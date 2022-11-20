Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast Me Now 219 E. Clay Street

review star

No reviews yet

219 E. Clay Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$7.00
Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$7.00
Smoked Sausage Biscuit

Smoked Sausage Biscuit

$7.00

Steak Biscuit

$7.99
Sausage Croissant

Sausage Croissant

$7.00

Bacon Croissant

$7.00

Smoked Sausage Croissant

$7.00

Steak Croissant

$7.99

Sausage On Toast

$7.00

Bacon On Toast

$7.00

Smoked Sausage On Toast

$7.00

Steak On Toast

$7.99
Sausage Egg

Sausage Egg

$7.75

Bacon Egg

$7.75
Smoked Sausage Egg

Smoked Sausage Egg

$7.75

Steak Egg

$8.75

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$8.55

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.55

Smoked Sausage Egg & Cheese

$8.55

Steak Egg & Cheese

$9.55

Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel

$9.00
Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel

Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel

$9.00

Smoked Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel

$9.00
Steak Egg & Cheese Bagel

Steak Egg & Cheese Bagel

$9.99
Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

$7.75

Platters

Meat & Pancake Patter

Meat & Pancake Patter

$13.00
Meat & Waffle Platter

Meat & Waffle Platter

$13.00
Classic Breakfast Platter

Classic Breakfast Platter

$13.00

Breakfast Me Now Platter (Large)

$18.00
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$9.00
Sausage & Gravy Biscuit

Sausage & Gravy Biscuit

$8.00

Sides

Homestyle Grits

Homestyle Grits

$3.00
Roasted Skillet Potatoes

Roasted Skillet Potatoes

$3.00
Garlic Parmesan Hash Rounds

Garlic Parmesan Hash Rounds

$3.00
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.00
Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$3.00

Drinks

Simply Orange Juice

$2.50

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Pure Life Bottled Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast Forreal.

Website

Location

219 E. Clay Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheddar Jackson
orange star4.7 • 27
522 N 2nd St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Southern Kitchen TakeOut - 119 East Leigh St
orange starNo Reviews
119 East Leigh St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Bar Solita
orange star4.3 • 728
123 W. Broad Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Saison - VA
orange starNo Reviews
23 W Marshall St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston