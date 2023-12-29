BRED
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
BRED’s sole mission is to spread love and familiarity through food. We are known for our signature smoked burgers and innovative sandwiches as well as our all fruit smoothies and loaded fries. We opened our first location in the Lower Mills section of Dorchester in the winter of 2015. With the second location, a pop up, at Innovation & Design Building in the Seaport area of Boston.
Location
2255 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124
Gallery
