Breezeway Cafe

104 Reviews

$

230 Pomeroy Ave

Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Sausage Patty (2)
Breakfast Sandwich

Waffles

Original Waffle

$8.95

Caramel Apple Waffle

$9.75

Very Berry Waffle

$9.75

Strawtella Waffle

$9.75

Banella Waffle

$9.75

Churro Waffle

$9.50

S'More Waffle

$9.75

Chicken & Waffle

$10.95

Bacon & Cheese Waffle

$9.95

Ham & Cheese Waffle

$9.95

Peaches & Cream

$9.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95+

Egg, Cheese, House Aioli & Your choice of meat.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.25

Scrambled Eggs, Tater Tots, cheese and choice of sausage, bacon or ham wrapped in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side.

Veggie Burrito

$12.95

Breezeway Bowl

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, Biscuit w/ gravy.

Avocado Toast

$7.25+

[Regular: Local Sourdough, Avo Spread, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Balsamic Drizzle & Sprouts.] [Greek: Local Sourdough, Avo Spread, Feta Cheese, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Balsamic Drizzle & Sprouts.] [Lox: Local Sourdough, Avo Spread, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Bruschetta Tomatoes & Sliced Red Onion.]

Breakfast Tots

$11.25

Crispy tots topped with cheese, sausage gravy, bacon bits & aioli drizzle.

A La Carte

Oatmeal

$4.25

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Bagel

$3.50

Croissant

$2.00

Bacon Side (3)

$3.95

Sausage Patty (2)

$3.95

Small B&G

$5.50

(1) Biscuit w/ Gravy

Large B&G

$7.50

(2) Biscuits w/ Gravy

English Muffin

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.50

Banana

$1.00

Extra 4oz Salsa

$0.25

Side of Avocado

$1.50

12oz Side Gravy

$4.00

Toast

$2.50

Side of Tots

$4.00

Chips

$1.25

Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.00

BBQ Sauce

$5.99

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Parfait

Strawberries, blueberries & granola.

Parfait

$6.50

Side Items

Chef Salad

$10.00

Tiramisu

$3.50

Banana Bread/Lemon/Marbel Cake

$3.25

Snack Pack

$1.95

Paleo Bar

$1.05

Cobbler

$4.95

Pie

$4.95

Soda Fridge

Perrier

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Langer's/Kids Juice

$2.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Bottled Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.95

Body Armor

$3.95

Gatorade

$2.95

Coconut Water

$2.95

Drip Coffee

Drip Refill

$1.00

12oz Hot Drip

$2.50

16oz Hot Drip

$3.00

12oz Iced Drip

$2.50

16oz Iced Drip

$3.00

12oz Decaf

$2.50

16oz Decaf

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Espresso

Americano

$4.00+

2 Shots + Water

Cappuccino

$4.25+

2 Shots + 1/4 Milk + 1/4 Foam

Latte

$4.75+

2 Shots + 3/4 Milk + 1/4 Foam

Red Eye

$4.25+

2 Shots + Drip Coffee

Specialty

$4.75+

2 Shot Latte + Flavoring

Espresso Shots

Steamed Milk

$1.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

Chai (Milk & Chai ONLY)

$5.00+

Affogato

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$3.75

Hot Tea

Size

$1.25+

Iced Tea

Black Tea

$3.95

Passion Fruit Tea

$3.95

Peach Tea

$3.95

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Hibiscus Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Locally Family Owned & Operated *Hours may be impacted by COVID-19*

Location

230 Pomeroy Ave, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Directions

