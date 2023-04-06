Breaking Bread Bakery & Deli Clifton
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Join us at Breaking Bread for delicious made to order food crafted with Boar's Head meat and cheese, scratch made pastries and cheesecake, and where you become family in a wonderful atmosphere.
Location
120a N Ave D, Clifton, TX 76634
