  • Home
  • /
  • Seattle
  • /
  • Breezy’s cocina - 12721 Aurora Ave N Seattle WA98133
A map showing the location of Breezy’s cocina 12721 Aurora Ave N Seattle WA98133View gallery

Breezy’s cocina 12721 Aurora Ave N Seattle WA98133

review star

No reviews yet

12721 aurora av NE

Seattle, WA 98133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.95

French Roll Garlic Sauce Steak Chimichurri Provolone Cheese Caramelized Onions Arugula Salad and Fries

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Ciabatta Bread Chipotle Mayo Chicken Bacon Swiss Cheese Caramelized Onions Lettuce Tomatoes and Fries

Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$15.95

French Roll Chipotle Sauce Cajun Shrimp Coleslaw Salad Onion Pepper Mix and Fries

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$15.95

French Roll Garlic Sauce Chipotle Sour Cream Cajun Salmon Arugula Salad Caramelized Onions and Fries

Dotz Burger

Dotz Burger

$16.95

Burger Bun Chipotle Sauce Beef Patty Bacon Cheddar Cheese Eggs Avocado Sauce Caramelized Onions Lettuce Tomato and Fries

Burritos

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$10.95

Flour Tortillas Mixed Cheese Lettuce Steak Lime Sour Cream Rice Beans Pico De Gallo Caramelized Onions Avocado Sauce

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Flour Tortillas Mixed Cheese Lettuce Chicken Rice Beans Lime Sour Cream Pico De Gallo Caramelized Onions Avocado Sauce

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Flour Tortillas Mixed Cheese Lettuce Peppers Zucchini Rice Beans Pico De Gallo Caramelized Onions Avocado Sauce

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Flour Tortillas Mixed Cheese Coleslaw Shrimp Rice Beans Chipotle Sour Cream Pico De Gallo Caramelized Onions Avocado Sauce

Salmon Burrito

Salmon Burrito

$11.95

Flour Tortillas Mixed Cheese Coleslaw Salmon Rice Beans Chipotle Sour Cream Pico De Gallo Caramelized Onions Avocado Sauce

Entrees

Carne Asada Chicken

Carne Asada Chicken

$14.95

Carne Asada Chimichurri Rice Beans Jalapeños Pico De Gallo Home Made Cheese Tortillas

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$14.95

Fried Chicken Banana Chips Pico De Gallo Pickle Veggie House Sauce

Grill Chicken Con Tajadas

Grill Chicken Con Tajadas

$14.95

Fried Chicken Banana Chips Pico De Gallo Pickle Veggie House Sauce

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.95

Shrimp Onions Pepper Mix Rice Salad Pico De Gallo Tortillas

Nachos

Nachos

$10.95

Choice of Meat Tortilla Chips Mix Cheese Pico De Gallo Beans Lime Sour Cream Avocado Sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.95

Choice of Meat Flour Tortilla Mixed Cheese Lime Sour Cream Avocado Sauce

Veggie Nachos

$12.50

Shimps Nachos

$14.50

Salmo Burrito

$11.95

Carnitas Nachos

$10.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Shimp Quesadilla

$11.50

Drinks

Horchata

Horchata

$2.50
Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Coca cola

Coca cola

$2.00
Coke bottle

Coke bottle

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.50

Sides

Rice

Rice

$3.50
Beans

Beans

$3.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.50
Chips with Pico de Gallo

Chips with Pico de Gallo

$3.50
Jalapeño

Jalapeño

$0.75
Side Of Fries

Side Of Fries

$3.95

Tacos plates

CARNE ASADA TACOS PLATE

CARNE ASADA TACOS PLATE

$14.95

Tortillas Steak Avocado Sauce Onions Cilantro Pico de gallo Rice and Beans

CHICKEN TACOS PLATE

CHICKEN TACOS PLATE

$12.95

Tortillas Grilled Chicken Caramelized Onions Cilantro Avocado Sauce Rice and Beans

SALMON TACOS PLATE

SALMON TACOS PLATE

$13.95

Tortillas Mango Salsa Grilled Salmon Coleslaw Chipotle Sour Cream Rice and Corn Salad

SHRIMP TACOS PLATE

SHRIMP TACOS PLATE

$14.95

Tortillas Grilled Shrimp Mango Salsa Coleslaw Chipotle Sour Cream Rice and Corn Salad

Taco Box

Taco Box

$29.99

Carnitas Birrias Adobada Chorizo

Single Tacos

Tacos Asada

$2.95

Chiken Tacos

$2.50

Tacos Birria

$2.95

Salmon Tacos

$3.50
Taco Dorado Birria

Taco Dorado Birria

$2.95
Taco Dorado Chorizo

Taco Dorado Chorizo

$1.95
Taco Dorado Adobada

Taco Dorado Adobada

$2.50
Taco Dorado Carnitas

Taco Dorado Carnitas

$2.50
Taco Dorado Chicken

Taco Dorado Chicken

$2.50
Taco Dorado Asada

Taco Dorado Asada

$2.95

Shimp Tacos

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12721 aurora av NE, Seattle, WA 98133

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Burgermaster - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
9820 Aurora Avenue N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
orange starNo Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
Masalaofindia
orange star4.4 • 3,538
507 NE Northgate Way G Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
Pinehurst Pub
orange starNo Reviews
11753 15th Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
Swansons Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9701 15th Ave NW Seattle, WA 98117
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.6 • 3,234
319 NE Thornton Pl Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (22 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston