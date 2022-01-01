- Home
Breezeway Bar and Grill 20 N Brevard Ave
No reviews yet
20 N Brevard Ave
Cocoa Beach, FL 32937
Popular Items
Starters
double dip
Served with ranch for dipping
Breezeway Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips topped with tomato, lettuce,jalapenos, mixed cheeses, refried beens,sour cream, and salsa
Breezeway Quesadilla
10in Flour Tortilla with melted cheese and your choice of filling
Fried Green Beans
Crisp battered green beans served with your choice of dipping sauces
Fried Fish Bites
Beer battered cod served with tarter sauce
Crazy Fries
Fresh Cut Fries Loaded with cheese and bacon
Queso Dip
Served with fresh tortilla chips
Seafood Dip
Smoked Mahi fish spread served with crackers
Southwest Spring Rolls
Filled with chicken and a blend of vegetables. Served with ranch salsa for dipping
Basket Of Fries
Burger Sliders
Chicken Sliders
As an App
Pretzel
Chicken Bites
Chips N Salsa
Fried Pickles
Salads
Entrees
Fresh Mahi Dinner
A choice of fried, grilled or blackened Mahi. Served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw
Ribeye Dinner
Moist, tender Cod fillet coated in a beer batter. Served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.
Shrimp Dinner
A choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.
Fish dinner
BBQ chicken dinner
Adult Chicken Tenders
Fish and chips
As an app
Fried Shrimp Basket
Sandwiches
Alpine Burger
Swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and grilled onion
American Burger
American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion , Served with fries
South of the Border Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and onion
Sunrise Burger
Double stacked patties with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. All topped with a delicious fried egg!
Cheese Steak
9 ounces of hand sliced steak and American cheese on a fresh baguett
Chicken Sandwich
Portabella Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Voodoo Chicken Sandwich
Black Bean Burger
kids menu
Kids Cheese Burger and Chips
Cheese Burger and Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Kids Fish Basket and Chips
Fish Basket and Fries
Kids PB and J with Chips
PB and J with Chips
Kids Grilled Cheese with Chips
Grilled Cheese with Chips
Kids Mahi
Kids Chicken Sliders
Sides
Coleslaw
Extra Dressing
Extra Sauce
Fries
Rice & Black Beans
Side Salad
Sour Cream
Split Plate
Side of sauce
Side 4oz queso
Side bacon
Side of Pico 4oz
Steamed veggies
side carrot and celery
Breakfast Side potatos
Breakfast Side toast
Breakfast Side bacon or sausage
As an app
Side Pico
Cinco special
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Titos
Ketal One
Grey Goose
Stoli Cucumber
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Watermelon
Ketal One Orange
Ketal One Orange Peach
Ketal One Cucumber Mint
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Orange
Three Olives Orange
Three Olives Watermelon
Stoli Grapefruit
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Rasberry
Smirnoff Coconut
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Gin
Rum
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Lemon
Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan Apple
Captain Morgan Coconut
Captain Morgan Pineapple
Captain Morgan White
Malibu
Malibu Strawberry
Myers
Naked Turtle
Sailor Jerry
Mount Gay Eclipse
Zaya 16 YR
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Yukon Jack Apple
Southern Comfort
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Peach
Bulleit 95 Rye
Seagrams 7
Seagrams Canadian
Jameson
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Bourbon Smash
Skrewball
Proper 12
Scotch
Liquors
Baileys Cream
Kahlua
Jagermeister
Frangelico
Goldschlager Cinnamon
Grand Marnier
Cointreau
Blackberry Brandy
Di Amore Rasberry
Di Saronno
Midori Melon
Triple Sec
Blue Curacao
Banana Liquor
Chocolate Liquor
Coffee Liquor
Melon Liquor
Creme De Menthe
Butterscotch Schnapps
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Rootbeer Schnapps
Sour Apple Schnapps
Amaretto
Wine
Drafts
Bottles\Cans
Budlight
Yuengling
Mich Ultra
Corona
Coors Lite
Heinekin
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Corona Lite
PBR
Guiness
Landshark
Stella
Modelo
Dosequi
High Noon
Budlight Seltzer
Busch
White claw
Bush Light
Bud Zero
Heineken 00
Bud Light Seltzer
Dank Tank Triple IPA
Jalisco
Twisted Tea
Specialty Drinks
Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Long Island
Liquid Marijuana
Moscow Mule
Mojito
The Breezeway
Cocoa Beach Punch
Surfs Up
Rum Runner
Mimosa
Bloody Mary
White Russian
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Hurricane
Paradise Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Piña Colada
Strawberry Daiquiri
Miami Vice
Mexican Monday
2 -Tacos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
20 N Brevard Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32937