Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breezeway Bar and Grill 20 N Brevard Ave

review star

No reviews yet

20 N Brevard Ave

Cocoa Beach, FL 32937

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

American Burger
Alpine Burger
Breezeway Nachos

Starters

double dip

$8.41

Served with ranch for dipping

Breezeway Nachos

$9.35

Fresh Tortilla Chips topped with tomato, lettuce,jalapenos, mixed cheeses, refried beens,sour cream, and salsa

Breezeway Quesadilla

$9.35

10in Flour Tortilla with melted cheese and your choice of filling

Fried Green Beans

$7.48

Crisp battered green beans served with your choice of dipping sauces

Fried Fish Bites

$10.28

Beer battered cod served with tarter sauce

Crazy Fries

$8.41

Fresh Cut Fries Loaded with cheese and bacon

Queso Dip

$7.41

Served with fresh tortilla chips

Seafood Dip

$10.28Out of stock

Smoked Mahi fish spread served with crackers

Southwest Spring Rolls

$10.28

Filled with chicken and a blend of vegetables. Served with ranch salsa for dipping

Basket Of Fries

$5.61

Burger Sliders

$9.35

Chicken Sliders

$9.35

As an App

Pretzel

$7.41

Chicken Bites

$10.28

Chips N Salsa

$7.48

Fried Pickles

$7.48

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.35

Fresh romane lettuce, topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing with your choice of fried, blackened or grilled chicken

Breezeway Salad

$9.35

Mixed greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, celery, bell peppers and cheese.

Spinach Salad

$9.35

As an app

Wings

Wings

$6.54+

Bone in Wings Served with carrots celery

Entrees

Fresh Mahi Dinner

$15.89

A choice of fried, grilled or blackened Mahi. Served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw

Ribeye Dinner

$24.50

Moist, tender Cod fillet coated in a beer batter. Served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.

Shrimp Dinner

$14.02

A choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.

Fish dinner

$14.02

BBQ chicken dinner

$14.02

Adult Chicken Tenders

$11.21

Fish and chips

$14.95

As an app

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.02

Sandwiches

Alpine Burger

$13.08

Swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and grilled onion

American Burger

$11.21

American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion , Served with fries

South of the Border Burger

$13.08

Cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and onion

Sunrise Burger

$17.76

Double stacked patties with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. All topped with a delicious fried egg!

