The Breakfast Club FL

2335 NE 5th Ave

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Denise's Special

$10.00

2 Eggs; Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Potatoes/Grits, Toast/Biscuit

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.00

2 Eggs, Potatoes/Grits, Toast/Biscuit

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.00

2 Eggs; Potatoes/Grits, Toast/Biscuit

Pork Chop & Eggs

$14.00

2 Pork Chops; 2 Eggs, Potatoes/Grits, Toast/Biscuit

Beef Smoked Sausage & Eggs

$14.00

2 Eggs, Potatoes/Grits, Toast/Biscuit

French Toast Grand Slam

$14.00

2 Eggs; Choice of bacon, ham or sausage, Potatoes/Grits

Pancake Breakfast

$12.00

Chicken & Eggs

$15.00

5 Chicken Wings, 2 Eggs, Potatoes/Grits, Toast/Biscuit

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$18.00

2 Eggs, Potatoes/Grits

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Egg; Bacon, Ham or Turkey, American Cheese, Toast/Croissant

Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Potatoes/Grits

Classic Benedict

$12.00

2 Poached Eggs; Ham, Turkey, Bacon, English Muffin/Biscuit, Hollandaise

Southern Tastes

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Toast/Biscuit

Catfish & Grits

$18.00

Toast/Biscuit

Salmon Bites & Grits

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

5 Chicken Wings, Golden Belgium Waffle, Powder Sugar, Syrup

Pastas & Specialties

Creamy Cajun Chicken Penne

$18.00

Shrimp Alfredo Linguine

$20.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled or Southern Fried

Southern Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Grilled Chicken W Peppers

$12.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$14.00

Pork Chop

$15.00

6 oz Sirloin

$17.00

Lemon Pepper Turkey Wing

$18.00

Catfish

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Griddle

Pancake (1)

$4.00

Pancake (2)

$6.00

Pancake (3)

$8.00

Waffles

$8.00

French Toast (4 Triangles)

$8.00

Pancake Breakfast

$12.00

French Toast Grand Slam

$14.00

2 Eggs; Choice of bacon, ham or sausage, Potatoes/Grits

Waffle Breakfast

$12.00

Kid Pancake Breakfast

$8.00

Omelettes/Skillets

BYO Omelette

$8.00

Potatoes/Grits, Toast/Biscuit

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Omelette or Skillet(2 Eggs); Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers

Meat Lovers Omelet

$14.00

Power Egg White Omelette

$12.00

Baked turkey & Spinach w Cheese

BYO Skillet

$8.00

Potatoes/Grits, Toast/Biscuit

Veggie Skillet

$14.00

Omelette or Skillet(2 Eggs); Ground sausage, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Mushrooms, Peppers, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese

Meat Lovers Skillet

$14.00

A La Carte

2 Eggs Your Way

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Cup Gravy

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Croissant

$6.00

Bagel W/ Cream Chz

$6.00

Bagel

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Side HomeStyle Potatoes

$6.00

Side Hot N Juicy Potatoes

Side Pot Onion

$5.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Cereal

$3.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

A La Carte Meat

Beef Smoked Sausage

$5.00

Sausage Links (3)

$5.00

Sausage Patties (3)

$5.00

Bacon (3 Strips)

$5.00

Country Ham

$5.00

Turkey Bacon (3)

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Denise's Liver

$6.00

Pork Chops (2)

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Catfish

$9.00

Beyond Meat Sausage Patties (3)

$5.00

Sirloin Steak

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Country Fried Steak Only

$8.00

Starters

Famous Wings

$10.00

Naked or Southern Fried

Salmon Bites

$12.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

Tacos (3)

$10.00

Choice of Veggie, Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Peppers, Onions, Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served With Tortilla Chips

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Marinara

Club Platter

$24.00

4 ct Wings, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Fried Calamari & French Fries

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Soup/Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$7.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Handhelds

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled or Southern Fried, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard

Philly

$12.00

Beef or Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Provolone

Denise's Club Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.00

Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Grilled Rye, American Cheese, Grilled Onions

Gyro

$12.00

Traditional Or Chicken, Served on Pita Bread. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Tuna Melt W\ Fries

$10.00

Meatball Sub With Fries

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

HomeStyle Potatoes

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Tomato

$2.00

Bufflo Cauliflower

$10.00

Gourmet Sides

Seafood Mac

$20.00

Seafood Rice

$18.00

Premium Side

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Loaded Mash

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$3.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Coke/Sprite/Diet Coke/Cherry Coke/Pink Lemonade

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Choc

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

Tbc Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday2:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday2:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday2:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday2:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Breakfast Club formally known as Denise's Kitchen bringing you Classic Favorites with an American-Cajun Style Twist. Great Food and Great Vibes. Food to Feed Your Soul.

Location

2335 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

