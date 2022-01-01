Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Breaking Bread Foods

review star

No reviews yet

1210 West Broadway Avenue

Minneaoplis, MN 55411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast Menu

Homemade Biscuit Sandwich

$4.95

Shrimp and Grits

$10.95

Northside Breakfast

$7.95

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.95

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$4.95

Chicken and Waffles

$10.95

Sweet Potato Hash

$8.95

BLT on Texas toast

$6.95

Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich

$3.95

Salads

House Salad

$4.95

Kale Salad

$4.95

Sides

Beyond Meat Sausage

$1.95

Black Eyed Peas & Rice

$3.95

Black Eyed Peas /Andouille and rice

$4.95

Candied Yams

$3.95

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Collard Greens

$3.95

Cornbread

$1.95

Eggs

$2.95

Grits

$2.95

Herbed Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.95

Homestyle Fries

$3.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.95

Pancake

$2.95

Pork Bacon

$1.95

Pork Sausage

$1.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.95

Sweet Potato Hash

$3.95

Toast

$1.95

Turkey Bacon

$1.95

Waffle

$2.95

Chicken & Wild Rice

$4.95

Vegan Soup

$4.95

Soup of the Day

$4.95

Grab & Go

Veggies

$3.50

Pita/Hummus

$3.50

Fruit Bowl

$3.95

House

$4.95

Kale

$4.95

Peach Crisp

$2.95

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.95

Banana Pudding

$2.95

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Orange Juice

$1.95

Milk

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Espresso

$2.95

Americano

$2.95

Latte

$2.95

Flavored Latte

$3.95

Cappuccino

$2.95

Chai Tea Latte

$3.95

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Btl Water

$1.50

Baked Goods

Cookie

$1.50

Cobler

$3.95

Pie

$3.95

Muffins

$2.25

Cornbread

$1.95

Merchandise

BBC Mugs

$8.00

Specials

Catfish Fillet with Spaghetti

$10.99

Meatloaf /Mash /corn

$10.95

Buffet

Adult

$14.95

Kids 12 and under

$8.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Vegetarian burger

$9.95

Beer Battered Cod

$10.95

Soups

Chicken Wild Rice

$3.95

Vegan Chili

$3.95

Express Lunch! (Copy)

Express Lunch w/ 1 Side

$9.95

Express Lunch w/ 2 Sides

$12.95

Express Lunch ALL Sides

$9.95

Express Lunch NO Sides

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tender Meal

$5.95

Kid Nutella Sandwich Meal

$3.95

Kid Turkey Sandwich Meal

$4.95

Entree + Side + Bev

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Chimi Chicken

$6.00

Fries

$3.00

House

$3.00

Greens

$3.00

Beans/Rice

$3.00

Btl Water

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Ice Tea

$1.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Sandwich

BBQ Pork

$6.00

Chimi Chicken

$6.00

Lunch Side

Fries

$4.00

House

$4.00

Greens

$4.00

Bean/Rice

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1210 West Broadway Avenue, Minneaoplis, MN 55411

Breaking Bread Foods image
Breaking Bread Foods image

