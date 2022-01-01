Brewpubs & Breweries
Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale 3388 NW Byron Street #100
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family friendly Restuarant / Brewery, Come in and enjoy a beer with your food!
3388 NW Byron Street #100, Silverdale, WA 98383
