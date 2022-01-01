Breakside Brewery imageView gallery
Breakside Brewery Dekum

2,120 Reviews

$$

820 NE Dekum St

Portland, OR 97211

Cellarbration 2022!!

Cellarbration Case

$155.00

It's back! The first of two Barrel-Aged Mixed cases is here. Included in this case is 4 bottles of each beer - Space Music, Cute Metal and Dark Cabaret. Only a few cases available so don't miss out!

Cans

@Portland IPA 4pk

@Portland IPA 4pk

$14.00Out of stock

Double Dry Hopped West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

@Portland IPA can

$4.50

Double Dry Hopped West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Breakside IPA 4pk

Breakside IPA 4pk

$13.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Breakside IPA Can

$4.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Guava Lime Sparkler 4pk

$14.00

Tropical Fruit Beer. Tasting notes: guava, refreshing mineral water, poolside drinks. ABV: 4.5%

Guava Lime Sparkler can

$5.50

Low Places Dark Lager 4pk

$10.00

Dark Lager. Tasting notes: light caramel, light toast, light milk chocolate. ABV: 4.6%

Low Places Dark Lager can

$4.00

Oktoberfest 4pk

$10.00

Modern German Fest Lager. Bready, malty, elegant, hop spice ABV: 5.6%

Oktoberfest Can

$4.00
Pilsner 4pk

Pilsner 4pk

$13.00

German Pilsner. ABV: 5%

Pilsner can

$4.00

German Pilsner. ABV: 5%

Wanderjack IPA 4pk

Wanderjack IPA 4pk

$14.00

New West Coast IPA. 7% ABV

Wanderjack IPA can

$5.50

New West Coast IPA. 7% ABV

Wanderlust 4pk

Wanderlust 4pk

$13.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Wanderlust Can

$4.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

What Rough Beast 4pk

What Rough Beast 4pk

$14.00

New England-style IPA 7% ABV

What Rough Beast Can

$5.00

6-packs

Rainbows 6pk

Rainbows 6pk

$12.00

Session IPA. 5.1% ABV

Stay West 6pk

Stay West 6pk

$12.00

Classic West Coast IPA. 7% ABV

True Gold 6pk

True Gold 6pk

$11.00

West Coast Golden Ale. 5.1% ABV

22oz

IPA 22

IPA 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Pilsner 22

Pilsner 22

$5.00

German-Style Pilsner. 5% ABV

Wanderlust 22

Wanderlust 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Salted Caramel 22

Salted Caramel 22

$6.00

Stout. Tasting notes: chocolate, caramel, salt, roast. ABV 7.2%

Barrel-Aged

Bellwether 22

Bellwether 22

$10.00

Gin Barrel-Aged Sour Double Wit w/ Thai Lime Leaves. 8.4% ABV

Black and Tan 22

Black and Tan 22

$6.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Ale. A 60/40 blend of barrel-aged imperial stout and new young "tan" beer. 8.4% ABV

Sweet Creature Of Bombast 22

$16.00

Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon barrels. bitter sweet chocolate, silky, stewed plums, adult hot chocolate. ABV: 12.5%

Barrel-Aged Sours

Archipelagos 500mL

Archipelagos 500mL

$15.00

Oak-fermented Farmhouse Ale w/ Calamansi Limes and Aged Hops. 6.6% ABV

Pause For Effect 500mL

Pause For Effect 500mL

$15.00

Barrel-Aged Sour Ale with Apricots. 6.6% ABV

Turtle Time 500mL

$15.00

Barrel-Aged Sour Ale with Cherries. 9% ABV

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

820 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

