Breaking Bread Bakery & Deli Clifton

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.95

Kombucha

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

Loaded Fries

A basket of freshly fried French Fries made to order and topped with a bunch of deliciousness

Chipotle Fries

$10.95

Crispy Fries Topped with Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo, Red Onions and Jalapenos

Original Loaded Fries

$11.95

Crispy Fries topped with melted Vermont Cheddar, Ba-con, Jalapenos and Ranch

Reuben Fries

$12.50

Crispy Fries Topped with Top Round Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing

Rodeo Fries

$12.50

Crispy Fries Topped with Melted Vermont Cheddar, Londonport Roast Beef, Diced Red Onions & BBQ Sauce

Sweets

Brownie - Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Brownie - Deluxe

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie - Regular

$4.00Out of stock

Cakeball - Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Cakeball - Red Velvet

$2.00Out of stock

Cakeball - Vanilla

$2.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - Apple Caramel

$7.25Out of stock

Cheesecake - Cherry

$7.25Out of stock

Cheesecake - Chocolate

$7.25Out of stock

Cheesecake - Lemon

$7.25Out of stock

Cheesecake - Mocha

$7.25Out of stock

Cheesecake - Plain

$7.25Out of stock

Cheesecake - Salted Caramel

$7.25Out of stock

Cheesecake - Turtle

$7.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Coconut Macaroon - Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Coconut Macaroon - Plain

$3.50Out of stock

Eclair

$6.50Out of stock

Fruit Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Iced Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Mexican Wedding Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Original Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.75

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Pinwheel - Apple

$5.50Out of stock

Pinwheel - Cherry

$5.50

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$1.75Out of stock

Maple Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Iced Sugar Cookie

$3.75

Salads

All of our salads are hand chopped, fresh and made to order.

The Breadless Sandwich

$12.50

(Chef Salad)) Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, bana-na peppers, red onion, & your choice of meat & cheese

The Texas Tornado Salad

$12.99

Two scoops of our house made chicken salad with a green side salad, & multi grain gluten free crack-ers

The Crispy Cobb Salad

$13.75

Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon & crispy chicken breast with multi-grain .gluten free crackers

Sandwiches

Our Boar's Head meat and cheese is freshly sliced every day and our sandwiches are made to order.

The Daily Special

$13.50

Special of the day, Pickle Wedge, Drink, & Your Choice of Soup, House Side Salad, or Chips

Half and Half

$10.99

You May Pick Any Half Sandwich & A Cup of Soup, Or House Side Salad

Build Your Own

$11.25

The Big Cheese

$9.50

Three Cheese Panini with Your Choice of Any 3 Cheeses on Our Scratch Made Brioche

The Classic Tuna

$9.99

Our Delicious House Made Tuna with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Whole Wheat

The Clifton Club

$10.95

Sliced Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Avocado on a Croissant

The Cowboy

$11.25

Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mustard on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

The Gobbler

$11.25

Sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Melted Havarti, Tomato, & Our House Made Garlic Pesto Aioli on Toasted Sourdough

The Hawaiian Ham

$10.50

Black Forest Ham, Crispy Bacon, Vermont cheddar, Lettuce, & Red Onion with our House Made Teriyaki-Pineapple Glaze on A Toasted Hoagie Roll

The Hot Hen

$10.25

*SPICY HOT* - Sliced Chicken Breast, Melted Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Mayo on Toasted Sourdough

The Little Italy

$11.25

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil and Vinegar with a Peppercorn Gourmaise on a Hoagie Roll

The Reuben

$11.25

Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island on Toasted Dark Rye

The Texas Tornado

$10.95

Our Amazing House Made Chicken Salad with Lettuce & Tomato on Our Scratch Made Brioche..……*HOUSE SPECIALTY

The Wrangler

$11.25

Classic French Dip with Londonport Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, & Our House Made Mild Horseradish Mayo on A Toasted Hoagie Roll Served with Au-Jus

The Veggie

$8.25

Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers & Your Choice of Cheese on Toasted Whole Wheat

For The Cubs

$5.99

Your Choice of a Classic PB&J, Grilled Cheese Panini,, or Ham & Cheese all on 100% Whole Wheat. Served with Classic Lay’s Potato Chips

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Chips

$2.75

Cup Soup

$4.50

Bowl Soup

$7.99

House Side Salad

$4.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us at Breaking Bread for delicious made to order food crafted with Boar's Head meat and cheese, scratch made pastries and cheesecake, and where you become family in a wonderful atmosphere.

Location

120a N Ave D, Clifton, TX 76634

Directions

