Food

Appetizer 前菜

Bang Bang Chicken 棒棒鸡丝

Bang Bang Chicken 棒棒鸡丝

$10.00
Thousand-Year Egg and Tofu Rolls 烧椒皮蛋豆腐

Thousand-Year Egg and Tofu Rolls 烧椒皮蛋豆腐

$10.00
Husband and Wife's Special 夫妻肺片

Husband and Wife's Special 夫妻肺片

$16.00

Pork Belly in Garlic Dressing 蒜泥白肉卷

$14.00

Sichuan Pickle 四川泡菜

$8.00
Sichuan Mungbean Cold Noodle 北川凉粉

Sichuan Mungbean Cold Noodle 北川凉粉

$10.00

Wonton in Chili Sauce(6) 红油抄手

$10.00

Pork Dumpling in Chili Sauce(6) 钟水饺

$10.00
Scallion Sauce Cucumber 葱油黄瓜

Scallion Sauce Cucumber 葱油黄瓜

$8.00

Wood's Ear with Pickled Chili Sauce 泡椒木耳

$10.00

Dim Sum 点心

Pork Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼包

$10.00

Pork Soup Dumplings with Crab Roe (4) 蟹粉小笼包

$10.00

Veggie Potstickers(4) 菜贴

$10.00

Steam Veggie Dumplings(4) 素蒸饺

$10.00

Pork Potstickers(4) 猪肉锅贴

$10.00

Steam Dumpling (4) 蒸饺

$10.00

Pan Fried Pork Buns (4) 生煎包

$10.00

Shumai with Salted Egg Yolk (4) 咸蛋黄糯米烧麦

$10.00

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$8.00

Crystal Shrimp Dumpling (4) 虾饺

$10.00

Entree 主菜

Whole Fish with Spicy Bean Paste for 2 豆瓣全鱼

Whole Fish with Spicy Bean Paste for 2 豆瓣全鱼

$32.00

Fish Blossom for 2 松子全鱼

$32.00Out of stock
Stir Fried Chicken with Chive Flower 鸡丝韭菜花

Stir Fried Chicken with Chive Flower 鸡丝韭菜花

$18.00
Diced Chicken with Chili Pepper 辣子鸡丁

Diced Chicken with Chili Pepper 辣子鸡丁

$24.00
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$18.00
Braised Beef in Red Soup for 2 红汤肥牛

Braised Beef in Red Soup for 2 红汤肥牛

$28.00
Shredded Beef with Green Chili 小椒牛肉丝

Shredded Beef with Green Chili 小椒牛肉丝

$22.00
Dry Pot Baby Rib with Potato Slice 干锅排骨

Dry Pot Baby Rib with Potato Slice 干锅排骨

$22.00
Hunan Stir Fried Pork 湖南小炒肉

Hunan Stir Fried Pork 湖南小炒肉

$21.00
Sichuan Beef Stew 川味胡萝卜土豆炖牛腩

Sichuan Beef Stew 川味胡萝卜土豆炖牛腩

$23.00
Fei Hong Shrimp 飞鸿大虾

Fei Hong Shrimp 飞鸿大虾

$27.00
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$17.00

Crabmeat Tofu 蟹粉豆腐

$22.00
Sautéed Tea Tree Mushroom 清炒茶树菇

Sautéed Tea Tree Mushroom 清炒茶树菇

$18.00
Sauteed King's Oyster Mushroom 干煸杏鲍菇

Sauteed King's Oyster Mushroom 干煸杏鲍菇

$18.00
Sautéed String Bean with Minced Pork 干煸四季豆

Sautéed String Bean with Minced Pork 干煸四季豆

$18.00

Sauteed Snow Pea Shoot 清炒豆苗

$18.00

Spicy Cumin Lamb 香辣孜然羊

$26.00

Rice & Noodle 米面

Veggie Fried Rice 素炒饭

Veggie Fried Rice 素炒饭

$12.00
Fried Rice with Mustard Green Shoots and Minced Pork 芽菜臊子炒饭

Fried Rice with Mustard Green Shoots and Minced Pork 芽菜臊子炒饭

$12.00
Shrimp Fired Rice 虾仁炒饭

Shrimp Fired Rice 虾仁炒饭

$15.00

Duck Fried Rice 鸭丝炒饭

$15.00

White Rice 白饭

$2.00

Dessert 甜点

Ice Jelly 冰粉

$6.00

Rice Wine Soup 酒酿小圆子

$8.00

Drink

Soft Drink

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Breeze Oolong Tea

$4.00

Pu-Er Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Beer and Wine

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

1664

$8.00

Grolsch Pilsener

$7.00

Hidden Trail Pinot Noir

$10.00

Hidden Trail Chardonnay

$10.00

Val de Loire Rose

$7.00

House Prosecco

$7.00

Cocktail

Whisky Sour

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Dry Martini

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Corpse Reviver No.2

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Spirits

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Jameson

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendrick

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's

$9.00

E&J

$8.00

Donjulio

$13.00

Epolon

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

