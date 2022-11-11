Breakside Brewery imageView gallery
Breakside Brewery Milwaukie

82 Reviews

$

5821 SE International Way

Milwaukie, OR 97222

Popular Items

20L - Breakside IPA
50L - Breakside IPA
50L - Wanderlust IPA

20L

20L - Breakside IPA

$80.00

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. 6.2% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

20L - Guava Sparkler

$80.00

Tropical Fruit Beer. Tasting notes: guava, refreshing mineral water, poolside drinks. 4.5% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

20L - Pilsner

$80.00

German Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. 5% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

20L - Rainbows & Unicorns

$80.00

Session IPA. Tasting notes: peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit. 5.1% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

20L - Wanderlust IPA

$80.00

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, orange. 6.2% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

20L - What Rough Beast

$110.00

New England-Style IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple. 7% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

50L

50L - Breakside IPA

$160.00

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. 6.2% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

50L - Guava Sparkler

$160.00

Tropical Fruit Beer. Tasting notes: guava, refreshing mineral water, poolside drinks. 4.5% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

50L - Pilsner

$160.00

German Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. 5% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

50L - Rainbows & Unicorns

$160.00

Session IPA. Tasting notes: peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit. 5.1% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

50L - Salted Caramel Stout

$200.00

Sweet Stout. Tasting notes: chocolate, caramel, salt, roast. 7.2% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

50L - Wanderlust IPA

$160.00

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, orange. 6.2% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

50L - What Rough Beast

$200.00

New England-Style IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple. 7% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**

Crowlers

Fresh draft beer in 32oz Crowler Can!

32oz - Pilsner

$10.00

German-Style Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. 5% ABV

32oz - Breakside IPA

$10.00

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. 6.2% ABV

32oz - Wanderlust IPA

$10.00

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, orange. 6.2% ABV

32oz - Rainbows & Unicorns

$10.00

Session IPA. Tasting notes: peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit. 5.1% ABV

32oz - What Rough Beast

$13.00

New England-Style IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple. 7% ABV

32oz - Wanderjack

$13.00

Modern West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: cantaloupe, citrus, sweet basil, guava. 7% ABV

32oz - @Portland IPA

$13.00

DDH West Coast IPA w/ Simcoe, Citra, CTZ. Tasting notes: resinous, grapefruit, guava. 7% ABV

32oz - Guava Sparkler

$10.00

Light Ale w/ Guava & Lime. Tasting notes: strong guava, refreshing, tart, tropical, poolside drinks. 4.5% ABV.

32oz - Low Places

$10.00

Dark Lager. Tasting notes: light caramel, light toast, light milk chocolate. 4.6% ABV

32oz - Deductive Reasoning

$10.00

Pilsner collab w/ Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Tasting notes: spicy, floral, boldly hoppy for a Pils. 5.2% ABV

32oz - Sweet and Scoville

$10.00

Honey Golden w/ Thai Chilies. Tasting notes: sweet and spicy...but spicy!, honey butter croissants, fire roasted chilies. 6.1% ABV

32oz - Wisco Tavern Beer

$10.00

Cream Ale. Tasting notes: pink grapefruit, ripe tangerine, cotton candy. 5.6% ABV

32oz - Rusalka

$10.00

Dark Czech Lager. Tasting notes: dark chocolate, caramel, light bodied, rich yet refreshing. 5.5% ABV.

32oz - Three Tigers Wit

$10.00

Belgian White. Tasting notes: soft, perfumey, light citrus. 5% ABV

32oz - Consider the Coconut

$13.00

Imperial Pumpkin Ale w/ Coconuts. Tasting notes: toasted coconut, toffee, bruleed sugar. 7.2% ABV

32oz - Cactus Flower

$13.00

Margarita Beer. Tasting notes: Jarritos, jammy, watermelon, tart. 4% ABV

32oz - Black & Tan

$13.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Ale. Tasting notes: whiskey highball, sweet caramel, milk chocolate. 9.5% ABV

22oz Bottles

Black & Tan 22

$6.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Ale. 8.4% ABV

IPA 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Passionfruit Sour 22

$6.00

American Sour Ale. Tasting notes: tart, tropical, passionfruit, wheat, acid 5% ABV

Pilsner 22

$5.00

German-Style Pilsner. 5% ABV

Salted Caramel Stout 22

$6.00

Sweet Stout. 6.8% ABV

Wanderlust 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Specialty Bottles

Archipelagos

$15.00

Bellwether

$10.00

Gin Barrel-Aged Sour Double Wit w/ Thai Lime Leaves. 8.4% ABV

Golden Cluster

$10.00Out of stock

Wood-Aged Sour Blonde with Riesling Grapes. 9.6% ABV

I Will Roar You

$16.00

Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels. 12.5% ABV. **THIRD RELEASE OF THE 2022 BARREL-AGED STOUT SERIES**

Pause for Effect

$15.00

Blended Sour Ale w/ Apricot. 6.6% ABV.

Turtle Time

$15.00

Sweet Creature of Bombast

$16.00

Imperial Stout Aged in Old Fitzgerald Bourbon Barrels. 12.2% ABV

Cellar Box

$155.00

Cans

@Portland IPA 4pk

$13.00Out of stock

DDH West Coast IPA (Simcoe, Citra, CTZ). Tasting notes: resinous, grapefruit, guava. 7% ABV.

Breakside IPA 4pk

$13.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Guava Sparkler 4pk

$14.00

Tropical Fruit Beer. 4.5% ABV

Low Places 4pk

$10.00

Dark Lager. Tasting notes: light caramel, light toast, light milk chocolate. 4.6% ABV

Oktoberfest 4pk

$10.00

Pilsner 4pk

$13.00

German Pilsner. 5% ABV

Rainbows & Unicorns 6pk

$12.00

Session IPA. 5.1% ABV

Stay West 6pk

$12.00

Classic West Coast IPA. 7% ABV

True Gold 6pk

$11.00

West Coast Golden Ale. 5.1% ABV

Wanderjack 4pk

$14.00

New West Coast IPA. 7% ABV

Wanderlust 4pk

$13.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

What Rough Beast 4pk

$14.00

New England-style Hazy IPA. 7% ABV

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
