Breezeway Restaurant - Topsail Beach

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$13.00

Delicious sea scallops with our zesty Seahorse sauce

Chilled Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Simply boiled shrimp with lemon & housemade cocktail sauce.

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Cut in-house, coated in our seasoned breading & lightly fried

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Served with Barnacle Bill's sauce

Hot Crab Dip & Toast

$14.00

Our house recipe crab dip is a must have!

Island Shrimp

$11.00

Mahi Mahi Bites

$10.00

Lightly breaded, served hot & crispy served with our Barnacle Bill's sauce

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Served with Marinara for dipping

Soups

Breezeway Clam Chowder

$5.00+

She-Crab Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

Add on Chowder

$3.00

Salad

Cool Breeze Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheese, & toasted almonds

Side Cool Breeze

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, red onion, croutons, & Parmesan

Side Caesar

$4.00

Add on Salad

$3.00

Kids Landfood

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with fries and applesauce

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Served with applesauce

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Seafood

Kids Boiled Shrimp

$8.00

Served with fries and slaw

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Flounder

$8.00

Kids Deviled Crab

$8.00

Combination Platters

Choose Two Seafoods

$22.00

Choose two seafoods from above, served fried with fries and slaw

Choose Three Seafoods

$23.00

Choose three seafoods from above, served fried with fries and slaw

Regular Seafood Platter

$24.00

Shrimp, flounder, oysters, & deviled crab, served fried with fries and slaw

Large Seafood Platter

$27.00

Shrimp, flounder, oysters, scallops, & deviled crab, served fried with fries and slaw

Captain's Platter

$31.00

Shrimp, mahi mahi, oysters, scallops, & soft shell crab

Seafood Platters

Shrimp Platter

$16.00+

Oyster Platter

$18.00+

Flounder Platter

$17.00+

Clam Strips Platter

$16.00

Served fried with fries and slaw

Deviled Crabs Platter

$16.00

Served fries with fries and slaw

Sea Scallops Platter

$24.00

Served fried with fries and slaw

Soft Shelled Crab Platter

$23.00

Two jumbos, lightly breaded & fried(when available)

Boiled Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Served cold with hot butter, accompanied by slaw and baked potato

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$21.00

Breezeway Blue Crab Cakes

$25.00

Two crab cakes served remoulade, cooked fried or pan seared, served with slaw and a baked potato

Seafood Pasta N Such

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Coastal shrimp, smoked sausage, cheddar grits, and sweet onion & pepper shrimp gravy

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Sautéed with garlic, basil, wine, and lemon over pasta

Scallops and Shrimp Alfredo

$23.00

Two of our favorite seafoods over pasta

Seafood Lasagna

$23.00

Housemade, shrimp, crab meat, & cheese in a creamy white sauce.

Senior Plates

Senior Oyster Plate

$15.00

Senior Shrimp Plate

$13.00

Senior Flounder Plate

$14.00

Senior Clam Strips Plate

$13.00

Senior Deviled Crab Plate

$13.00

Senior Scallop Plate

$21.00

Senior Choose Two

$19.00Out of stock

Senior Choose Three

$20.00Out of stock

Landfood Plates

Bill Burger

$15.00

8 oz. Angus Beef, American cheese, BLT, & mayo served with fries.

Ribeye Steak

$29.00

12 oz. Grilled to order with baked potato & house salad

Adult Chicken Finger

$12.00

Landfood Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Grilled chicken & broccoli creamy over pasta.

Veggie Alfredo

$18.00

Plain Alfredo

$12.00

Pasta W/ Butter

$10.00

Desserts

Cobbler

$6.00

Cobbler w/ Ice Cream

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Whole Key Lime

$35.00

Craft Beer

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.00

Carolina Brewery Copperline

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Devil's Son

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Lauginitas IPA

$6.00

Sunny Little Thing

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Teach's Peaches

$6.00

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

House Wine

Glass House Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass House Riesling

$7.00

Glass House Pinot Noir

$7.00

Glass House Merlot

$7.00

Glass House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Glass House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Bottle House Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle House Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Bottle House Riesling

$22.00Out of stock

Bottle House Pinot Noir

$22.00

Bottle House Merlot

$22.00

Bottle House Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Bottle House Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Non-House Wine

Lunetta Prosecco

$8.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$17.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$22.00

La Crema Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00

Knotty Vines Chardonnay

$22.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$24.00

Summer Water Rose

$22.00

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$21.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$29.00

Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Peter Weinbach Reisling

$16.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water

1/2 Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mtn. Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Miscellaneous

Hushpuppy Mix

$6.00

T-Shirt S-XL

$25.00

To-Go Charge

$1.00

Split Plate Charge

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Andes Mint

$0.10

3 Andes

$0.25

T-Shirt 2XL-3XL

$30.00

Seafood Sides

Side of BCC

$12.00

Side of Boiled Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Clam Strips

$5.00

Side of Deviled Crab

$6.00

Side of Flounder

$10.00

Side of Mahi Mahi

$10.00

Side of Oysters

$11.00

Side of Scallops

$12.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of SS Crab

$12.00

General Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

French Fries

$2.00

Grits

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Slaw

$2.00

Zucchini

$3.00

Bacon and Cheese for BP

$1.00

Sides Of Landfood

Side of Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Extra Pita Points

$2.00

1 Doz HP

$4.00

1/2 Doz HP

$2.00

Specials

Salmon Pesto Pasta

$22.00Out of stock

Blackened Grouper Special

$23.00Out of stock

Labor Day Special

$23.00Out of stock

Blackened Seabass Special W/ Mango Salsa

$23.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Stir-Fry

$19.00Out of stock

Filet W/ Shrimp Skewer

$29.00Out of stock

Blackened Scallops W/ Baked Potato & Slaw

$22.00Out of stock

Grill Salmon W/ Creamy D

$24.00Out of stock

Steamers

1/2 lb. Peel and Eat

$11.00Out of stock

1 lb. Peel and Eat

$20.00Out of stock

Crab Leg Dinner

$36.00Out of stock

Crab Leg Cluster

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Breezeway Restaurant is a tradition on Topsail Island. Long famous for its fried seafood and hushpuppies, the Breezeway now features a diverse menu that offers something for everyone..

Website

Location

634 Channel Blvd., Topsail Beach, NC 28445

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

