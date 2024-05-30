Breakwater Fish and Lobster - Brewster
235 Underpass Road
Brewster, MA 02631
Breakwater Kitchen
Appetizers and Snacks
- Clam Chowder$8.00+
Local Clams, potatoes, onions, celery, cream, oyster crackers
- Lobster Bisque$10.00+
Lobster meat, sherry, cream, oyster crackers
- Local Steamer Clams$25.00
1 1/2 lbs, served with drawn butter and broth
- Peel and Eat Spiced Shrimp$17.00
Peel & eat, old bay rub, drawn butter
- Basket of Idaho Fries$7.50
Served with house dipping sauces
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
Served with house dipping sauces
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$10.00
Thick cut, golden brown, crispy
- House Chicken Tenders$15.00
House chicken tenders with fries
New England Favorites
- Fish and Chips Haddock/Cod$25.00
local cod or haddock loin lightly fried and served golden brown
- Fried Ipswich Whole Belly Clams$35.00
Fried whole belly clams served with fries, slaw, tartar and lemon
- Local Caught Fresh Clam Strips$24.00
Deep fried and delicious! Slaw, tartar, lemon, fries
- Fried Shrimp Platter$25.00
Hand breaded w/fries, slaw tartar, lemon
- Fried Native Sea Scallops Platter$31.00
Candy of the sea, fries, slaw, lemon, tartar
- Fried Oyster Platter$32.00
Raw Bar and Poke
- Brewster Oysters on the Half Shell$19.00+
Locally raised and harvested
- Shrimp Cocktail 1/2 Doz. or Doz.$11.00+
On crushed ice w/ lemon and cocktail sauce
- Tuna Poke Bowl$24.00
Diced raw tuna, seaweed salad, scallions, sesame seeds, edamame, poke sauce
- Salmon Poke Bowl$22.00
Diced raw salmon, edamame, seaweed salad, poke sauce, wasabi cucumber dressing
- Buddha Vegetarian Bowl$18.00
Seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, scallions, edamame, spicy mayo
Sandwiches
- Breakwater Hot Lobster Roll$30.00
Lobster meat w/drawn butter, brioche hot dog bun
- Breakwater Cold Lobster Roll$30.00
Dressed w/celery, light mayo, lemon, toasted brioche hot dog bun
- Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Fresh cod/haddock, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, brioche bun
- Fried Po Boy Sandwich Shrimp$20.00
Hoagie roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, house remoulade
- Fried Po Boy Sandwich Scallops$23.00
Hoagie roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, house remoulade
- Fried Po Boy Sandwich Clam Strips$19.00
Hoagie roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, house remoulade
- Blackened Swordfish Wrap$24.00
Cajun seasoned, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, flour tortilla
- Pesto Salmon Sandwich$22.00
basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, tomato, brioche burger bun
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Plant based burger, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato
- Fried Po Boy Sandwich Oyster$25.00
Market and Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Canned Water$2.50Out of stock
Open Water Still Canned Water is a refreshing choice that comes enhanced with electrolytes for better hydration. Each 16 oz can comes in a convenient 12-pack, making it easy to stock up and stay hydrated on the go.
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
Sprite is a clear, lemon-lime flavored soda known for its crisp, refreshing taste. It's a popular choice for a quick pick-me-up or an enjoyable drink to pair with meals.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
235 Underpass Road, Brewster, MA 02631