Cheese Steak

$13.08

9 ounces of hand sliced steak and American cheese on a fresh baguett

Chicken Sandwich

$12.15

Portabella Sandwich

$10.28Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$11.21

Voodoo Chicken Sandwich

$12.15

Black Bean Burger

$10.28

kids menu

Kids Cheese Burger and Chips

$6.54

Cheese Burger and Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.54

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Kids Fish Basket and Chips

$6.54

Fish Basket and Fries

Kids PB and J with Chips

$5.61

PB and J with Chips

Kids Grilled Cheese with Chips

$5.61

Grilled Cheese with Chips

Kids Mahi

$6.54

Kids Chicken Sliders

$6.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.74

Coleslaw

Extra Dressing

$0.47

Extra Sauce

$0.47

Fries

$4.67

Fries

Rice & Black Beans

$4.67

Rice and Black Beans

Side Salad

$4.67

Side Salad

Sour Cream

$0.47

Split Plate

$0.93

Side of sauce

$0.47

Side 4oz queso

$1.40

Side bacon

$1.87

Side of Pico 4oz

$1.40

Steamed veggies

$1.40

side carrot and celery

$1.40

Breakfast Side potatos

$3.27

Breakfast Side toast

$1.40

Breakfast Side bacon or sausage

$3.27

As an app

Side Pico

$1.57

Cinco special

Mahi taco

$12.00

cinco quesadilla

$12.00

Drinks

Juice

$2.80

Juice

Hot Coffee

$2.34

Coffee

Sprite

$2.34

Root Beer

$2.34

Coke

$2.34

Diet Coke

$2.34

Fanta

$2.34

Orange

$2.34

Pink Lemonade

$2.34

Ice Tea

$2.34

Flavored Ice Tea

$2.34

Water

Club Soda

$2.34

Redbull

$3.09

Mello Yellow

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.74

Well Double

$3.50

Absolut

$6.54

Titos

$6.54

Ketal One

$6.54

Premium Double

$3.74

Grey Goose

$10.28

Top Shelf Double

$4.67

Stoli Cucumber

$4.68

Call Double

$3.74

Ciroc Mango

$4.67

Ciroc Watermelon

$4.67

Ketal One Orange

$6.54

Ketal One Orange Peach

$6.54

Ketal One Cucumber Mint

$6.54

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.61

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.61

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.61

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.61

Three Olives Orange

$5.61

Three Olives Watermelon

$5.61

Stoli Grapefruit

$4.68

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.61

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.61

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.61

Smirnoff Rasberry

$5.61

Smirnoff Coconut

$5.61

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$5.61

Smirnoff Peach

$5.61

Smirnoff Orange

$5.61

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.61

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.61

Gin

Well Gin

$3.97

Well Double

$2.80

Tanqueray

$5.00

Tanqueray Orange

$5.61

Premium Double

$3.74

Bombay

$6.54

Top Shelf Double

$4.67

Call Double

$3.74

Rum

Well Rum

$3.97

Well Double

$3.50

Bacardi

$5.61

Bacardi Lemon

$5.61

Captain Morgan

$5.61

Captain Morgan Apple

$5.61

Captain Morgan Coconut

$5.61

Captain Morgan Pineapple

$5.61

Captain Morgan White

$5.61

Call Double

$3.74

Malibu

$6.54

Malibu Strawberry

$6.54

Myers

$5.61

Naked Turtle

$5.61

Sailor Jerry

$5.61

Premium Double

$3.74

Mount Gay Eclipse

$6.54

Top Shelf Double

$5.61

Zaya 16 YR

$10.28

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.97

Well Double

$2.80

Jose Quervo Gold

$5.61

Jose Quervo Silver

$5.61

Call Double

$3.74

1800

$6.54

Premium Double

$3.74

Don Julio

$6.55

Patron

$7.48

Top Shelf Double

$4.67

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$3.97

Well Double

$2.80

Bushmills

$4.67

Canadian Club

$5.61

Yukon Jack Apple

$5.61

Southern Comfort

$4.67

Call Double

$3.74

Jack Daniels

$5.61

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.61

Jim Beam

$5.61

Jim Beam Peach

$5.61

Bulleit 95 Rye

$7.48

Seagrams 7

$5.61

Seagrams Canadian

$5.61

Premium Double

$3.74

Jameson

$6.54

Crown Royal

$6.54

Crown Royal Apple

$6.54

Crown Royal Bourbon Smash

$6.54

Top Shelf Double

$4.67

Skrewball

$4.67

Proper 12

$4.64

Scotch

Well Scotch

$3.97

Well Scotch Double

$2.80

Chivas Regal

$5.61

Johnny Walker Red

$6.07

Call Double

$3.74

Johnny Walker Black

$7.00

Macallan 12 YR

$9.35

Premium Scotch Double

$3.74

Buchanan's Deluxe 12 YR

$6.78

Top Shelf Scotch Double

$4.67

Dewar's White Label

$6.54

Liquors

Baileys Cream

$5.61

Kahlua

$4.67

Jagermeister

$5.61

Frangelico

