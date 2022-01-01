Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries
Breakside Brewery Dekum
2,120 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
820 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Migration Brewing - Williams - 3947 N Williams
No Reviews
3947 N Williams Portland, OR 97227
View restaurant
10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
No Reviews
1411 Northwest Flanders Street Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant