$2.99

1/2 Patty

$2.99

Biscut

$2.49

Two Biscut

$3.19

Burger Patty

$4.99

Chorizo Sausage

$4.89

Cinnamon Roll

$5.49

Corned Beef Hash

$4.89

Croissant

$3.19

English Muffin

$2.49

Grits

$3.99

Ham

$4.89

Hashbrowns

$4.19

Homefries

$4.19

1/2 HB - 1/2 HF

$4.19

One Egg

$1.49

Two Egg

$2.59

One Flour Tortilla

$1.09

Two Flour Tortillas

$2.09

Sausage Link

$4.89

Sausage Patty

$4.89

Toast Cake

$2.09

Toast

$2.09

Sausage Gravy SM

$1.99

1/2 Hashbrown

$2.19

1/2 Homefries

$2.19

Chx Fried Stk SIDE

$9.99

1 Chili Relleno

$3.99

2 Chili Relleno

$7.99

SANDWICH

BLT

$11.29

Club Sandwich

$13.29

Cobb Salad Sandwich

$14.29

Cranberry Turkey Melt

$13.99

Deli Sandwich

$13.29

French Dip

$13.19

Grilled Cheese

$8.89

Hot Beef Sandwich

$12.39

Philly Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey Club

$13.69

Turket Croissant

$13.89

Turkey Supreme

$13.79

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$14.29

Ortega Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Ortega RoastBeef Melt

$14.49

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.49

Roast Beef Melt

$14.49

Santa Barbara Chick Club

$14.59

BURGER

Alarmingly Good Burger

$14.99

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.99

Burger Deluxe

$11.09

California Melt

$13.29

Classic Burger

$11.09

Classic CheeseBurger

$11.69

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.29

Patty Melt

$12.69

Double Burger Delux

$16.09

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$14.99

Colorado Burger

$14.99

Mexican Burger

$13.69

SOUP/SALAD

Bowl Soup

$7.29

Bowl Green Chili

$7.29

Chef Salad

$13.49

Garden Salad

$6.79

Lite Side

$9.99

Cup Soup

$5.39

Cup Green Chili

$5.39

Cobb Salad

$13.79

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.29

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.79

Taco Salad

$13.69

SOUTH LUNCH

Bean Burrito

$12.79

Beef Burrito

$13.49

Chicken Burrito

$13.49

Beef and Bean Burrito

$13.19

Bean and Chicken Burrito

$13.19

Steak Burrito

$13.89

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Chili Relleno Lunch

$13.99

1/2 Chili Rellano Lunch

$8.99

Rio Grande Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$14.89

Taco Deluxe

$10.89

DINNER ENTREES

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.29

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.29

Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Chicken Cordon Blue

$14.29

LUNCH SIDE

Cup Soup

$5.39

Bowl Soup

$7.79

Small Brown Gravy

$2.09

Large Brown Gravy

$3.19

S/O Broccoli

$2.99

1/2 Salsa

$1.49

Tomato Slices

$1.99

Skinny Fries

$4.89

Tater Tots

$4.89

STK Fries

$4.89

Onion Rings

$5.39

1/2 OR, 1/2 FF

$5.19

1/2 OR, 1/2 SF

$5.19

1/2 OR, 1/2 SPF

$5.19

1/2 OR, 1/2 TT

$5.19

Swt Pot Fries

$5.39

Spanish Rice

$1.99

Mixed Veggies

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes/Gravy

$4.19

Refried Beans

$4.19

Guacamole

$3.89

Salsa

$2.49

Sour Cream

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Side of Chicken Tenders

$7.99

16oz Gr Chili TO GO

$7.19

32oz Gr Chili TO GO

$12.29

16oz Soup TO GO

$6.99

32oz Soup TO GO

$11.99

16oz Brown Gravy TO GO

$6.99

32oz Brown Gravy TO GO

$11.99

16ozSausage Gravy TO GO

$6.99

32oz Sausage Gravy TO GO

$11.99

DESSERT

Slice Of Pie

$4.99

LBC Sunday

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.99

N/A BEV

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Medium Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Coffee

$2.89

Flavored Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.69

Hot Bev Setup

Hot Tea

$2.89

Hot Flavored Tea

$3.79

Iced Tea

$2.99

Small Milk

$1.99

Medium Milk

$2.49

Large Milk

$2.99

Small Juice

$2.99

Medium Juice

$3.49

Large Juice

$3.99

Spiced Chai

$3.89

Soda

$2.99

BEER

BTL Bud

$4.99

BTL Bud Lt

$4.99

BTL Coors Lt

$4.99

BTL Corona

$5.99

BTL Fat Tire

$6.99

16OZ Weldworks IPA

$7.99

BTL Odouls

$4.99

COCKTAILS

Mimosa

$7.99

Belini

$7.99

Poinsettia

$7.99

Irish Coffee

$7.99

Irish Crm Coff

$8.49

Irish Cream & Hot Choc

$8.49

Mint Cookie

$7.99

Michalada

$7.49

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Spicy Bloody Mary

$8.99

Cape Cod

$7.99

Greyhound

$7.99

Margarita

$8.99

Rum & Coke

$6.99

Screwdriver

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

Whiskey & Coke

$6.99

Shot

$4.00

WINE

Glass Cabernet

$6.99

Glass Chardonnay

$6.99

Champagne

$7.99

Champagne - Complimentary

Sparkling Cider

$7.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Restaurant info

A Full Service Breakfast & Lunch Restuant!

Website

Location

1451 Boise Ave, Loveland, CO 80538

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Shack - Loveland
orange star4.5 • 5,706
1433 Denver Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
McGraff's American Grill - 1602 E. Eisenhower Blvd (Hwy 34) - Loveland Co, 80537
orange star3.9 • 411
1602 E Eisenhower Blvd Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Riki's Mexican Grill - 1473 E Eisenhower Blvd
orange star3.0 • 1
1473 E Eisenhower Blvd Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice - Loveland Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
3525 Mountain Lion Dr. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
A.K.A. Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 894
414 E 6th St. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Loveland
orange starNo Reviews
129 E 5th St Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Loveland

Fat Shack - Loveland
orange star4.5 • 5,706
1433 Denver Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Betta Gumbo
orange star4.3 • 1,764
277 N Lincoln Ave Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
MoBetta Gumbo
orange star4.4 • 1,696
141 east 4th Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 1,259
1440 Diana Dr. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
A.K.A. Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 894
414 E 6th St. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Casa Real Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 868
243 E 29th St Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loveland
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston