- Home
- /
- Columbus
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Brekkie Shack
Brekkie Shack
397 Reviews
$
1060 Yard Street
Columbus, OH 43212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Handhelds
All the Feels Egg Sandwich
Classic Egg Sandwich
Cheesiest Egg Sandwich
The Breakfast Club
brioche + eggs + white cheddar + avocado + bacon + maple sauce + spicy aioli
Coastin Burrito
Basil Burrito
Smashed Avocado Toast
Breakfast Burrito - Build Your Own
Meat Lovers Burrito
Plant Lovers Burrito
1/2 Avo Toast
Donated Breakfast
Pancakes Tacos
NEW! Fried SEC
everything bagel + overeasy eggs + sausage + white cheddar + old bay mayo
NEW! Breakfast Tacos
double organic blue corn tortilla + melted cheese inside + tots + sunny side up egg + salsa + chili oil, set of 2, served w/ chips
NEW! Tex Mex Smashed Avo Toast
thick-cut multigrain + whipped cream cheese + smashed avo + spicy black beans + housemade chili oil
Fork & Knife
Sides
No Disposables
Disposables
Side - Bacon
Side - Sausage
Side - Vegan Sausage
Side - Eggs
Side - Spicy Black Beans
Side - Brekkie Hash
Side - Smashed Avocado
Side - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Single Pancake
Side - Tater Tots
Side - Fries
Side - Toast
Everything Bagel
Side - Field Greens
Side - Berries
Fruit Bowl
Side - Rice
Extra Dressing
CHIPS & SALSA!
Chips & Smashed Avo
Chicken Salad - 1 Pound
Dressing 16 Oz
NEW! STUFFED Tots
massive tots stuffed w/ bacon + cheddar, served with spicy aioli + creamy maple sauces
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
Drip Coffee - Large
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Espresso (Short Black)
Long Black
Latte
Flat White
Hot Chocolate
Cold Brew Lemonade
Cappuccino
Cinnamon Oat Latte
Vanilla Latte
Cafe Mocha
Buckeye Latte
Peppermint Latte
Ohio Maple Latte
Samoa Latte
Thin Mint Latte
S'mores Latte
Salted Caramel Latte
NEW! Shaken Espresso
Double shot espresso + brown sugar syrup + oat milk float
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Choc Chip Pancake Latte
Served ICED! double shot espresso + milk + mocha sauce + maple
SEASONAL! Red, White & Berry Latte
served ICED! homemade strawberry syrup + blueberry syrup + oat milk + espresso
NEW! Cookies & Cream Shaken Espresso
served ICED! espresso + vanilla syrup + milk shaken w/ crushed Oreos
NEW! Fallin' for Shaken Espresso
double shot espresso + pumpkin spice syrup + brown sugar syrup + oat milk + cinnamon sprinkle
YOGA FALLIN FOR SHAKEN ESPRESSO
Juice
Orange Juice
Black Iced Tea
Green Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Stevia Lemonade
Hot Tea
Berry Refresher
Smoothie Strawberry + Orange + Banana
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Orange Juice
Kid's Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Cup Of Water
Coco Berry Refresher
berry tea + vanilla syrup + coconut milk float
Pineapple Agua Fresca
fresh juiced pineapple + lemon + orange + sweetened w/ agave
Watermelon Electrolyte
fresh watermelon juice + lime juice + coconut water + strawberry puree
Strawberry Gummy Refresher
stevia lemonade + watermelon juice + housemade strawberry syrup, topped w/ a gummy!
Sunset Refresher
fresh orange juice + berry tea
Beer
Wine
Liquor
Packaged Drinks
BAKED GOODS
Daily Doughnut
Buttercream
Carrot Cake Blondie
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Peanut Butter Bars
Cinnamon Streusel Cake
Energy Bites (3)
Maple Glazed Blondie
brown butter blondie with maple glaze
NEW + GOOEY! Pumpkin Spice Buttercream Cinnamon Roll
NEW + GOOEY! pumpkin spice maple buttercream cinnamon roll
Berry Pie Bar
fresh strawberry + blueberry pie bar
Seasonal Cookie
THICK chocolate chip cookie
NEW! Strawberry Poptart
shortbread poptart + strawberry jam filling + vanilla glaze
Pastry Platter
SEASONAL! Pumpkin Spice Brown Sugar Poptart
housemade shortbread poptart + brown sugar pumpkin spice filling + cinnamon glaze
NEW! Reeses Banana Bread Brick + Peanut Butter Glaze
Gluten-Friendly! banana bread brick stuffed w/ Reeses + old-fashioned peanut butter glaze
NEW! Puppy Chow Poptart (Gluten-Friendly)
Gluten-Friendly shortbread poptart stuffed w/ hot fudge + choc chips + vanilla glaze + puppy chow mound
SEASONAL! Pumpkin Spice Cinn Streusel Coffee Cake
SEASONAL! cinnamon streusel coffee cake + pumpkin spice swirl + maple glaze
Boxed Breakfast
BOX BREAKFAST - All the Feels Egg Sandwich
BOX BREAKFAST - Brekkie of Champions
BOX BREAKFAST - Cheesiest Egg Sandwich
BOX BREAKFAST - Classic Egg Sandwich
BOX BREAKFAST - Coastin Burrito
BOX BREAKFAST - Coastin' Scramble
BOX BREAKFAST - House-Made Granola Bowl
BOX BREAKFAST - Meat Lovers Burrito
BOX BREAKFAST - Pancakes!
BOX BREAKFAST - Plant Lovers Burrito
BOX BREAKFAST - Plant-Based Hash
BOX BREAKFAST - Smashed Avocado Toast
BOX BREAKFAST - The Breakfast Club
BOX BREAKFAST - Brekkie Scramble
Boxed Lunch
BOX LUNCH - BLVT
BOX LUNCH - BLVT Wrap
BOX LUNCH - Chicken Club Wrap
BOX LUNCH - Chicken Salad Sandwich
BOX LUNCH - Hash Grilled Cheese
BOX LUNCH - Hash Grilled Cheese Wrap
BOX LUNCH - Ohio Burger
BOX LUNCH - Salad - Arugula Orzo
BOX LUNCH - Salad - Chicken Avo BLT
BOX LUNCH - Salad - Roasted Almond
BOX LUNCH - Summer Veg Bowl
BOX !UNCH - SUMMER BURRITO
Chicken Club
Hash Grilled Cheese
BLVT
Ohio Burger
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Club Wrap
Hash Grilled Cheese Wrap
BLVT Wrap
Salad - Chicken Avo BLT
Salad - Arugula Orzo
Salad - Roasted Almond
Fries
Tots
Chips + Salsa
Crispy Sprouts
Field Greens
Fruit
PB Cookie Dough Bar
Buttercream
Carrot Cake Blondie
Seasonal
Any Dessert
Family Style
Party Platter (3 mini Classic, 3 mini All the Feels, 2 BYO Burrito)
Sandwich Platter - Served w/ Chips + Salsa
Salad For A Group
Handhelds Platter
Chix Club Wrap
HGC Wrap
Pancake Platter
Mini Granola Bowl
LARGE Egg Sandwich Platter
LARGE Egg Burrito Platter
Plant-Based Hash Platter
LARGE Handheld Platter
LARGE Fruit Platter
LARGE Black Beans Side
LARGE Brekkie Of Champs Bundle
Large Pastry Platter
Large Chips + Salsa
Large Side Tots
Waffle Bites Platter
LARGE Roasted Almond Salad
LARGE SIDE Waffle Bites
LARGE Granola Bowl
Bagel Platter
Doughnut Board
Large Side Brekkie Hash
DRINKS
BREAKFAST
APPAREL
T-Shirt
NEW! Tie Dye T-Shirt
Tank Top / V-Neck
Tie Dye Bucket Hat
TROPICAL/FLORAL Hat
Crewneck Sweatshirt
TIE DYE Sweatshirt
Hoodie OR Crop Sweatshirt
Zip-Up Sweatshirt
Coffee - 12oz Bag
Mug - Hot Drip
Mug - Travel Camper (Teal)
Pancakes + Dreams Glass
Tie Dye Team Discount
Kids T-Shirt
Baby Onesie
Toddler Sweatshirt
Toddler Zip-Up
Kids Zip-up
MISC
Breakfast Handhelds
All the Feels Egg Sandwich
multigrain + eggs + bacon + white cheddar + crispy brussel sprouts + maple sauce
Classic Egg Sandwich
brioche + eggs + white cheddar + avocado + maple sauce. Vegetarian.
Cheesiest Egg Sandwich
cheesy eggs + everything spice cream cheese + everything bagel. Vegetarian.
Coastin Burrito
cheesy scrambled eggs + avocado + fries + seasoned cream, served w/ tater tots. Vegetarian.
Basil Burrito
cheesy scrambled eggs + basil pesto + roasted tomatoes. Vegetarian.
Smashed Avocado Toast
olive oil crusted sixteen bricks multigrain + red pepper flakes + lemon zest. Vegan.
Meat Lovers Burrito
cheesy scrambled eggs + bacon + sausage + roasted chicken + spicy aioli
Recipe Changed! Plant Lovers Burrito
cheesy scrambled eggs + plant-based hash + vegan sausage + creamy chili oil. Vegetarian.
The Breakfast Club
brioche + eggs + white cheddar + avocado + bacon + maple sauce + spicy aioli
STUFFED Tots
massive tots stuffed w/ bacon + cheddar, served with spicy aioli + creamy maple sauces
NEW! Fried SEC
everything bagel + overeasy eggs + sausage + white cheddar + old bay mayo
NEW! Waffle Bites
waffle bites tossed in cinnamon sugar + PUMPKIN SPICE buttercream
NEW! Bagel Bites
everything spice bagel bites + cream cheese side + chili oil
NEW! Breakfast Tacos
double organic blue corn tortilla + melted cheese inside + tots + sunny side up egg + salsa + chili oil, set of 2, served w/ chips
NEW! Tex Mex Smashed Avo Toast
thick-cut multigrain + whipped cream cheese + smashed avo + spicy black beans + housemade chili oil
NEW! Biscuit Bites
biscuit bites + tossed in Nashville hot butter, served w/ pimento cheese dip
Fork & Knife
Brekkie of Champions
scrambled eggs + bacon + sweet potato-brussel sprout hash + multigrain toast
House-Made Granola Bowl
yogurt topped w/ in-season fruit + chia-sunflower seed granola + honey drizzle. Vegetarian.
Pancakes!
fluffy, buttermilk hot stack + ohio maple syrup. Vegetarian.
Plant-Based Hash
roasted sweet potatoes + asparagus + brussel sprouts + radishes + onions + two sunny side up eggs. Vegetarian + GF.
Cinnamon Streusel French Toast
farmhouse bread + cinnamon streusel crumbles + buttercream icing
Salads
Arugula Orzo Salad
sunflower seeds + gorgonzola + cranberries + basil dressing, served w/ focaccia. Vegetarian.
SALAD - Chicken Avo BLT
chopped greens + kale + tomatoes + bacon + spicy black beans + avocado + lemon peppercorn dressing, served w/ focaccia
Roasted Almond Salad
chopped greens + kale + asparagus + brussel sprouts + roasted almonds + lemon peppercorn dressing, served w/ tortilla chips. Vegan + GF.
Summer Veggie Bowl
coconut milk black rice + roasted asparagus + brussel sprouts + peanut sauce + crispy greens. Vegan + GF.
Lunch Handhelds
Chicken Salad Tacos
cranberry walnut chicken salad + melted cheese + organic blue corn tortillas, served w/ fries. GF.
Sandwich - Chicken Club
multigrain + roasted chicken + white cheddar + avocado + bacon + spicy aioli, served w/ fries
Hash Grilled Cheese
multigrain + white cheddar + roasted asparagus + sweet potatoes + brussel sprouts + onion + radish + slaw + spicy aioli, served w/ fries. Vegetarian.
BLVT
toasted multigrain + thick-cut bacon + tomato + slaw + pickled veggies + old bay mayo, served w/ fries.
Ohio Wagyu Burger
brioche + local wagyu beef + sharp cheddar + pickled veggies + tomato + slaw, served w/ fries.
Summer Burrito
coconut milk black rice + spicy black beans + pickled veggies + slaw + peanut sauce, served w/ chips + salsa. Vegan.
