BreakfastStation 319 6 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

6 Main Street

Somersworth, NH 03878

319 EGGS ANY STYLE

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

$6.99

SERVED W. HOMEFRIES AND TOAST

One egg

$5.99

homefries, toast and choice of meat

Three eggs

$7.99

Add egg

$0.99

Voyage omelettes

Greek omlette

$10.99

spinach, feta, tomatoes, olives

Romano omelette

$10.99

romano, mozzarela, tomatoes, basil

Western omelette

$11.99

onions, peppers, ham, cheese

Veggie

$10.99

onions, peppers, shrooms, tomatoes, spinach and cheese

Dubliner

$12.99

hash, peppers, cheddar

BYO Omlette

$7.99

Benedicts

Romanian Bene

$12.99

polenta cakes, cabanos, poached eggs, hollandaise, green onions

Irish Bene

$12.99

hash, poached eggs, hollandaise,

Boar Bene

$12.99

pork, chipotle holly, carm onions

Classic Bene

$10.99

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise

Veggie Bene

$10.99

spinach, onions, tomatoes, basil

Specialties

Moldavian breakfast

$13.99

polentacakes, cabanos, bacon ,eggs sourcream

Steak and Eggs

$15.99

2eggs, homies and toast

Biscuits and gravy

$10.99

Burrito

$9.99

scram, cheese, onions, peppers, bacon.ham sourcream and salsa o/s

Rustic tofu bowl

$11.99

polenta, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, tofu and fresh basil

Breakfast sandwich

$5.99

1egg, cheese, meat

The sweets

Waffle

$7.49

powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Short french

$6.99

powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Full french

$8.49

powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Short pancakes

$7.49

powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Full pancakes

$8.99

powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Make a combo

$4.99

2eggs, meat

Add ons

Cup of fruit

$5.99

seasonal fruit

Parfait

$6.99

fruit, yogurt, granola

1 french toast

$2.99

1 Pancake

$3.99

Sides

Side bacon

$4.49

Side ham'

$4.49

Side sausage patties

$4.49

Side sausage links

$4.49

Side veggie sausage

$4.49

Side canadian bacon

$4.49

Fries

$4.49

Homemade chips

$4.49

Side salad

$4.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, cukes

pulled pork

$5.99

side hash

$5.99

Side homefries

$3.99

Side sausage gravy

$1.99

Side hollandaise

$1.99

Side toast

Soups and salads

Rustic meatball soup

$7.99

ground beef, veggies, parsley,broth

Veggie soup

$6.99

veggies, broth, parsley

House Salad

$8.99

lettuce, tomatoes, cukes, peperoncini,onion,dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.99

lettuce, egg,bacon,tomato, bluecheese,onion

Burgers

Cureburger

$11.99

bacon, egg, cheese, sriracha holly

New Mexico

$11.99

lettuce, fajita veggies, chipotle mayo

Classic Burger

$9.99

lto, served w.fries

Handhelds

ShrimpWrap

$12.99

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers,

Reuben

$13.99

dressing, beef, saurkraut, swiss

Boar Sandwich

$11.99

pork,bbqsauce, onions, cheese

B.L.T

$8.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Vegan sammie

$9.99

pesto, spinach and mushroom, red onion and tofu.

Veggie wrap

$10.99

pesto, lettuce, tomatoes, cukes, feta and tofu

Kids

Kids grilled cheese

$5.99

Kids B.L.T

$5.99

Kids fries

$2.99

Soft drinks

Coffee

$2.49

Hot tea

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

House Lemonade

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Soda can

$1.99

Oj

$2.99

Cranberry juice

$2.99

Apple juice

$2.99

Grapefruit juice

$2.99

V8 juice

$2.99

Bottled water

$1.99

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate milk

$2.99

Hot chocolate

$2.99

Iced coffee

$2.99

kids drink

$1.99

Bar drinks

Domestic beers

$3.99

Craft 12oz

$4.99

Craft 16oz

$6.99

House Chardonnay

$5.99

House Cabernet

$5.99

Classic Mimosa

$6.99

Specialty Mimosa

$7.99

Bloody

$6.99

Specialty Bloody

$7.99

Irish coffee

$6.99

Pies

Blueberry ricotta pie

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
6 Main Street, Somersworth, NH 03878