$5.61

Goldschlager Cinnamon

$5.61

Grand Marnier

$6.54

Cointreau

$4.67

Blackberry Brandy

$4.67

Di Amore Rasberry

$4.67

Di Saronno

$6.54

Midori Melon

$4.67

Triple Sec

$4.67

Blue Curacao

$4.67

Banana Liquor

$4.67

Chocolate Liquor

$4.67

Coffee Liquor

$4.67

Melon Liquor

$4.67

Creme De Menthe

$4.67

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.67

Peach Schnapps

$4.67

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.67

Rootbeer Schnapps

$4.67

Sour Apple Schnapps

$4.67

Amaretto

$5.61

Amaretto

Wine

Chardonnay

$3.74

Reisling

$3.74

Merlot

$3.74

Pinot Grigo

$3.49

Cab

$3.74

Champagne

$5.61

Sangria

$6.54

Rose

$3.74

Bourbon

Kentucky Bourbon

$3.97

Makers Mark

$6.54Out of stock

Birddog

$5.61

Wild Turkey

$6.54

Drafts

Budlight

$2.35

Amberbock

$2.80

Pineapple Caribe

$4.67Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.67

Florida Lager

$4.67

Goose Island IPA

$4.67

Sweet Water 420

$4.67

Space Dust IPA

$4.67

Mango Kart

$4.67Out of stock

Hurrican Reef

$4.67

Yuengling

$2.80

G13

$4.67

Intercoastal IPA

$4.67Out of stock

Pulp Fiction

$4.67

Blue Moon

$4.67

Bottles\Cans

Budlight

$2.80

Yuengling

$2.80

Mich Ultra

$3.27

Corona

$3.74

Coors Lite

$3.27

Heinekin

$3.74

Miller Lite

$3.27

Budweiser

$2.80

Corona Lite

$2.80

PBR

$2.35

Guiness

$3.74

Landshark

$3.74

Stella

$3.74

Modelo

$3.74

Dosequi

$3.74

High Noon

$5.61

Budlight Seltzer

$4.67

Busch

$1.87

White claw

$4.67

Bush Light

$1.87

Bud Zero

$2.80

Heineken 00

$3.74

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.79

Dank Tank Triple IPA

$3.71

Jalisco

$6.07

Twisted Tea

$4.67

Pitchers

Amberbock pitcher

$9.35

Budlight pitcher

$9.35

IPA pitcher

$14.02

Specialty Drinks

Margarita

$5.61

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.28

Long Island

$6.54

Liquid Marijuana

$6.54

Moscow Mule

$6.54

Mojito

$6.54

The Breezeway

$5.61

Cocoa Beach Punch

$7.48

Surfs Up

$4.67

Rum Runner

$5.61

Mimosa

$5.61

Bloody Mary

$5.61

White Russian

$5.61

Amaretto Sour

$5.61

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Hurricane

$7.96

Paradise Breeze

$6.54

Tequila Sunrise

$4.67

Piña Colada

$5.67

Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.67

Miami Vice

$6.07

Martinis

Cosmopolitan

$5.61

Apple Martini

$5.61

Espresso Martini

$5.61

Lemon Drop Martini

$5.61

Mexican Monday

$3 marg

$2.80

Modelo

$2.80

Marg Pitcher

$15.00

Shots

Green Tea

$5.61

White Tea

$5.61

Fireball

$2.80

Jack Fire

$5.61

Liquid Marijuana

$5.61

Rumple

$5.61

Lemon Drop

$5.61

Jager

$4.67

Jello Shot

$1.87

Peach Paradise

$6.07

Washingon Apple

$7.00

Bombs

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Jeigar Bomb

$6.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Happy Hour Drafts

Happy Hour Budlight

$2.11

Happy Hour Amberbock

$2.11

Happy Hour Wells

Well Vodka

$3.04

Well Gin

$3.04

Well Rum

$3.04

Well Tequila

$3.04

Well Whiskey

$3.04

Well Scotch

$3.25

Well Bourbon

$3.25

Brunch

French toast

$11.21

2 Egg Breakfast

$11.21

Chicken and Waffles

$13.08

Pancakes

$11.21

Kids Pancakes

$6.54

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.54

Hangover burger

$13.08

Toastone

$13.08

Doggie meal

Burger

$5.61

Chicken

$5.61

Doggie Carrot Sticks

$2.80

2 -Tacos

2 Tacos

$2.80

Chips and Dip

MM Chips and Queso

$4.67

MM Chips and Salsa

$4.67

Extra Chips

$0.93

wedding

deposit

$1,300.00

final sell

$506.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 N Brevard Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32937

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sergios Tacos - Cocoa Beach
orange starNo Reviews
76 S. Orlando Ave. Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Gregory's Steak and Seafood Grille
orange star4.1 • 1,747
900 N Atlantic Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Long Doggers - Cocoa Beach
orange starNo Reviews
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Rock the Guac
orange starNo Reviews
4265 North Atlantic Avenue Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cocoa Beach

Beef 'O' Brady's - Satellite Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 1,103
724 S. Patrick Drive Satellite Beach, FL 32937
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cocoa Beach
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston