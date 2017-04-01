Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bakeries

Brekkie Shack

397 Reviews

$

1060 Yard Street

Columbus, OH 43212

Order Again

Handhelds

All the Feels Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Classic Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Cheesiest Egg Sandwich

$9.00
The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

$10.00

brioche + eggs + white cheddar + avocado + bacon + maple sauce + spicy aioli

Coastin Burrito

$11.00

Basil Burrito

$9.00

Smashed Avocado Toast

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito - Build Your Own

$5.00

Meat Lovers Burrito

$13.00

Plant Lovers Burrito

$13.00

1/2 Avo Toast

$6.00

Donated Breakfast

$10.00

Pancakes Tacos

$12.00

NEW! Fried SEC

$9.00

everything bagel + overeasy eggs + sausage + white cheddar + old bay mayo

NEW! Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

double organic blue corn tortilla + melted cheese inside + tots + sunny side up egg + salsa + chili oil, set of 2, served w/ chips

NEW! Tex Mex Smashed Avo Toast

$13.00

thick-cut multigrain + whipped cream cheese + smashed avo + spicy black beans + housemade chili oil

Fork & Knife

Brekkie of Champions

$11.00

House-Made Granola Bowl

$9.00

Pancakes!

$12.00

Plant-Based Hash

$13.00

French Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Streusel French Toast

$12.00

farmhouse bread + cinnamon streusel crumbles + buttercream icing

Coastin' Scramble

$11.00

Salads

Arugula Orzo Salad

$12.00

SALAD - Chicken Avo BLT

$15.00

Roasted Almond Salad

$13.00

Summer Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Handhelds

Chicken Salad Tacos

$13.00

Sandwich - Chicken Club

$13.00

Hash Grilled Cheese

$12.00

BLVT

$12.00

Ohio Wagyu Burger

$15.00

Summer Burrito

$13.00

Donated Lunch

$10.00

Little Brekkies

Brekkie of Lil Champions

$8.00

Mini Stack

$8.00

PB& That's My Jam

$7.00

Say Cheese!

$7.00

Sides

No Disposables

Disposables

Side - Bacon

$4.00

Side - Sausage

$4.00

Side - Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Side - Eggs

$2.00+

Side - Spicy Black Beans

$3.00

Side - Brekkie Hash

$4.00

Side - Smashed Avocado

$3.00

Side - Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Single Pancake

$6.00

Side - Tater Tots

$4.00

Side - Fries

$4.00

Side - Toast

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Side - Field Greens

$4.00

Side - Berries

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Side - Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Extra Dressing

$0.50

CHIPS & SALSA!

$5.00

Chips & Smashed Avo

$6.00

Chicken Salad - 1 Pound

$10.00

Dressing 16 Oz

$6.00

NEW! STUFFED Tots

$8.00

massive tots stuffed w/ bacon + cheddar, served with spicy aioli + creamy maple sauces

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Drip Coffee - Large

$4.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.00

Espresso (Short Black)

$2.75

Long Black

$2.75

Latte

$4.00

Flat White

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cold Brew Lemonade

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cinnamon Oat Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.00

Buckeye Latte

$5.00

Peppermint Latte

$4.50

Ohio Maple Latte

$4.50

Samoa Latte

$5.00

Thin Mint Latte

$5.00

S'mores Latte

$5.00

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.50

NEW! Shaken Espresso

$4.50

Double shot espresso + brown sugar syrup + oat milk float

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00
Iced Choc Chip Pancake Latte

Iced Choc Chip Pancake Latte

$5.00

Served ICED! double shot espresso + milk + mocha sauce + maple

SEASONAL! Red, White & Berry Latte

$5.00Out of stock

served ICED! homemade strawberry syrup + blueberry syrup + oat milk + espresso

NEW! Cookies & Cream Shaken Espresso

$5.00

served ICED! espresso + vanilla syrup + milk shaken w/ crushed Oreos

NEW! Fallin' for Shaken Espresso

$5.00

double shot espresso + pumpkin spice syrup + brown sugar syrup + oat milk + cinnamon sprinkle

YOGA FALLIN FOR SHAKEN ESPRESSO

Out of stock

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Stevia Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Berry Refresher

$5.00

Smoothie Strawberry + Orange + Banana

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Cup Of Water

Coco Berry Refresher

$5.00

berry tea + vanilla syrup + coconut milk float

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$6.00

fresh juiced pineapple + lemon + orange + sweetened w/ agave

Watermelon Electrolyte

$6.00

fresh watermelon juice + lime juice + coconut water + strawberry puree

Strawberry Gummy Refresher

$5.00

stevia lemonade + watermelon juice + housemade strawberry syrup, topped w/ a gummy!

Sunset Refresher

$4.00

fresh orange juice + berry tea

Beer

Land Grant

$5.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy 24 Oz

$5.00

Mad Tree

$5.00

Golden Road Wolfpup

$5.00

Kona Brewing Steltzer

$5.00

Golden Road Cart Ale

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Wine

Prosecco

$7.00

Rose

$5.00

BOTTLE Prosecco

$24.00

100 Babe Rose

$5.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.00Out of stock

Private Event Wine

$7.00Out of stock

Liquor

Tito's

$7.00

Old Forrester

$7.00

OYO Honey Vanilla Bean

$7.00

OYO Stonefruit

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$7.00

Gin

$7.00

Baileys

$4.00

Extra Shot

$3.00

Packaged Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

Spritzed Tea

$3.00

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.50

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.00

Coffee For A Group

$25.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.00
W*nder CBD Drink
$5.00

W*nder CBD Drink

$5.00
Gatorade Can Orange
$2.50

Gatorade Can Orange

$2.50

BAKED GOODS

Daily Doughnut

$2.50

Buttercream

$4.00

Carrot Cake Blondie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Peanut Butter Bars

$4.00

Cinnamon Streusel Cake

$4.00

Energy Bites (3)

$4.50
Maple Glazed Blondie

Maple Glazed Blondie

$4.00

brown butter blondie with maple glaze

NEW + GOOEY! Pumpkin Spice Buttercream Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

NEW + GOOEY! pumpkin spice maple buttercream cinnamon roll

Berry Pie Bar

Berry Pie Bar

$4.00

fresh strawberry + blueberry pie bar

Seasonal Cookie

$4.00

THICK chocolate chip cookie

NEW! Strawberry Poptart

$4.00

shortbread poptart + strawberry jam filling + vanilla glaze

Pastry Platter

$25.00

SEASONAL! Pumpkin Spice Brown Sugar Poptart

$4.00

housemade shortbread poptart + brown sugar pumpkin spice filling + cinnamon glaze

NEW! Reeses Banana Bread Brick + Peanut Butter Glaze

$4.00

Gluten-Friendly! banana bread brick stuffed w/ Reeses + old-fashioned peanut butter glaze

NEW! Puppy Chow Poptart (Gluten-Friendly)

$5.00

Gluten-Friendly shortbread poptart stuffed w/ hot fudge + choc chips + vanilla glaze + puppy chow mound

SEASONAL! Pumpkin Spice Cinn Streusel Coffee Cake

$4.00

SEASONAL! cinnamon streusel coffee cake + pumpkin spice swirl + maple glaze

Boxed Breakfast

BOX BREAKFAST - All the Feels Egg Sandwich

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Brekkie of Champions

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Cheesiest Egg Sandwich

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Classic Egg Sandwich

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Coastin Burrito

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Coastin' Scramble

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - House-Made Granola Bowl

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Meat Lovers Burrito

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Pancakes!

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Plant Lovers Burrito

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Plant-Based Hash

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Smashed Avocado Toast

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - The Breakfast Club

$15.00

BOX BREAKFAST - Brekkie Scramble

$15.00

Boxed Lunch

BOX LUNCH - BLVT

$15.00

BOX LUNCH - BLVT Wrap

$15.00

BOX LUNCH - Chicken Club Wrap

$15.00

BOX LUNCH - Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

BOX LUNCH - Hash Grilled Cheese

$15.00

BOX LUNCH - Hash Grilled Cheese Wrap

$15.00

BOX LUNCH - Ohio Burger

$17.00

BOX LUNCH - Salad - Arugula Orzo

$15.00

BOX LUNCH - Salad - Chicken Avo BLT

$15.00

BOX LUNCH - Salad - Roasted Almond

$15.00

BOX LUNCH - Summer Veg Bowl

$15.00

BOX !UNCH - SUMMER BURRITO

$15.00

Chicken Club

$15.00

Hash Grilled Cheese

$15.00

BLVT

$15.00

Ohio Burger

$17.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Club Wrap

$15.00

Hash Grilled Cheese Wrap

$15.00

BLVT Wrap

$15.00

Salad - Chicken Avo BLT

$15.00

Salad - Arugula Orzo

$15.00

Salad - Roasted Almond

$15.00

Fries

Tots

Chips + Salsa

Crispy Sprouts

Field Greens

Fruit

PB Cookie Dough Bar

Buttercream

Carrot Cake Blondie

Seasonal

Any Dessert

Family Style

Party Platter (3 mini Classic, 3 mini All the Feels, 2 BYO Burrito)

$45.00

Sandwich Platter - Served w/ Chips + Salsa

$75.00

Salad For A Group

$40.00+

Handhelds Platter

$40.00+

Chix Club Wrap

$10.00

HGC Wrap

$10.00

Pancake Platter

$120.00

Mini Granola Bowl

$5.00

LARGE Egg Sandwich Platter

$90.00

LARGE Egg Burrito Platter

$90.00

Plant-Based Hash Platter

$120.00

LARGE Handheld Platter

$120.00

LARGE Fruit Platter

$48.00

LARGE Black Beans Side

$48.00

LARGE Brekkie Of Champs Bundle

$120.00

Large Pastry Platter

$35.00

Large Chips + Salsa

$48.00

Large Side Tots

$48.00

Waffle Bites Platter

$75.00

LARGE Roasted Almond Salad

$120.00

LARGE SIDE Waffle Bites

$48.00

LARGE Granola Bowl

$100.00

Bagel Platter

$48.00

Doughnut Board

$48.00

Large Side Brekkie Hash

$48.00

DRINKS

Coffee for a Group

$30.00

Hot Tea For A Group

$25.00

Cold Brew for a Group

$25.00

Mini Orange Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice For A Group

$25.00

BREAKFAST

Pancake Platter

$75.00

Egg Burrito Platter

$12.00

Mini Granola Bowl

$5.00

Nut-Crusted Quiche

$25.00

Fruit Platter

$45.00

Fruit Platter - Large

$100.00Out of stock

Veggie Platter

$100.00Out of stock

Boxed Breakfast

$15.00

APPAREL

T-Shirt

$20.00

NEW! Tie Dye T-Shirt

$25.00

Tank Top / V-Neck

$18.00

Tie Dye Bucket Hat

$20.00

TROPICAL/FLORAL Hat

$32.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$36.00

TIE DYE Sweatshirt

$40.00

Hoodie OR Crop Sweatshirt

$32.00

Zip-Up Sweatshirt

$40.00

Coffee - 12oz Bag

$15.00

Mug - Hot Drip

$10.00

Mug - Travel Camper (Teal)

$20.00

Pancakes + Dreams Glass

$8.00

Tie Dye Team Discount

$30.00

Kids T-Shirt

$18.00

Baby Onesie

$18.00

Toddler Sweatshirt

$24.00

Toddler Zip-Up

$24.00

Kids Zip-up

$28.00

MISC

$14.00

Breakfast Handhelds

All the Feels Egg Sandwich

All the Feels Egg Sandwich

$10.00

multigrain + eggs + bacon + white cheddar + crispy brussel sprouts + maple sauce

Classic Egg Sandwich

Classic Egg Sandwich

$9.00

brioche + eggs + white cheddar + avocado + maple sauce. Vegetarian.

Cheesiest Egg Sandwich

Cheesiest Egg Sandwich

$9.00

cheesy eggs + everything spice cream cheese + everything bagel. Vegetarian.

Coastin Burrito

Coastin Burrito

$11.00

cheesy scrambled eggs + avocado + fries + seasoned cream, served w/ tater tots. Vegetarian.

Basil Burrito

Basil Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

cheesy scrambled eggs + basil pesto + roasted tomatoes. Vegetarian.

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$11.00

olive oil crusted sixteen bricks multigrain + red pepper flakes + lemon zest. Vegan.

Meat Lovers Burrito

Meat Lovers Burrito

$13.00

cheesy scrambled eggs + bacon + sausage + roasted chicken + spicy aioli

Recipe Changed! Plant Lovers Burrito

Recipe Changed! Plant Lovers Burrito

$13.00

cheesy scrambled eggs + plant-based hash + vegan sausage + creamy chili oil. Vegetarian.

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

$11.00

brioche + eggs + white cheddar + avocado + bacon + maple sauce + spicy aioli

STUFFED Tots

$9.00

massive tots stuffed w/ bacon + cheddar, served with spicy aioli + creamy maple sauces

NEW! Fried SEC

$9.00Out of stock

everything bagel + overeasy eggs + sausage + white cheddar + old bay mayo

NEW! Waffle Bites

$9.00

waffle bites tossed in cinnamon sugar + PUMPKIN SPICE buttercream

NEW! Bagel Bites

$9.00

everything spice bagel bites + cream cheese side + chili oil

NEW! Breakfast Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

double organic blue corn tortilla + melted cheese inside + tots + sunny side up egg + salsa + chili oil, set of 2, served w/ chips

NEW! Tex Mex Smashed Avo Toast

$14.00

thick-cut multigrain + whipped cream cheese + smashed avo + spicy black beans + housemade chili oil

NEW! Biscuit Bites

$9.00Out of stock

biscuit bites + tossed in Nashville hot butter, served w/ pimento cheese dip

Fork & Knife

Brekkie of Champions

Brekkie of Champions

$12.00

scrambled eggs + bacon + sweet potato-brussel sprout hash + multigrain toast

House-Made Granola Bowl

House-Made Granola Bowl

$10.00

yogurt topped w/ in-season fruit + chia-sunflower seed granola + honey drizzle. Vegetarian.

Pancakes!

$12.00

fluffy, buttermilk hot stack + ohio maple syrup. Vegetarian.

Plant-Based Hash

Plant-Based Hash

$13.00

roasted sweet potatoes + asparagus + brussel sprouts + radishes + onions + two sunny side up eggs. Vegetarian + GF.

Cinnamon Streusel French Toast

$13.00

farmhouse bread + cinnamon streusel crumbles + buttercream icing

Salads

Arugula Orzo Salad

Arugula Orzo Salad

$12.00Out of stock

sunflower seeds + gorgonzola + cranberries + basil dressing, served w/ focaccia. Vegetarian.

SALAD - Chicken Avo BLT

SALAD - Chicken Avo BLT

$14.00

chopped greens + kale + tomatoes + bacon + spicy black beans + avocado + lemon peppercorn dressing, served w/ focaccia

Roasted Almond Salad

$14.00

chopped greens + kale + asparagus + brussel sprouts + roasted almonds + lemon peppercorn dressing, served w/ tortilla chips. Vegan + GF.

Summer Veggie Bowl

$13.00

coconut milk black rice + roasted asparagus + brussel sprouts + peanut sauce + crispy greens. Vegan + GF.

Lunch Handhelds

Chicken Salad Tacos

$13.00

cranberry walnut chicken salad + melted cheese + organic blue corn tortillas, served w/ fries. GF.

Sandwich - Chicken Club

Sandwich - Chicken Club

$13.00

multigrain + roasted chicken + white cheddar + avocado + bacon + spicy aioli, served w/ fries

Hash Grilled Cheese

Hash Grilled Cheese

$12.00

multigrain + white cheddar + roasted asparagus + sweet potatoes + brussel sprouts + onion + radish + slaw + spicy aioli, served w/ fries. Vegetarian.

BLVT

BLVT

$12.00

toasted multigrain + thick-cut bacon + tomato + slaw + pickled veggies + old bay mayo, served w/ fries.

Ohio Wagyu Burger

Ohio Wagyu Burger

$15.00

brioche + local wagyu beef + sharp cheddar + pickled veggies + tomato + slaw, served w/ fries.

Summer Burrito

Summer Burrito

$13.00

coconut milk black rice + spicy black beans + pickled veggies + slaw + peanut sauce, served w/ chips + salsa. Vegan.

Sides

No Disposables

Disposables

Side - Bacon

$4.00

Side - Sausage

$4.00

Side - Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Side - Eggs

$2.00+

Side - Smashed Avocado

$3.00

Side - Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side - Spicy Black Beans

$3.00

Side - Toast

$3.00

Single Pancake

$6.00

Side - Tater Tots

$4.00

Side - Fries

$4.00

Side - Brekkie Hash

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Side - Field Greens

$4.00

Side - Berries

$3.00

Side - Rice

$4.00
CHIPS & SALSA!

CHIPS & SALSA!

$5.00

fried in-house organic blue corn tortilla chips + housemade salsa

Chips & Smashed Avo

Chips & Smashed Avo

$6.00

organic blue corn tortilla chips + smashed avocado + red pepper flakes + lemon zest + sea salt

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Drip Coffee - Large

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.00

Cold Brew Lemonade

$3.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Espresso (Short Black)

$2.75

Long Black

$2.75

Flat White

$3.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Ohio Maple Latte

$4.50

Cinnamon Oat Latte

$5.00

Buckeye Latte

$5.00

Thin Mint Latte

$5.00

Samoa Latte

$5.00

S'mores Latte

$5.00

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.50

Peppermint Latte

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Iced Choc Chip Pancake Latte

Iced Choc Chip Pancake Latte

$5.00

Served ICED! double shot espresso + milk + mocha sauce + maple

NEW! Shaken Espresso

$4.50

Double shot espresso + brown sugar syrup + oat milk float

NEW! Cookies & Cream Shaken Espresso

$5.00

served ICED! espresso + vanilla syrup + milk shaken w/ crushed Oreos

SEASONAL! Red, White & Berry Latte

$5.00Out of stock

served ICED! homemade strawberry syrup + blueberry syrup + oat milk + espresso

NEW! Fallin' for Shaken Espresso

$5.00

double shot espresso + pumpkin spice syrup + brown sugar syrup + oat milk + cinnamon sprinkle

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Stevia Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Berry Refresher

Berry Refresher

$5.00

fresh orange + lemon + muddled strawberries + bubly soda water floater w/ Immunity boost!

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Watermelon Electrolyte

$6.00Out of stock

fresh watermelon juice + lime juice + coconut water + strawberry puree

Strawberry Gummy Refresher

$5.00

stevia lemonade + watermelon juice + housemade strawberry syrup, topped w/ a gummy!

Sunset Refresher

$4.00

fresh orange juice + berry tea

Packaged Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.00

Coffee For A Group

$25.00

Boxed Water

$2.50
Kombucha - Peach Blossom
$5.00

Kombucha - Peach Blossom

$5.00Out of stock
Kombucha - Lavender Mint
$5.00

Kombucha - Lavender Mint

$5.00Out of stock
Gatorade Can Orange
$2.00

Gatorade Can Orange

$2.00

Gatorade Can Lemon Lime

$2.00
W*nder CBD Drink
$5.00

W*nder CBD Drink

$5.00

BAKED GOODS

Daily Doughnut

Daily Doughnut

$2.50

cinnamon sugar doughnut + housemade buttercream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Peanut Butter Bars
$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Peanut Butter Bars

$4.00
Cinnamon Streusel Cake
$4.00

Cinnamon Streusel Cake

$4.00
Carrot Cake Blondie
$4.00

Carrot Cake Blondie

$4.00
Energy Bites (3)
$4.50

Energy Bites (3)

$4.50

Strawberry Poptart (Gluten-Friendly)

$4.00Out of stock

gluten-friendly! shortbread poptart + strawberry jam filling + vanilla glaze

Cinn Roll Stuffed Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

THICK cookie stuffed w/ housemade cinnamon roll + buttercream icing

SEASONAL! Pumpkin Spice Brown Sugar Poptart

$4.00

housemade shortbread poptart + brown sugar pumpkin spice filling + cinnamon glaze

SEASONAL! Maple Glazed Blondie

SEASONAL! Maple Glazed Blondie

$4.00Out of stock

brown butter blondie with maple glaze

NEW! Reeses Banana Bread Brick (Gluten-Friendly)

$4.00Out of stock

banana bread brick stuffed w/ Reeses cups + old fashioned peanut butter glaze

NEW! Puppy Chow Poptart (Gluten-Friendly)

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten-Friendly shortbread poptart stuffed w/ hot fudge + choc chips + vanilla glaze + puppy chow mound

SEASONAL! Pumpkin Spice Cinn Streusel Coffee Cake

$4.00

SEASONAL! cinnamon streusel coffee cake + pumpkin spice swirl + maple glaze

PUMPKIN SPICE Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Until we sell out! Will sub regular cinnamon roll if so

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

SNACKS

NEW! STUFFED Tots

$8.00

massive tots stuffed w/ bacon + cheddar, served with spicy aioli + creamy maple sauces

NEW! Waffle Bites

$9.00

waffle bites tossed in cinnamon sugar + Nutella buttercream

CHIPS & SALSA!

$5.00

Chips & Smashed Avo

$6.00

NEW! Bagel Bites

$9.00

everything spice bagel bites + cream cheese side + chili oil

NEW! Biscuit Bites

$9.00

Family Style

Party Platter (3 mini Classic, 3 mini All the Feels, 2 BYO Burrito)

$45.00

Sandwich Platter - Served w/ Chips + Salsa

$75.00

Salad For A Group

$40.00+

Handhelds Platter

$40.00+

Chix Club Wrap

$10.00

HGC Wrap

$10.00

Pancake Platter

$120.00

Mini Granola Bowl

$5.00

LARGE Egg Sandwich Platter

$130.00

LARGE Egg Burrito Platter

$160.00

Plant-Based Hash Platter

$120.00

LARGE Handheld Platter

$160.00

LARGE Fruit Platter

$48.00

LARGE Black Beans Side

$48.00

LARGE Brekkie Of Champs Bundle

$120.00

Large Pastry Platter

$75.00

Large Chips + Dips

$75.00

Large Side Tots

$70.00

Large Waffle Bites Platter

$48.00

LARGE Roasted Almond Salad

$120.00

LARGE SIDE Waffle Bites

$70.00

LARGE Granola Bowl

$100.00

LARGE Side Biscuit Bites

$70.00

Bagel Platter

$50.00

Coffee for a Group

$40.00

Watermelon Electrolyte

$50.00

fresh watermelon juice + lime juice + coconut water + strawberry puree

Large Side Bacon

$70.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast. Lunch. Brunch. Scratch Baked Goods. Awesome Coffee. Fresh Cocktails

Website

Location

1060 Yard Street, Columbus, OH 43212

Directions

Gallery
Brekkie Shack image
Brekkie Shack image

Map