Sides
No Disposables
Disposables
Side - Bacon
Side - Sausage
Side - Vegan Sausage
Side - Eggs
Side - Smashed Avocado
Side - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Side - Spicy Black Beans
Side - Toast
Single Pancake
Side - Tater Tots
Side - Fries
Side - Brekkie Hash
Everything Bagel
Side - Field Greens
Side - Berries
Side - Rice
CHIPS & SALSA!
fried in-house organic blue corn tortilla chips + housemade salsa
Chips & Smashed Avo
organic blue corn tortilla chips + smashed avocado + red pepper flakes + lemon zest + sea salt
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
Drip Coffee - Large
Cafe Mocha
Cold Brew Lemonade
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Latte
Espresso (Short Black)
Long Black
Flat White
Vanilla Latte
Ohio Maple Latte
Cinnamon Oat Latte
Buckeye Latte
Thin Mint Latte
Samoa Latte
S'mores Latte
Salted Caramel Latte
Peppermint Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Hot Chocolate
Iced Choc Chip Pancake Latte
Served ICED! double shot espresso + milk + mocha sauce + maple
NEW! Shaken Espresso
Double shot espresso + brown sugar syrup + oat milk float
NEW! Cookies & Cream Shaken Espresso
served ICED! espresso + vanilla syrup + milk shaken w/ crushed Oreos
SEASONAL! Red, White & Berry Latte
served ICED! homemade strawberry syrup + blueberry syrup + oat milk + espresso
NEW! Fallin' for Shaken Espresso
double shot espresso + pumpkin spice syrup + brown sugar syrup + oat milk + cinnamon sprinkle
Juice
Orange Juice
Black Iced Tea
Green Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Stevia Lemonade
Hot Tea
Berry Refresher
fresh orange + lemon + muddled strawberries + bubly soda water floater w/ Immunity boost!
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Watermelon Electrolyte
fresh watermelon juice + lime juice + coconut water + strawberry puree
Strawberry Gummy Refresher
stevia lemonade + watermelon juice + housemade strawberry syrup, topped w/ a gummy!
Sunset Refresher
fresh orange juice + berry tea
Packaged Drinks
BAKED GOODS
Daily Doughnut
cinnamon sugar doughnut + housemade buttercream
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Peanut Butter Bars
Cinnamon Streusel Cake
Carrot Cake Blondie
Energy Bites (3)
Strawberry Poptart (Gluten-Friendly)
gluten-friendly! shortbread poptart + strawberry jam filling + vanilla glaze
Cinn Roll Stuffed Cookie
THICK cookie stuffed w/ housemade cinnamon roll + buttercream icing
SEASONAL! Pumpkin Spice Brown Sugar Poptart
housemade shortbread poptart + brown sugar pumpkin spice filling + cinnamon glaze
SEASONAL! Maple Glazed Blondie
brown butter blondie with maple glaze
NEW! Reeses Banana Bread Brick (Gluten-Friendly)
banana bread brick stuffed w/ Reeses cups + old fashioned peanut butter glaze
NEW! Puppy Chow Poptart (Gluten-Friendly)
Gluten-Friendly shortbread poptart stuffed w/ hot fudge + choc chips + vanilla glaze + puppy chow mound
SEASONAL! Pumpkin Spice Cinn Streusel Coffee Cake
SEASONAL! cinnamon streusel coffee cake + pumpkin spice swirl + maple glaze
PUMPKIN SPICE Cinnamon Roll
Until we sell out! Will sub regular cinnamon roll if so
SNACKS
NEW! STUFFED Tots
massive tots stuffed w/ bacon + cheddar, served with spicy aioli + creamy maple sauces
NEW! Waffle Bites
waffle bites tossed in cinnamon sugar + Nutella buttercream
CHIPS & SALSA!
Chips & Smashed Avo
NEW! Bagel Bites
everything spice bagel bites + cream cheese side + chili oil
NEW! Biscuit Bites
Family Style
Party Platter (3 mini Classic, 3 mini All the Feels, 2 BYO Burrito)
Sandwich Platter - Served w/ Chips + Salsa
Salad For A Group
Handhelds Platter
Chix Club Wrap
HGC Wrap
Pancake Platter
Mini Granola Bowl
LARGE Egg Sandwich Platter
LARGE Egg Burrito Platter
Plant-Based Hash Platter
LARGE Handheld Platter
LARGE Fruit Platter
LARGE Black Beans Side
LARGE Brekkie Of Champs Bundle
Large Pastry Platter
Large Chips + Dips
Large Side Tots
Large Waffle Bites Platter
LARGE Roasted Almond Salad
LARGE SIDE Waffle Bites
LARGE Granola Bowl
LARGE Side Biscuit Bites
Bagel Platter
Coffee for a Group
Watermelon Electrolyte
fresh watermelon juice + lime juice + coconut water + strawberry puree
Large Side Bacon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Breakfast. Lunch. Brunch. Scratch Baked Goods. Awesome Coffee. Fresh Cocktails
1060 Yard Street, Columbus, OH 43212