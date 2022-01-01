Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery

1,063 Reviews

$$

2990 Brewery Ln

Littleton, CO 80120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order To-Gos or delivery!

Website

Location

2990 Brewery Ln, Littleton, CO 80120

Directions

Gallery
Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House image
Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House image
Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery
orange starNo Reviews
2990 BREWERY LANE LITTLETON, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Lake House Kitchen + Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
8026 W. BOWLES Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
HiLo An American Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150 LITTLETON, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Chop Shop - SOBO Englewood
orange starNo Reviews
3150 South Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Felt
orange star4.3 • 1,345
2421, 101 W Floyd Ave Englewood, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
2160 S. Broadway St. Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Littleton

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Iwayama Sushi - 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C
orange star4.6 • 710
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Littleton
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston